10 Best NASDAQ Stocks to Buy Now

Usman Kabir
·9 min read

In this article we will take a look at the 10 best NASDAQ stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go directly to 5 Best NASDAQ Stocks to Buy Now.

The stocks market has been in flux for the past few months due to uncertain investors as the world economy slowly reopens after being shuttered for the best part of 2020. The volatility was stoked in part by a massive sell-off at the beginning of the year driven by amateur venture capitalists cheering on meme stock rallies. The market has bounced back since then and is expected to touch new highs in the second quarter. However, New York-based investment bank Morgan Stanley has cautioned that the bull market will capitulate later in the year.

The total S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by more than 20% compared to the same period last year. The increase is predicted on the back of strong growth forecasts for auto manufacturing, energy, and technology firms. Rapid vaccinations, stimulus packages, and increase in consumer demand may lead to 5.6% higher revenues for these companies. Business publication Wall Street Journal reports that as money managers turn their attention towards emerging markets, the US tech sector might be the safest bet on the horizon.

The stock market touched all-time record lows in March 2020 before rising at the end of the year, but the NASDAQ Composite Index, heavily laden with big technology firms, gained over 45% in the same time period. Technology stocks touched all-time highs in February before taking a breather in March, and are rallying once again. After contributing more than half to the 18% total returns of the S&P 500, they are set to increase their share even further this year. On the back of a dismal 2020, it might be time to make safe bets that offer handsome returns.

There are some other sectors that warrant the attention of investors as well. The materials, finance, and retail industries are also set for solid growth this year. Interest rates will most likely stay high this year to support the economy and it makes complete sense to invest in these growth stocks. Another factor responsible for the soaring share prices of these stocks is innovation. Technological firsts in retail and finance will most likely dominate the discussion on these industries throughout 2021. Earnings and revenue for firms leading in research and development will grow as a faster pace than the average business in their industry.

Due diligence is still required before betting on these firms. Long term trends should always be analyzed before investments are made in a sector. With climate change ushering in an era of electric vehicles, perhaps putting money in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a good choice. The increase in demand for consumer electronics has led to a shortage of chips, and several American chipmakers have increased their production. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is an industry leader in this regard.

The broader move towards growth stocks from value stocks requires close attention as well, especially in the context of the clobbering hedge funds have taken by not keeping up with the times. The entire hedge fund industry is feeling the reverberations of the changing financial landscape. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and February 26th 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 197.2%, vs. 72.4% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that significantly underperformed the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 16th. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

10 Best NASDAQ Stocks to Buy Now
10 Best NASDAQ Stocks to Buy Now

Pixabay/Public Domain

With this context in mind, here are the 10 best NASDAQ stocks to buy now.

10. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical firm that mainly develops drugs and vaccines based on messenger RNA. It is one of the firms that have developed a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic and struck a deal with several countries for its production and supply. The firm has a market cap of more than $59 billion and posted more than $800 million in revenue in October 2020 that is expected to increase to more than $17 billion this year. Moderna is placed tenth on the list of 10 best NASDAQ stocks to buy now.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, 41 hedge funds out of 887 in the Insider Monkey database held stakes in Moderna, up from 42 out of 817 in Q3 2020. The total value of the shares held by these hedge funds in Q4 2020 was over $1.4 billion, up from $690 million in the preceding quarter. Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, London-based investment firm Theleme Partners held the most shares - 5.3 million – worth more than $558 million. DE Shaw was 2nd with more than 3 million shares worth almost $325 million.

9. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a California-based company that provides equipment, services and software for the production of semiconductor chips that are used in electronics, computers, smartphones, televisions, and solar products. It has a market cap of more than $123 billion and posted more than $17 billion in revenue in October 2020. The shares of the firm have gained more than 63% since the start of the year and it is placed ninth on the list of 10 best NASDAQ stocks to buy for now.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, 61 hedge funds out of 887 in the Insider Monkey database held stakes in Applied Materials, up from 59 out of 817 in Q3 2020. The total value of the shares held by these hedge funds in Q4 2020 was over $3.6 billion, up from $2.5 billion in the preceding quarter. Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, London-based investment firm Generation Investment Management held the most shares - 5.2 million – worth more than $450 million. Cantillon Capital Management was 2nd with 3.8 million shares worth almost $335 million.

8. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is a California-based multinational firm that designs, manufactures, and sells computer products, networking services, data storage equipment, and communications platforms. It has a market cap of over $260 billion and posted more than $77 billion in revenue in December 2020. It is also one of the firms expected to benefit from a shortage of autochips, especially in the electric vehicle industry. Intel is ranked eighth on the list of 10 best NASDAQ stocks to buy for now.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, 72 hedge funds out of 887 in the Insider Monkey database held stakes in Intel, up from 66 out of 817 in Q3 2020. The total value of the shares held by these hedge funds in Q4 2020 was over $5.5 billion, up from $4.3 billion in the preceding quarter. Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Washington-based investment firm Fisher Asset Management held the most shares - 29 million – worth more than $1.4 billion. Baupost Group was 2nd with 18 million shares worth almost $906 million.

7. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a Washington-based multinational company that develops and sells computer software, electronics, computers and other related services. The company has a market cap of close to $2 trillion and posted more than $143 billion in revenue in June 2020. California-based wealth management firm Wedbush earlier this month gave Microsoft an Outperform rating and said the firm was gaining ground on rival Amazon for government contracts. It is placed seventh on the top 10 best NASDAQ stocks to buy for now.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, 258 hedge funds out of 887 in the Insider Monkey database held stakes in Microsoft, up from 234 out of 817 in Q3 2020. The total value of the shares held by these hedge funds in Q4 2020 was over $52 billion, up from $42 billion in the preceding quarter. Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Washington-based investment firm Fisher Asset Management held the most shares - 23 million – worth more than $5.2 billion. TCI Fund Management was 2nd with 14 million shares worth almost $3.1 billion.

6. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a California-based e-commerce website that facilitates sales of all kinds of items globally. It has a market cap of over $43 billion and posted more than $10 billion in revenue in December 2020. The shares of the firm have climbed to new highs as regular business remains shut due to the coronavirus and people rely on online platforms to sell collectibles amid rising inflation and joblessness. eBay ranks sixth on our list of 10 best NASDAQ to buy for now.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, 53 hedge funds out of 887 in the Insider Monkey database held stakes in eBay, up from 50 out of 817 in Q3 2020. The total value of the shares held by these hedge funds in Q4 2020 was over $4.01 billion, down from $4.1 billion in the preceding quarter. Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Boston-based investment firm Baupost Group held the most shares - 31 million – worth more than $1.5 billion. Ako Capital was 2nd with 10 million shares worth almost $550 million.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best NASDAQ Stocks to Buy Now.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best NASDAQ Stocks to Buy Now is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Xpeng Stock Reverses After Unveiling First Electric Vehicle Of Its Kind

    Xpeng unveiled its P5 electric car, touting it as the world's first mass-produced EV equipped with lidar sensors.

  • Nvidia's first data-center CPU could soften the blow if its $40B quest to buy ARM collapses

    Nvidia's new Grace CPU is a smart hedge is the company looses its $40 billion bid to buy ARM

  • Tech Companies Protest Sector Partiality Under US Chips Act: Bloomberg

    Groups representing some of the global technology companies wrote a warning letter to the congressional leaders of both parties and White House officials, against sector preference under the Chips for America Act and objecting to automakers’ plea for production ramp-up of basic chips, Bloomberg reports. The technology companies represented included Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ; GOOGL) Google, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX). The letter was signed by ten groups, including the Alliance for Digital Innovation, CTIA, the Information Technology Industry Council, the Security Industry Association, the Software and Information Industry Association, U.S. Telecom, and the Associated General Contractors of America. Chip manufacturers’ preference for high margin and sophisticated chip requirement for smartphones and other consumer electronic devices, further accelerated by pandemic-induced remote activities, led to a severe crisis for the low margin auto business leading to production cutdowns. As a result, the supply chains for the high-end chips were less affected by the crisis than the vehicle companies. “The market-distorting effect of ‘setting aside’ a portion of new capacity for legacy chips for any single, private sector would squeeze the remaining chip-consuming industries into the remaining new manufacturing capacity, artificially constraining supply,” the letter reads. The U.S. automakers have sought reservation for vehicle-grade chips to tackle a possible 1.3 million production shortfall. The technology groups backed President Joe Biden’s request for a $50 billion allotment to chip financing out of the $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending. They also sought the upholding of the chip manufacturers’ entitlement to grants and credits. Recently, Intel announced a billion investment for two Arizona chip-making plants, TSM had allocated billion for an Arizona chip plant, and Samsung earmarked around $10 billion for a Texas chip plant. Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.23% at $65.37 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAI Chip Maker SambaNova Rakes 6M At B Valuation In SoftBank Led Fundraise: ReutersUS Republican Senator Josh Hawley Proposes Big Tech Ban On M&A: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Instagram and Facebook to let people hide numbers of likes in an attempt to stop ‘pressure’

    Instagram will let people hide their likes on their own posts as well as those of others, in a change attempted to lessen the “pressure” users feel while using it. The change is only initially in a testing phase, but the company suggested that it could roll out more broadly across Instagram. It may also come to Facebook, too, the company said.

  • Why Continental Resources Stock Jumped as Much as 12% Today

    Although the big news was really oil prices, a company update released yesterday probably helped to support today's gains.

  • 3 Things You'll Want to Know When Coca-Cola Reports Earnings

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Monday, April 19. As I touched on earlier, Coca-Cola has a larger share of the away-from-home market than its main competitor, PepsiCo, and stands to gain as people leave their homes more frequently -- since beverages sold in places like restaurants, theme parks, and ballparks are more profitable.

  • The Best Things That Happened To Restaurants In The Worst Of COVID Times

    COVID-19 hurt businesses, but it couldn't stop these heartwarming acts of kindness.

  • Is SYNH Stock A Buy or Sell?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the December quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • GS posts huge earnings beat; JPM blows past estimates

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Brian Cheung break down the earnings reports for Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo.

