10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

Usman Kabir
·10 min read

In this article, we discuss 10 best S&P 500 stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more S&P 500 stocks, go directly to 5 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics in the United States recently released new inflation numbers that have brought into question the aggressive rate hike policy of the Federal Reserve. Per the latest figures, the consumer price index showed that prices in the country during the month of September were 8.2% higher compared to prices over the same period last year. The rate represents yet another decline for the benchmark inflation index in the months following June. The inflation rate had peaked at over 9% in June, the highest in nearly four decades. 

Due to aggressive rate hikes by the central bank to tame inflation, investors have been pulling money from the stock market to invest in less riskier ventures, pushing the US towards a recession. Benchmark market indexes like the S&P 500, the NASDAQ Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all trading in the red since the past few months. They have registered year-to-date declines of 22%, 31%, and 16%, respectively. The chaos is spreading to global markets in the meanwhile as well. 

However, this slowdown has created several buying opportunities at the market where prominent names like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), and The Proctor and Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are all trading at discounted prices due to the overall macro uncertainty. Investors can pick up the shares of these businesses at bargain rates and since the bear market is expected to wind down in the coming months, these stocks could be the first to rally as the economy recovers. 

Our Methodology

The companies that feature on the S&P 500 were selected for the list. In order to provide readers with some context for their investment choices, the business fundamentals and analyst ratings for the stocks are also discussed. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the second quarter of 2022 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

10 Best S&amp;P 500 Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds
10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

Image by Sergei Tokmakov Terms.Law from Pixabay

Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

10. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 109      

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It is one of the best large cap stocks to invest in. On October 14, the company announced that it had received the regulatory approvals needed for the purchase of specialty insurance firm Alleghany in a deal worth more than $11.5 billion. 

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is a leading shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B), with 34.7 million shares worth more than $9.5 billion. 

Just like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), and The Proctor and Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) is one of the best S&P 500 stocks to buy according to hedge funds. 

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Diversified holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) reported strong earnings during the quarter and benefited from continued share repurchases below intrinsic value. The company also announced significant deployments of excess cash during the quarter, including the acquisition of Alleghany and a large increase in its stake in Occidental Petroleum.”

9. Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 116   

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. It is one of the top large cap stocks to invest in. On September 20, Meta Platforms said that it will integrate its WhatsApp messaging service with Salesforce services. After the integration, businesses would be able to directly chat directly with their customers in the messaging app. 

On September 22, BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating on Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stock and lowered the price target to $190 from $207, noting that the company's management maintained the $50 billion FY26 revenue target despite macro and FX headwinds.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 116 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $7.9 billion in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), compared to 114 in the preceding quarter worth $9.9 billion. 

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Oakmark Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) has become a dominant global player in sales, customer service, commerce and marketing software over the past 20 years. The company earns 80% gross margins and grows 20% organically. Plus, virtually all of its revenue is recurring. We see Salesforce as a great business that we’ve admired from afar for a long time. More recently, the organization has made some changes at the top that prompted us to take a closer look at the stock. New CEO Bret Taylor and CFO Amy Weaver are bringing a culture of financial discipline. We believe this renewed focus on profitability and capital return, combined with Salesforce’s strong underlying business characteristics, will yield strong results. The current valuation of 3.9x next year’s revenues represents a significant discount compared to publicly traded peers and recent private market values in the software space that have similar growth profiles. We view this discount as an opportunity to invest in a great business at a good value.”

8. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 128     

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. It is one of the elite large cap stocks to invest in. On October 12, reports indicated that the firm was not offering certain new perks and benefits at its only unionized retailer store in Towson, Maryland. On October 12, analyst Gene Munster said that Apple and Meta are well positioned to become leaders in the tech sector.

On October 11, Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal Weight rating on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock and lowered the price target to $155 from $169, noting that there was upside to September quarter hardware revenue estimates despite currency headwinds.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 128 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $143 billion in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), compared to 131 in the previous quarter worth $182 billion.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Alger Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a leading technology provider in telecommunications. computing and services. Apple’s iOS operating system is the company’s unique intellectual property and competitive strength. This software drives extremely tight engagement with consumers and enterprises. The engagement is fostering the growing purchase of high-margin services like music, apps, and apple pay. Apple’s shares detracted from performance as management lowered its guidance for the second quarter due to headwinds from the war in Ukraine, adverse foreign currency shifts, and dampened consumer demand associated with the coronavirus in China. Additionally, many investors were concerned that lockdowns implemented to curtail the spread of COVID-19 would impact production of apple products, however the manufacturing facilities have resumed activity.”

7. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 129  

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) develops and operates proprietary technology applications worldwide. It is one of the premier large cap stocks to invest in. On October 6, Uber Technologies said that it has partnered up with Marqeta, Mastercard, and the Workforce platform to offer Uber drivers faster payouts as well as rewards on fueling. On October 6, Uber partnered up with Motional to expand a driverless car service in the US.

On August 3, MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock and raised the price target to $40 from $32, highlighting that the company beat the Q2 expectations.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 129 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $5.3 billion in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), compared to 144 in the preceding quarter worth $8.5 billion. 

