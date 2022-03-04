The 10 Best Places to Travel on a Budget This Spring

jacoblund / iStock.com

The post-winter desite to travel has set in. Now, you’re wondering where you can take a trip this spring that’s affordable. Vacation packages are going to be your best friend for cheap spring break vacations. Here’s a list of top spots trips you can take this spring on a budget.

Find More: Cheap Places To Travel on $100 a Day or Less

Tips: 13 Insider Secrets From Travel Agents That Will Save You Money

New Orleans, LA

You’re probably thinking New Orleans in the spring is one of the most expensive times to go–and you’re right if you don’t plan correctly. Schedule your trip after Mardi Gras, though, and you’re golden. Prices will drop to try and keep the crowds in the Big Easy. That’s your time to move in. If you schedule for two weeks after Mardi Gras, you can get a package that will fly you there from Los Angeles, secure a hotel in the French Quarter over three nights for two people, and get a rental car all for under $500 a person. Use sites like Travelocity, Priceline and Kayak to get great packages.

Myrtle Beach, SC

Get the classic spring break experience without the price. Myrtle Beach has tons of clubs, plus great restaurants and outlet malls to visit during the daytime. Not to mention the 60 miles of beach the city offers. Packages including flights and hotels can cost as little as $250 per person.

Barbados

Venture outside the United States and visit Barbados to bask in the sun. Swim in the beaches of Carlisle Bay and check out the Barbados Reggae Festival in Bridgetown that happens in April. Because April is the very end of the tourist season in Barbados, you’re likely to find great deals. Go toward the end of April to catch great weather and prices.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN

The peak of tourist season for this picturesque national park is July. Going in the spring means you’ll cut down on crowds and cost. Admission to the park is free, and you can rent a cabin nearby that sleeps three people in March for just $55 a night. Weather during the spring is a comfortable 65-75 degrees, so you’ll get to hike and see the park’s gorgeous waterfalls in the perfect temperatures.

Story continues

Washington D.C.

See the country’s capital and its famous cherry blossoms without breaking the bank. The National Cherry Blossom Festival happens between March and April, and you can get a flight from New York City and a hotel for four nights for less than $270 a person. Temperatures in April have a high of 65-70, so you’ll feel great as you tour the historical city.

San Diego, CA

San Diego has the beach, the zoo, and baseball games. How much more spring does it get? The city’s high season is in July, so if you go in April, you’re catching it before prices get high. Temperatures are consistently near 70 during the day with a nice breeze by the beach. Hotels are as low as $70 a night.

Dominican Republic

Visit the city of Punta Cana at the end of April and you can score all-inclusive packages (that means all food and non-alcoholic beverages are included with your hotel) for around $200 a person. At some hotels, the all-inclusive fee includes activities like snorkeling and kayaking as well. April means highs of 85 during the day, so pretend it’s summer and head to the D.R. for spring break.

Mexico

Check out Mexico City in April for a perfect spring getaway. The jacaranda trees are in full bloom and are a sight to behold, and you can experience the elaborate Easter celebrations the city holds. Hotels can be as low as $40 a night. If you’re looking for more of a resort feel, Cancún offers amazing all-inclusive deals with deluxe rooms for under $500 a night.

Outer Banks, NC

Talk about an island getaway. For a super low-key, relaxing trip, the Outer Banks are perfect to let yourself unwind. There’s ample fishing and horseback riding with plenty of places to golf. Plus, there’s serene beaches that won’t be packed with crowds. Book a hotel in Salvo for less than $100 a night.

Chicago, IL

Chicago in May is a lovely sight. You’ve got temperatures around 70 degrees and plenty of things to do. You can take an architecture cruise on the Chicago River to take in all the city’s beauty, and it’s an amazing time to admire all of the spectacular flowers that come into bloom. You can go to a flower conservatory or simply catch them in the city parks. Fly round trip from LA to Chicago for under $200 in May.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Best Places to Travel on a Budget This Spring