The 10 best places to buy artificial Christmas trees online

Artificial Christmas trees these days look just as good as real ones.

All I want for Christmas is... an artificial Christmas tree. There are tons of reasons to get one: They last (nearly) forever with almost zero mess to contend with. Setup is usually a breeze. These days, they look incredibly realistic and just as good as real ones. You'll find plenty of amazing options online—everything from pre-lit 12-foot firs mighty enough to command an entire ballroom to tabletop-sized pines in constellations of glitter. That's another pro—you can customize your artificial Christmas tree down to the littlest point. Want a pink or red one? Perhaps something nontraditional and frosty and glittery? All you have to do is get online.

Of course, you need to know where to look first and that's where we come in. No matter what you choose, your new tree is bound to shed some holiday cheer (as opposed to dirt and debris). If you're unsure where to start, we rounded up 10 of the best places to buy artificial Christmas trees this season.

1. Target

best places to buy artificial christmas trees: Target

Price: 🎄🎄

Target is the ideal place to start when you begin your quest for an artificial Christmas tree. The mega retailer offers several ways to shop for them: By height from under four feet to over eight feet, by price from under $25 to $150, by décor type and by branch type from pre-lit to flocked with artificial snow.

In Target's dedicated Christmas tree section, you have the option of browsing through ornaments, tree skirts and stands, lights, toppers and more. The myriad of options make Target a great first stop in turning your living room into a veritable winter wonderland.

Shop Target

2. Amazon

artificial Christmas trees: Amazon

Price: 🎄

You were going to buy all your other festive goodies on Amazon anyway—why not add a splendid artificial Christmas tree to cart? It might seem daunting to sift through the site's 2,000-plus options, but the navigation bar makes it easy. Search by price, height, color, bulb type, number of lights and more. With such incredibly nuanced search terms, you’ll get a tree so specific to you and your family’s taste, it’ll feel bespoke.

One of the best parts about shopping for artificial trees on Amazon is that many individual product pages have customizable features, from height to light color. If you’re particularly married to a brand (National Tree Company consistently gets rave reviews, for example), you can find more than what’s initially featured on the homepage.

Shop Amazon

3. Walmart

artificial Christmas trees: Walmart

Price: 🎄

Walmart does a terrific job of helping you find the perfect artificial Christmas tree. Its offerings lean on the whimsical side, allowing you to create a unique holiday atmosphere that’s in line with your usual home décor style. From over 1,000 options, search by height, tree type, brand, price and shipping speed, and even miscellaneous features like eco-friendly.

For $79 and $99 respectively, you can add tree assembly and haul-away service to your order. Note that third-party sellers may have different shipping and return policies than Walmart, so do a quick background check before you add to cart.

Shop Walmart

4. The Home Depot

artificial Christmas trees: Home Depot

Price: 🎄🎄

When in doubt, trust the country's largest home improvement store to, well, improve your artificial Christmas tree shopping experience. The retailer allows you to sort through its 4,800 options by shape, height, price, light functions like twinkling and pulsing, light type like LED or low-voltage, color family, tree species and more.

If you’re a visual learner, you’ll appreciate the comprehensive chart that accompanies each tree, specifying everything from its tip count, to level of realism and light count. Assembly information is available on the page as well. The “frequently bought together” section on each product page provides helpful suggestions to make your experience easier, from proper storage to matching string lights. Protection plans are available from Allstate, which might benefit you in the event of defects or the need for repairs and replacements.

Shop The Home Depot

5. Bed Bath & Beyond

artificial Christmas trees: Bed Bath and Beyond

Price:🎄🎄

Bed Bath & Beyond has one fine selection of firs. Of almost 1,000 beauties to choose from, you’re bound to find one that lights up your living room (and heart!). Search by style from traditional to glam, size, brand, color, price, width and height.

Where the retailer shines is its commitment to fusing home décor with Christmas trees—just look at the range of trees available in urns and planters that make them a cozy and luxurious addition to any living room. You can also take advantage of interest-free payment plans with Klarna and Afterpay, as well as Bed Bath & Beyond's price-matching program.

Shop Bed Bath & Beyond

6. Wayfair

artificial Christmas trees: Wayfair

Price: 🎄

Wayfair’s artificial Christmas tree selection is vast. Luckily, the retailer's navigational tools are there to help you out. Apart from the basic filters, search by needle color, tree features like pre-decorated or cashmere-coated tips, realism, branch count and tree family. You also have filters for easy set-up options like instant power lights or 60-second assembly.

The “complete the look” section on each page offers décor recommendations that might pair well with a particular tree, from shatter-proof glittery snowflake ornaments to a faux lighted pinecone garland. Check out the reviews for real photos of the trees themselves. This will help you envision what the tree might look like in your home—without having to lean on a brand’s marketing photo.

Shop Wayfair

7. Michaels

artificial Christmas trees: Michaels

Price: 🎄🎄🎄

Michaels has long been a trusted source for all things creative, so if you’re looking for a Pinterest-worthy tree, look no further. Sift through over 1,300 trees via size, shape, brand, light type like incandescent or fiber optic and bulb color.

While many of the trees boast a traditional aesthetic—think plush Douglas fir-style trees with metal stands and clear lights—it’s the "merry must-haves" and "festive favorites" as the retailer calls them, that add a unique touch. Choose from vintage-inspired nutcrackers and collectables you won’t find anywhere else, or follow the “complete the look” guidance on each product page for traditional bulbs and skirts. Peek at the product overview for a visual representation of each tree to get a better sense of size and style.

Shop Michaels

8. Lowe’s

artificial Christmas trees: Lowe's

Price: 🎄🎄

Search through the 4,500 trees at Lowe's by height, size, bulb type, branch material like metal or plastic, light color and more. Specs are simple to browse because Lowe’s simply checks off each criteria the tree meets, from on-and-off foot switches to replacement bulbs and fuses.

Note that Lowe’s gets a little sneaky when it comes to checkout—each product page includes several other holiday accessories (billed as a “collection”) like ornaments or pillows checked off ready to be added to your cart. If you’re only interested in the tree, be sure to uncheck each box before heading to checkout.

Shop Lowe's

9. West Elm

artificial Christmas trees: West Elm

Price: 🎄🎄🎄

West Elm is a higher-end home store—even celebrities shop for their furniture at the posh retailer. Fortunately, however, its faux Christmas tree shop has plenty of stunning options for well under $200. Find your perfect tree by searching filters like height, color and tree type, such as pre-lit or tabletop.

In keeping with the brand’s ability to not just keep up with trends but create them, West Elm is rife with unusual options from icy white minimalist trees to glitzy pop-up trees that lay flat for easy storage. The “you may also need” section on each product page offers helpful recommendations to make your tree a showstopper, with product descriptions and overviews both informative yet simple enough to not feel overwhelming. Still stuck? Book a free design appointment with an expert to find an artificial tree that’ll fit in seamlessly with your living space.

Shop West Elm

10. Kohl’s

artificial Christmas trees: Kohl's

Price: 🎄🎄

Kohl’s’ artificial Christmas tree inventory is as impressive as the rest of its offerings. Browse several hundred trees by height, type like potted or colorful, brand, rating and light type. The retailer is a true one-stop-shop since you can grab everything from matching wreaths to string lights and stands to top off the festive look.

Each product description is informative, clearly stating what’s included in the box to offering accurate tree alternatives at the bottom should your selection not be the best fit. The best part is that Kohl’s makes it easy to save by stating the coupon code you can use to take advantage of savings directly under the retail price, so you don’t need to do much digging for discounts.

Shop Kohl’s

