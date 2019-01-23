These Are The 10 Best Jobs In The U.S. According To Glassdoor

The sad reality about adulthood is that most of us still don't know what we want to be when we grow up. The good news: The economy is strong (right now), and unemployment is at its lowest in nearly 50 years. So if you're looking for a career transition, now might be a good time to take the plunge.

But before you start applying for grad school (another great way to put off being a grown-up for another few years), we recommend you do some research to find the right job — one that has both good earning potential and that elusive work-life balance everyone is always dreaming about. Glassdoor 's latest roundup of the 50 best jobs in the U.S. is a good place to start.

As one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, Glassdoor is sitting on a lot of data — so you know you're getting quality information. This 2019 report weighed three key factors equally: "earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings." According to the press release, these 50 jobs stood out in all three categories. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 19 of the 50 jobs are in the tech sector, and another eight are in the healthcare sector. Yet another reason why we need to encourage women's and girls' interest in STEM.

Read on for the top 10 jobs, and click here to see the full list on Glassdoor. The best part: There are so many open roles.

