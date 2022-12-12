In this article, we will discuss the 10 best performing small-cap ETFs in 2022. If you want to explore similar ETFs, you can take a look at 5 Best Performing Small-Cap ETFs in 2022.

Investing in small-cap ETFs over large-cap equities can be a wise move for investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Small-cap ETFs provide investors with exposure to a wide range of small-cap companies that may offer higher returns than large-cap stocks over the long term. Small-cap stocks are less established, meaning they tend to be more volatile than larger stocks. This means that the potential for gain, or loss, is greater.

Analyst Bullish on Small Caps

On December 7, Bank of America's head of U.S. small and mid cap strategy, Jill Carey Hall, made the bull case for small caps in an interview on CNBC. According to Jill Carey Hall, there is more downside risk for large caps, relative to small caps. The analyst believes "small caps could hold up better" since they are "more adequately pricing in a recession". Jill Carey Hall noted that the current market situation has the same theme as the downturns in the 1970s and 1980s period, and during those downturns, small caps outperformed relative to large caps.

Demand for Small-Cap ETFs is Strong

On December 8, Cinthia Murphy, ETF Think Tank Director of Research, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance Live where she discussed small-cap ETFs and trends around them. Cinthia Murphy noted that small-cap ETFs have seen a surge in demand and investor attention over the last month. Here is Cinthia Murphy's bull case for small caps:

"In a post recessionary environment, small caps tend to outperform large caps. They are also currently at their cheapest valuation, relative to large caps, in something like 20 years. In the last month (November 2022) alone, more than 80% of all small-cap ETFs picked up assets. The small-cap value is even stronger, because value is the factor that's working relative to growth."

Small-cap ETFs also offer investors the advantage of diversification and increased liquidity. Investors can gain exposure to a range of small companies, reducing the risk of investing in just one company, and can buy and sell shares more easily, which can help to reduce the cost of trading. This piece will focus on some of the best-performing small-cap ETFs in 2022.

Our Methodology

To compile this list, we screened for small-cap ETFs and filtered out the highest-returning ETFs from them. Along with each ETF, we have mentioned its expense ratio, portfolio breakdown, the index it tracks, and most notable holdings. These ETFs are arranged in increasing order of the year-to-date gains, as of December 9.

Best Performing Small-Cap ETFs in 2022

10. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA)

YTD Return as of December 9: -6.92%

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) uses a full replication technique to mirror the performance of the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank Index. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.60% and its assets under management are valued at $174.15 million. As of December 9, the fund has lost 6.92% year to date and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 11%. The fund is one of the best performing small-cap ETFs in 2022.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) has 173 holdings and a top ten holdings concentration of 23.78%. One of the most prominent holdings of the fund is United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). As of September 30, Basswood Capital is the dominant shareholder in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and has a position worth $8.3 million.

This December, Piper Sandler analyst Casey Orr Whitman reinstated coverage of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) with a Neutral rating and a $45 price target.

9. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

YTD Return as of December 9: -6.83%

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) has an expense ratio of 0.29% and is yielding 0.74% on a quarterly basis. The fund tracks the returns of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index and uses a full replication technique. The fund is one of the best performing small-cap ETFs in 2022 and has lost 6.83% year to date, as of December 9. The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 11%.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) has 89 holdings concentrated in the industrials, materials, and consumer cyclical segments. The fund has a top ten holdings concentration of 25.90%. One of its top holdings is Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD). As of December 9, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has gained 15.89% year to date.

On November 1, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) reported that its revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $549.80 million. The company reported earnings per share of $0.45 and outperformed analyst expectations by $0.01.

At the close of Q3 2022, Steel Partners was the largest shareholder in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) and disclosed a position worth $157.9 million in the company.

For risk-inverse investors, blue-chips can be reliable long-term investments.

8. VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

YTD Return as of December 9: -6.64%

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) has lost 6.64% year to date, as of December 9, and is placed on our list of the best-performing small-cap ETFs in 2022. The fund tracks the returns of the MVIS US Business Development Companies Index, by using full replication technique, and has an expense ratio of 0.41%. The fund has a trailing twelve-month yield of 10.25% and pays out dividends on a quarterly basis.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) has 26 holdings and a top ten holdings concentration of 75.19%. The fund's assets under management are valued at $542.43 million. One of the top ten holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) is Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). On October 27, Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich revised his price target on Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to $21 from $24 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.

As of September 30, Two Sigma Advisors is the top investor in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) and has stakes worth $55.8 million in the company.

7. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

YTD Return as of December 9: -6.38%

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) invests in volatile stocks of small-cap companies and uses a representative sampling technique to mirror the performance of the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.12% and is yielding 2.28%. The fund pays out dividends on a quarterly basis. As of December 9, The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) has lost 6.38% year to date and has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 11%. The fund is one of the best performing small-cap ETFs in 2022.

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) has $205.39 million in assets under management and has 421 holdings, concentrated in the financials, industrials, and technology segments. The fund has a top ten holdings concentration of 7.21%, and among its top ten holdings, we have Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). At the close of Q3 2022, CaaS Capital was the most prominent shareholder in the company and held a position worth $43.9 million.

As of December 9, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has gained 5.30% over the past six months and is offering a dividend yield of 4.02%. On December 8, Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste raised his price target on Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to $73 from $68 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.

6. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

YTD Return as of December 9: -5.47%

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) has $283.28 million in assets under management and is one of the best performing small-cap ETFs in 2022. The fund has lost 5.47% so far in 2022, as of December 9, and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.5%. The fund invests in value stocks of small-cap companies and uses a full replication technique to mirror the returns of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) has an expense ratio of 0.35% and is yielding 1.65%. The fund has 167 holdings and a top ten holdings concentration of 16.29%. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is one of the top ten holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV). As of December 9, Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has gained 38.99% year to date and is offering a forward dividend yield of 1.09%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 3x, as of December 9.

On November 3, Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) posted earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2022. The company generated a revenue of $634.44 million, and reported an EPS of $1.14, outperforming Wall Street consensus by $0.14

As of September 30, Royce & Associates is the dominant shareholder in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and has disclosed stakes worth $5.2 million in the company.

Some of the largest companies in the world that were once small caps include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

