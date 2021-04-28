The 12 best places to order flowers online for Mother’s Day

Courtney Campbell, Reviewed
·8 min read
Get some gorgeous blooms.
Get some gorgeous blooms.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Flowers are always a go-to for Mother's Day. Nothing says "thanks for giving me life" quite like a blooming bouquet. While you could pick up flowers at your grocery store, online flower delivery services are an easy way to ensure you get your flowers in time, especially if you can't make it there in real life. Plus, there are so many unique services like Bouqs and Floom that offer incredible blooms that she'll want to display as a centerpiece for brunch.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

But before you shop for flowers online, it’s important to note that you usually have two options: boxed or florist-delivered. Boxed flowers typically do not come pre-arranged or fully bloomed, which means you need to do a little work, but they tend to last longer. But if you want a fully bloomed bouquet for Mother's Day, then the local florist option is your best bet.

Below, you’ll find 12 highly-rated flower services that should be delivered by Mother's Day this year.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. 1-800-Flowers

Choose local florists over gift boxes at this flower delivery service.
Choose local florists over gift boxes at this flower delivery service.

Our favorite: Sweet Spring Lilies—$29.99

1-800-Flowers is probably one of the OG services that comes to mind when you think about flower delivery. There are a ton of bouquets to choose from, as well as gifts like chocolates and teddy bears that Mom would totally love. Plus, we found that 1-800-Flowers delivers quality bouquets in a timely manner after testing the service ourselves.

One thing to note though: We found that the flowers on the site delivered by local florists were far superior over the ones that come in a box. Those that arrive via florist are nicely arranged and fully bloomed, compared to those that came in a box that you’ll need to clip, feed, and place in a vase—which means more work for you. Plus, with a huge selection from local florists, you’ll be able to find the perfect bouquet.

Shop 1-800-Flowers

2. BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox sells subscription flowers, but their standalone arrangements come highly rated.
BloomsyBox sells subscription flowers, but their standalone arrangements come highly rated.

Our favorite: Bloomsy Roses Plan—$44.99/month

While BloomsyBox is technically a flower subscription service, you can still buy a one-off bouquet from the site. Or you could just go with the subscription and keep the blooms flourishing for months. The flowers are all locally sourced and the site offers an array of bouquets featuring flowers that are in season. When we tested BloomsyBox, we were impressed by their vibrant flowers that arrived on time and lasted for about two weeks. While we haven’t received any of the individual bouquets, if they’re anything like the subscription, Mom will be completely wowed.

Shop BloomsyBox

3. Bouqs

All my coworkers are obsessed with Bouqs.
All my coworkers are obsessed with Bouqs.

Our favorite: Mom-osa—$49

Several of my friends and coworkers have boasted about Bouqs’ farm-fresh, eco-friendly flowers. I’ve even sent a lovely bouquet to my parents and they absolutely loved the quality of the flowers. It sources from local farms, so you get information about where your bouquet came from with each purchase. The site sells individual bouquets, but also offers a flower subscription service (which would also make a great ongoing gift) that gives you 30% off your first bouquet. Our executive editor of commerce has been using the service for the past year and is absolutely obsessed. Her mom gets them too and is always sending her pictures and fawning over how beautiful each arrangement is—so your mom with likely be equally obsessed.

Shop Bouqs

4. FTD Flowers

There are a ton of options here.
There are a ton of options here.

Our favorite: Best Day Bouquet—$61

From sweet arrangements to chocolates, FTD Flowers has pretty much every corner of the floral gift market covered. Whether you’re looking for deals on flowers or other gifts, FTD has dozens of options to choose from. FTD bouquets are also arranged by local florists, which is a nice touch. We tested out the service, and found that they’re absolutely lovely, though come a bit smaller than they appear in the picture online.

Shop FTD Flowers

5. Amazon

Find different flower shops at this massive retailer.
Find different flower shops at this massive retailer.

Our favorite: Benchmark Bouquets Signature Roses and Alstroemeria—$41.46

Aside from ordering your household essentials, you can order a bouquet of flowers from a local florist at Amazon. The massive online retailer has a specific page devoted to fresh cut flowers and you can choose Mom's favorite with a vast selection of roses, carnations, mixed bouquets, and more. But because these flowers come from different florists, you’re going to have to read the fine print for each bouquet to make sure it will arrive on time.

Shop Amazon Fresh Cut Flowers

6. ProFlowers

These flowers from a box are absolutely stunning.
These flowers from a box are absolutely stunning.

Our favorite: Garden Glam Bouquet—$65

ProFlowers is a FTD company, and has similar offerings but with a slight twist. It’s the first service we tested that delivered beautiful, bloomed flowers straight out of the box rather than waiting a few days for them to perk up. The flowers we tested lasted a full week without wilting, which is shocking considering they came already in full bloom. In our experience, they also came on time and looked absolutely stunning.

Shop ProFlowers

7. The Sill

The brand offers more than houseplants.
The brand offers more than houseplants.

