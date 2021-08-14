The 10 best places to buy women's fall boots

The 10 best places to buy women's boots for fall

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Fall fashion typically conjures up images of flannels, cozy sweaters, crisp jeans, and every brisk weather outfit in between. Of course, all of the above require the proper pair of shoes—and when it comes to autumn, that likely means trading sandals for boots.

But where to shop? The best places to buy fall boots are those that tout high ratings, a wide size selection, stellar customer service, and reliable returns. Of course, finding a brand or retailer that checks all of those boxes can be a challenge. Whether you’re looking for casual sheepskin boots, trendy Chelsea boots, warm hiking boots, lace-up heeled boots, or any silhouette in between, these 10 retailers are sure to have something in stock to fit your fancy.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. Ugg

UGG sets the bar for comfort and casual style.

Our favorites:Ugg Classic Ultra Mini—$140 and Ugg Classic Mini II Boot—$150

Women's sizes: 5-12

Prices: 👢👢👢

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

Ugg boots first earned cult status in the early 2000s, but in 2020, the popular sheepskin boots re-entered the fashion scene in a big way, popping up on the feet of famous people and everyday folks alike. While the classic silhouette remains largely the same, the colors and textiles that create them have gotten a major upgrade. In particular, the brand now uses shearling from sheep raised under humane conditions in an attempt to be more sustainable.

Whether you opt for tall, short, mini, or ultra mini styles, the boots will keep you comfortable and warm all season long. Along with the classic booties, Ugg also offers a few weather-resistant rain and snow boots.

Shop women's boots at Ugg

2. DSW

DSW is a budget shopper's BFF.

Our favorites:Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boot—$149.99 and Journee Collection Baylor Bootie—$59.99

Women's sizes: 5-12

Prices: 👢-👢👢👢

Story continues

Return/exchange policy: 90 days

If value is at the forefront of your shoe shopping agenda, DSW is a great place to start. The discount shoe warehouse offers a wide variety of boot brands—such as Steve Madden, Ugg, and even Gucci—often at a fraction of the price you’d find elsewhere. No matter your budget, DSW has more than a few styles to choose from, including rain boots, duck boots, Chelsea boots, ankle boots, platform boots, and combat boots.

Best of all, the retailer has one of the longest return policies—three months—of any others on this list, so you’ll have plenty of time to weigh out your decision in the event buyer’s remorse rears its ugly head.

Shop women's boots at DSW

3. Nordstrom

Nordstrom has it all, including boot styles from Doc Martens, UGG, and more.

Our favorites:Dr. Martens Jadon Boot—$180 and Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot—$170

Women's sizes: 5-12

Prices: 👢👢-👢👢👢👢

Return/exchange policy: Case-by-case basis

Another retailer that sells a bunch of different boot brands—albeit at a higher price point—is Nordstrom. While it’s possible to snag boots on sale, most of the boots sold at Nordstrom are upwards of $100. That said, you're paying for high-quality, high-end names, like Sam Edelman, UGG, Timberland, Marc Fisher, Hunter, and Doc Martens.

Like DSW, Nordstrom has a long grace period for returns—no reasonable request will be refused. While the site says that returns are taken on a case-by-case basis, the retailer is renowned for its customer service, so you can have faith in your fall boot purchase, even if it doesn’t end up working out.

Shop women's boots at Nordstrom

4. Tory Burch

Tory Burch keeps it classic with a variety of leather boot styles.

Our favorites:Tory Burch Miller Mixed-Materials Lug Sole Boot—$458 and Tory Burch Chelsea Boot—$378

Women's sizes: 5-11

Prices: 👢👢👢👢

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

If you're looking for something equal parts trendy and timeless, you may want to set your fleece faves aside and make room for the fashionable leather silhouettes at Tory Burch. While the selection isn’t as large as Ugg’s, it’s comprised of elegant styles that are guaranteed to elevate any outfit, whether you prefer a low profile bootie or a chunky-heeled head-turner. Most of the boots are emblazoned with Tory Burch's recognizable logo.

Shop women's boots at Tory Burch

5. Michael Kors

Michael Kors is renowned for its elevated combat boots.