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, RiverPark Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is a global technology platform that enables the transportation of people and products across cities and countries. The company’s three main business lines are 1) Mobility where the company is the number one or two player in the app-based personal transportation market in 10,000+ cities globally, 2) Delivery- (Uber Eats in the US) home delivery of prepared meals, grocery, liquor, and increasingly general retail products in seven of the top ten GDP markets globally, and 3) Freight- the largest global marketplace for end-to-end freight solutions including one million digitally connected truck drivers. In the company’s most recent quarter, it grew gross bookings 35% year over year, consummated transactions with 115 million unique customers, completed 1.7 billion trips a month, and all three divisions were adjusted EBITDA positive (…read more)

6. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 137    

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a technology company that provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. It is one of the major large cap stocks to invest in. On October 4, in its latest foray into cryptocurrency, Mastercard said that it is ready to launch a new tool which will help banks find and block suspicious transactions from any crypto exchange. Mastercard’s software uses artificial intelligence algorithms and data from blockchains for the purpose. 

On October 10, Keefe Bruyette analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained an Outperform rating on MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stock and lowered the price target to $388 from $445, noting that the company remains relatively stable into Q3 despite the current headwinds. 

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 137 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $14.99 billion in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), compared to 136 in the previous quarter worth $15.4 billion.

In addition to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), and The Proctor and Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is one of the best S&P 500 stocks to buy according to hedge funds. 

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Baron Funds, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“The Fund’s holdings in the Payments and Information Services themes also contributed to relative performance. Within Payments, lower exposure to this lagging theme and outperformance of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) added the most value. These global payment networks are viewed as safe havens during market downturns but are also benefiting from resilient payment volumes and a sharp rebound in international travel.”

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds.

 

Suggested Articles:

 

Disclosure. None. 10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best future stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more future stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today. If the change today versus 100 years ago is any indication, the future will likely be different from […]

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Should You Buy Some Ford Motor Co. (F) Shares?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • Apple introduces new iPad and iPad Pro with speed enhancements

    Apple Inc. quietly announced upgrades to two of its iPhone models Tuesday, through announcements lacking the fanfare of the company's recent iPhone 14 debut.

  • 10 Best FTSE Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best FTSE dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best FTSE Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The Office for National Statistics reported that the U.K. economy contracted by 0.3% in August, potentially initiating a long recession that can […]

  • Man involved in foster care programs arrested for child sex crimes in Baltimore County

    Keith H. Savage was arrested and has been charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, child pornography and other sexual offense charges.

  • Bank of America Warns Price Hikes Will Continue

    The trouble is that the Bank of America research suggests these rate hikes won't make much difference. The report also looks at past inflation figures and argues it will take a developed economy around 10 years to get inflation back to 2% once it's moved above 5%. Inflation in the U.S. breached the 5% mark some time ago and the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it back down have not yet made much of an impact.

  • U.S. factory output solid in September; builder sentiment slumps further

    Production at U.S. factories rose in September led by output gains in both durable and nondurable goods, indicating the manufacturing sector remains on reasonable footing despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to hamper demand - and lower inflation - through higher interest rates. But the Fed's aggressive rate hike campaign has delivered another blow to the housing sector, with market sentiment among U.S. home builders sliding for the 10th month in a row in October as soaring mortgage rates and bottlenecks for building materials put new home purchases out of reach for many American consumers, prospective first-time buyers in particular. The two data points out Tuesday illustrate the uneven impact the U.S. central bank's rate hikes are having so far on the economy.

  • Why PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Could Be Worth Watching

    PPG Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:PPG ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • Is it Still Worthy to Acquire Some NIKE (NKE) Shares?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • Activist Investor Starboard Has 5% Stake In Splunk, Likely To Discuss Its Prospects In Tuesday Meeting

    Activist investor Starboard Value LP owning a sizable stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK), plans to push the software maker to take action to boost its stock price. Starboard's stake is just under 5%, the Wall Street Journal reported. Starboard founder and CEO Jeff Smith will appear at an activist-investing conference on October 18 and will likely detail the fund's thesis. Also Read: Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says Splunk makes software used by companies in infor

  • Activist investor Starboard reveals stake in Salesforce

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the boost in shares for Salesforce after an activist investor reveals stake in the company.

  • Is Walmart (WMT) a Good Investment Choice?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • The S&P 500 could rally 10% through year-end with positive earnings surprises among the catalysts, says Oppenheimer

    The likely oversold condition in the stock market "could become a catalyst for a modest rally before the year's end," the asset management firm said.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer -- undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020 and spotlighting a new class of his most senior lieutenants.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’The Tim

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were up as much as 7.5% at the market open this morning after news that value-investment firm Starboard Value LP had acquired a stake in the company. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was holding a 3.4% gain on the day so far, outperforming the blue chip heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average. Market sentiment has turned the corner after a brutal sell-off last week.

  • How High Can Activist Investor Starboard Take Salesforce Stock?

    Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com is in the news Tuesday as the hedge fund Starboard announced they have taken a stake in the firm. The shares are trading below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the declining 200-day line. The trading volume is not showing us an increase into the low, which suggests to me that the traders at Starboard have been buying shares on available weakness.

  • Here’s What Makes Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) an Attractive Long-Term Investment

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Health Care Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 6.01% compared to a 4.72% decline for the Russell 3000 Health Care Index. The fund’s underperformance in the quarter was attributed to poor […]

  • Should You Invest in Alphabet (GOOG) Now?

    Ensemble Capital Management, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the S&P 500, after three consecutive quarters. The strategy declined 2.6% compared to a 4.9% decline for the S&P 500 Index in the quarter. In […]