Our favorite: The Day Off Bouquet—$90

If you’re looking for something less traditional that will last longer than a week or so, try ordering potted flowers from The Sill. The site currently has a Mother's Day collection featuring a ton of curated flowers and houseplants, including a few bouquets. Note that some of the more popular plants have a waitlist, so you’ll want to pick flowers that are currently available to ensure they arrive on time.

One of our editors bought a houseplant from The Sill and absolutely loved the plant delivery service. She appreciated how well and safely her ZZ plant was packaged and that it came with care instructions, so her plant is still thriving. You can expect whichever plant you choose to arrive intact.

Shop The Sill

8. Urban Stems

These flowers are sourced from local farms.
These flowers are sourced from local farms.

Our favorite: The Trellis—$90

We tested Urban Stems and found its boxed flowers to be gorgeous, though they required a little bit of TLC straight out of the box. The flowers are arranged in-house and sourced from local farms, so a pre-arranged bouquet will be sent—meaning no fuss for you. Vases can be ordered along with bouquets, but note that they’re delivered separately. But there are no hidden fees when ordering and the site currently has a wide array of Mother's Day-themed bouquets as well as plants and decorations to choose from.

Shop Urban Stems

9. Teleflora

Teleflora offers deals on select bouquets.
Teleflora offers deals on select bouquets.

Our favorite: Teleflora's Perfect Spring Peach Bouquet—$49.49

Teleflora has a plethora of bouquet options that are arranged by a local florist and will be hand-delivered to you on the desired date. Alongside its gorgeous arrangements, Teleflora offers unique, handmade vases and pots that make the bouquet extra special. If you’re looking to save on flowers, Teleflora also runs a Deal of the Day featuring a different discounted arrangement each day.

Shop Teleflora

10. Floom

Pick your flowers by location not bouqet.
Pick your flowers by location not bouqet.

Our favorite: Spring Splendor Bouquet—$95

Linking you with local artisanal florists, Floom has a gorgeous selection of unique flowers. Because of this, you need to select blooms based on your location first rather than shopping by bouquet, which does limit your options. However, it crafts a more localized experience that feels incredibly special and Mom will love. You can also order local plants and groceries with Floom, too.

Shop Floom

11. From You Flowers

Order on Amazon or its site.
Order on Amazon or its site.

Our pick: One Dozen Rainbow Roses—$34.99

From You Flowers is quite popular for flower delivery, and it sells its highly-rated bouquets on its own site as well as Amazon. Aside from dozens of bouquets to choose from, there are flower plants like orchids, hydrangeas, and anthuriums for a different kind of Mother's Day flowers. Even better, flowers can be delivered within four hours of ordering, and you can get the arrangement delivered in vases or choose add-ons like chocolates and stuffed animals.

Shop From You Flowers

12. Venus et Fleur

These flowers are over-the-top in the best way.
These flowers are over-the-top in the best way.

Our favorite: Fleura Vase with Eternity Roses—$399

If you really want to impress Mom, check out Venus et Fleur. These luxury arrangements can cost anywhere from $300 to a whopping $1,200, depending on the selection, but supposedly last an entire year so you can justify the price. Celebrities like The Kardashians and Gigi Hadid are obsessed with them, too. There are also additional gifts to choose from, including candles, mini-flowers, and roses encased in glass boxes.

Shop Venus et Fleur

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 12 best places to order flowers online for Mother’s Day

Recommended Stories

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’

  • Beavers bring down town’s internet after chewing through cables

    Bright orange tape used for underground wiring strewn atop nearby dam the giveaway for engineers locating source of disruption

  • Brit Awards 2021: Double trophy for winners revealed

    An award in two parts means prize-winning stars really can share their achievement with someone else.

  • 1 dead in Wilmington crash

    A motorcyclist died early Wednesday in a crash in Wilmington.

  • Britney Spears asks to address court over conservatorship case

    A judge grants request for the singer to speak in hearing about her long-running guardianship case.

  • Former NFL and Florida State linebacker Geno Hayes has died at 33

    Former NFL and Florida State linebacker Geno Hayes, who was diagnosed with liver disease two years ago, died on Monday night.

  • Scottish parliament election 2021: when is it, how does voting work and what are the predictions?