Our favorites:Michael Kors Tilda Quilted Leather Combat Boot—$235 and Michael Kors Corey Logo Combat Boot—$185

Women's sizes: 5-11

Prices: 👢👢👢👢

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

Michael Kors knows a thing or two about combining fashion and utility. As such, the majority of the brand’s boot offering is made up of statement combat boots that are just as appropriate for the office as they are for a weekend out with friends. Of course, if you’re not one to fawn over the resurrected boot trend, MK sells Chelsea boots, ankle boots, and knee-high boots, too. Shoppers can choose from a variety of heights, heels, and accents, like logo embellishments and ankle straps.

Shop women's boots at Michael Kors

6. Free People

Free People is the best place to shop for Bohemian-inspired fall boots.

Our favorites:We The Free Montage Tall Boots—$298 and James Chelsea Boots—$188

Women's sizes: 5-11

Prices: 👢👢👢👢

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

Bohemian-inspired retailer Free People is home to whimsical, casual styles that have a sense of old-world flair. Whether you’re in the market for trendy white booties, embellished cowboy boots, minimalist Chelsea boots, or slouchy suede knee highs, Free People’s shelves are stocked and waiting.

One thing to keep in mind is that its return policy can be tricky, as some FP stores require that returns be made at the exact location where you purchased the item. However, this isn't the case at every store so you may want to check before you start your return.

Shop women's boots at Free People

7. Timberland

Timberland knows a thing or two about rugged-yet-stylish footwear.

Our favorites:Timberland Women’s Camdale Ankle Boots—$140 and Timberland Women’s Heritage 6-Inch Waterproof Boots—$170

Women's sizes: 5-11

Prices: 👢👢👢

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

If you’re shopping more for utility than runway-inspired style, Timberland is a great brand to peruse. While it's most famous for its classic Heritage style—which is now sold in a variety of fun colors and textiles—Timberland has begun to make a name for itself as a place to shop for biker boots, ankle boots, and even Chelsea boots. No matter the style you choose, you can expect top-notch craftsmanship that’s built to last.

Shop women's boots at Timberland

8. Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry sells everything from patent leather Chelsea boots to stylish knee-high suede silhouettes.

Our favorites:Chinese Laundry Krafty Boot—$129.95 and Lisbon Booties—$69.95

Women's sizes: 5-11

Prices: 👢👢

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

Chinese Laundry regularly releases shoes based on the latest trends, like suede and snake print textiles, chunky soles, and patent leather. There are ankle booties, knee-highs, and thigh-highs in a range of heel heights. The only downside is that, depending on the style of the boot, some silhouettes are more true to size than others. As such, reviewers recommend trying your shoes on in store if possible.

Shop women's boots at Chinese Laundry

9. Aldo

Aldo is always up to date with the latest fall boot trends.

Our favorites:Aldo Theliven Ankle Boot—$130 and Aldo The Allout Chelsea Boot—$150

Women's sizes: 5-11

Prices: 👢👢👢

Return/exchange policy: 60 days

A mall-famous brand, Aldo stocks styles that are inspired by the runways and trendiest streetwear in the world. Because of this, shoppers can expect casual styles, like combat boots, alongside dressier silhouettes, like heeled sock booties.

Similar to Chinese Laundry, Aldo sizing can vary depending on the style, so if you have the option to try on in-store, you may want to.

Shop women's boots at Aldo

10. T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx is the mecca of marked-down designer boots.

Our favorites:Giorgio Armani Leather Block Heel Laced Up Booties—$99.99 and Nine West Leather Heel Booties—$49.99

Women's sizes: 4-12

Prices: 👢-👢👢

Return/exchange policy: 30 days

T.J.Maxx is the be-all-end-all for fashionistas on a budget. While finding your size at the retailer can be hit-or-miss, it remains an incredible place to score major deals on designer brands. The only caveat is that, when shopping online, not all of the designers are clearly labeled, so you have to click into each style to uncover the brand (which can be a tad too time-consuming for some people’s liking). But to be able to score a pair of Stuart Weitzman combat boots for a fraction of the price? Well worth it.

Shop women's boots at T.J. Maxx

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best places to buy women's fall boots