  • 18 details you probably missed in 'The Breakfast Club'

    The John Hughes film is a cult classic, but even superfans of the 1980s flick may have missed these hidden details and background gems.

  • Walmart to increase full-time employees

    Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche reports the latest news on 2/3 of Walmart hourly workers to be full-time by end of fiscal year 2021.

  • U.S. in unique position to force increased accountability at the WHO: FDD

    Craig Singleton, Adjunct Fellow at Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and Kristin Myers to discuss reforming the WHO in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Stocks Drop From Record Highs; Bond Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated after climbing to an all-time high. Treasuries fell with the dollar. Oil rallied.PayPal Holdings Inc. and Nvidia Corp. paced losses among tech companies in the S&P 500, which had fluctuated for much of Wednesday’s session as traders sifted through earnings from some of the world’s biggest banks. Bitcoin slid in the wake of the debut by cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq.Read: Goldman, JPMorgan Traders Show the Reddit Crowd How It’s DoneWith equities lingering near a record, investors are looking to the earnings season for further catalysts. Expectations of a strong profit rebound have helped markets rally, setting the bar high as reporting gets underway. More broadly, investors are monitoring vaccine developments for any threats to the economic recovery. The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book that activity has picked up pace amid an improvement in consumer spending.“You’re going to see this tug-of-war continue within markets as investors weigh the prospects of a strengthening economy with the risk of rising inflationary pressures,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors.A quarter that began with retail investors declaring the end of the status quo on Wall Street just ended with big banks tallying surprisingly massive hauls. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- two of the most gilded names in finance -- kicked off bank earnings season with revenue windfalls from trading and dealmaking, defying warnings from within the industry that good times couldn’t last.Goldman Sachs’s stock jumped, while JPMorgan’s slipped -- undermined by concern over weak demand for loans.Some key events to watch this week:U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro climbed 0.3% to $1.1979.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.2% to 108.89 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.63%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 4.5% to $62.89 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,736.65 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Stock Rockets As Trading Begins For Cryptocurrency Giant

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global launched its direct listing on the Nasdaq Wednesday in a highly anticipated initial public offering. The Coinbase IPO rocketed as trading began.

  • Riot Blockchain: Recent Developments Keep Up Momentum

    Last week was a busy one at Riot Blockchain (RIOT) HQ. First off, the company disclosed the purchase of 42,000 Bitmain S19j Antminers. Riot is paying a $138.5 million for the new additions to its ever-expanding Bitcoin mining network, which works out at roughly $3,300 per unit. Once fully deployed, Riot’s fleet will boast 81,150 Antminers, putting it on course to achieve 7.7 EH/s by the end of next year. That’s not all, however. Riot has also agreed to pay a total of roughly $665 million - $80 million in cash and 11.8 million shares - to acquire Texas-based Whinstone U.S. from Germany-based Northern Data AG. Riot is getting its hands on a 100-acre facility which has long-term access to 750 MW of power. The facility is also home to three separate clients using 3 different buildings to mine Bitcoin. In total, these clients currently use 95,000 sq ft and 300 MW. Another 60,000 sq ft building is under construction and there is space for additional buildings. What’s more, each building’s power rating can also be expanded. The recent activity, according to H.C. Wainwright's Kevin Dede, marks "an eruption in Riot's business development that places the company on a course to become a much larger, better diversified bitcoin miner by revenue mix at the close of next year.” Although the “relevant financial operating data” has not yet been provided, Dede is “focused on the newly opened door of opportunity for control and expansion.” Dede thinks the deal’s long-term impact could be a game changer for Riot’s business. “There is little doubt in our minds this is a quantum leap in Riot's positioning in subjugating its dependence on third-party Coinmint to host (read, manage) its mining network while segregating subjection to Coinmint's priorities and pricing,” said the 5-star analyst. “We understand it behooves Riot to get the deal done as quickly as possible as approximately 1,500 new Bitmain S19 series mining machines arrive for installation every month, and it makes clear sense to deploy those new machines in Texas under its own management versus Coinmint's in Upper New York State.” Based on all of the above, Dede rates RIOT shares a Buy, while his $64 price target implies upside of 29%. (To view Dede’s track record, click here) Bitcoin miners have yet to attract many reviews from Wall Street’s experts, and Dede remains the sole analyst currently covering RIOT. (See RIOT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes is so good he has broken FIP stat

    If it looks like Matt Barnes has never been better, your eyes aren't deceiving. The advanced statistics can't keep up with him, either, writes John Tomase.

  • Coinbase shares close 14% below opening price after trading debut

    Coinbase opened for trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

  • Three Supreme Court justices tackle U.S. partisan divisions in public remarks

    Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer addressed a virtual conference Wednesday, avoiding speculation about whether he plans to retire this year.

  • Bichette hits 2nd homer in 9th, Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-4

    Bo Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 5-4 on Wednesday. Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green (0-2) the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three. Alejandro Kirk also homered for the Blue Jays.

  • 70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

    He was on ​Death ​Row longer than anyone in the United States