    Voters across Scotland go to the polls next Thursday, May 6, to elect Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) for the next five years. There are 129 MSPs including 73 representing constituencies and 56 representing eight regions of the country - seven for each region. The eight regions are Central Scotland, Glasgow, Highlands and Islands, Lothian, Mid-Scotland and Fife, North east Scotland, South Scotland and West Scotland. This means that people in Scotland are each represented by eight MSPs - one representing their constituency and the other seven representing their region. Nicola Sturgeon is targeting a majority - 65 seats - so she can ramp up her demands that Boris Johnson drops his opposition to a second independence referendum. If she falls short of this mark, it will be easier for the Prime Minister to reject her call. When is the election? Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 in Scotland. Local polling stations are open from 7am-10pm. What is the Scottish Parliament responsible for? Devolved issues include health, education, transport, planning, local government, the justice system, rural affairs, income tax on earnings, property purchase taxes and some areas of the welfare system. Policy areas such as immigration, foreign affairs, defence and the constitution are reserved to the UK Government. Who can vote? Anyone who is 16 and over and, for the first time, convicted prisoners serving sentences of 12 months or less. Foreign nationals who are legally living in Scotland can also cast a ballot. A record number of people have applied to vote by post due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than a million voters have registered to do this, nearly a quarter of the electorate. How are MSPs elected? Constituency MSPs are elected using a first-past-the-post system identical to Westminster general elections. However, the regional list seats are allocated to parties using a complicated form of proportional representation called the Additional Member System that deducts constituency wins in that region. This is meant to correct the scenario where a party comes a close second in each constituency but pick up no seats. The system is meant to prevent any one party getting an overall majority but Alex Salmond's SNP achieved this in the 2011 contest, a result that prompted David Cameron to offer an independence referendum. MSPs can stand in both a constituency and on the regional list so if they miss out on a constituency victory, they have a back-up means of being elected. What are the main issues? The election campaign has been dominated by Ms Sturgeon's demand for a second independence referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023 while Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic. Ms Sturgeon has said she needs the powers of an independent country to shape Scotland's recovery from coronavirus. However, the Unionist parties have argued that leaving Scotland's dominant trading partner would create crisis upon crisis. They have urged her to drop her plans and spend the next five years focusing solely on ensuring that the economy, health service and education system recovers from the pandemic. When will we know the results? Not until the afternoon or evening of Saturday, May 8 - two days after voters go to the polls - due to Covid restrictions on the counting of ballots. Here is a timetable: Thurs May 6 Polls are open between 7am and 10pm but there is no overnight count thanks to Covid restrictions and no exit poll. Fri May 7 Counting starts at 9am. Some of the returning officers plan to conduct the counts and declarations for all the constituencies in their respective regions on this day. However, the largest in Glasgow - the 'home' count for both Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar - is only conducting the count for four of its eight constituencies. It is difficult to predict how long this will take as it is not known to what extent hygiene and social distancing precautions might slow it down. However, it is expected that counting will cease by 6pm. Sat May 8 Some areas will conduct their regional list counts and announce how many regional seats have been allocated to each party. Glasgow will count their other four constituencies and the regional list. For constituency declarations, only the successful candidate will appear on stage with the Returning Officer. No candidates will appear on stage for the regional declaration. The results for all constituencies and regions should have been declared by the afternoon or evening. Read more: What time are the local election results out?

  • India coronavirus: Can it make enough vaccines to meet demand?

    India is facing a surge in Covid cases while attempting to ramp up its own vaccine programme.

  • Final Carolina Panthers mock draft: Picking 2 Alabama stars solves a lot of problems

    Who should the Panthers take with the No. 8 pick in this week’s draft? Here is our fifth and final seven-round mock draft for Carolina.

  • Capitol building on high security alert for Biden joint address months after insurrection

    Only 200 people will be allowed to attend the speech in person

  • Climate crisis: Deforestation of Amazon rainforest has accelerated since Bolsonaro took office, report finds

    Annual rate of tree fellling in Brazil’s tropical wilds has almost doubled since conservative became president

  • SC Republicans’ renewed push for bill banning trans women athletes narrowly fails

    A bipartisan group of lawmakers called the bill a solution in search of a problem.

  • House Call: Gifts to Obsess Over

    This set is made in collaboration with Meena Harris, and since it’s a limited edition, you should buy it ASAP. Bolster a newfound interest in meditation or improve a seasoned pro’s setup. Not only is this print lovely, powerful, and created in collaboration with Evelynn Escobar-Thomas, but Wilde House Paper is donating 100% of the profits to Hike Clerb.

  • Australian Olympians to be given COVID-19 vaccine priority

    Australian athletes and support staff preparing for the Tokyo Olympics will be given priority for vaccines. The Australian government announced after a special National Cabinet meeting that Olympic participants would be vaccinated under a priority group which includes health-care workers, Indigenous people aged over 55 and people older than 70. The vaccination program for athletes and support staff will include about 2,000 people, including an estimated 450- 480 Olympic athletes, and could start as early as next week.

  • Biden’s first 100 days in numbers, from executive orders to vaccines

    President will reach his 100th day in charge on Thursday, 29 April

  • Here’s who owns every 2021 Kentucky Derby horse and how they became so successful

    You don’t have to be ridiculously wealthy to make a run at the roses, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.

  • Lightning clinch playoff spot with 7-4 victory over Chicago

    Alex Killorn had a power-play goal and scored into an empty net, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night to clinch a playoff berth for the fourth straight season. Brayden Point stuffed in his team-leading 21st goal and added two assists. Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde, Alex Barre-Boulet, and Blake Coleman also scored for defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, which kept pace with first-place Carolina and second place Florida at the top of the tight Central Division.