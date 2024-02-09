These are the 10 best public high schools in SC for 2024. See if your child’s school made the grade

Do you know if your child’s high school is any good?

Niche looks to answer that question.

The online platform, which collects data on K-12 schools and colleges in the U.S. to aid students and families when deciding enrollment, recently compiled a ranking of 236 public high schools in South Carolina for 2024.

Greenville and North Charleston tied this year for cities with the most schools in the top 10 — each had two on the list.

All of the schools in the top 10 received A+ overall scores from Niche.

The ranking is based on analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche’s website states. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.

Below is a list of the 10 best public high schools in South Carolina, according to Niche. For the complete ranking of South Carolina schools, click here.

#1 South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

Address: 401 Railroad Avenue, Hartsville

School type: Public school

Website: scgssm.org

South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics has 270 students in grades 11-12, Niche states. According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The school also ranks first in best public high school teachers and best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.

#2 Academic Magnet High School

Address: 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston

School type: Magnet school

Website: ccsdschools.com/amhs

Academic Magnet High School has 712 students in grades 9-12 and a student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1, Niche states. And 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading, state test scores show. The school is also ranked first among best magnet high schools and second among best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.

#3 HCS Early College High School

Address: 2050 Hwy. 501 East HGTC, Conway

School type: Magnet school

Website: https://www.horrycountyschools.net/Early_College_High

HCS Early College High School has 316 students in grades 9-12 and a student-teacher ratio of 15-1, Niche states. State test scores show that 75% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The school is also ranked second among best magnet high schools in South Carolina.

#4 Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology

Address: 405 Chestnut St., Darlington

School type: Magnet school

Website: https://www.dcsdschools.org

Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology has 313 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14-1. State test scores show 90% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The school is also ranked third among best magnet high schools in South Carolina.

#5 Greenville Technical Charter High School

Address: 506 Pleasantburg Drive #119, Greenville

School type: Charter school

Website: gtchs.org

Greenville Technical Charter High School has 475 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. According to state test scores, 85% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The school also ranks first among best charter high schools in South Carolina.

#6 Spring Hill High School

Address: 11629 Broad River Road, Chapin

School type: Magnet school

Website: lexrich5.org/domain/29

Spring Hill High School has 1,118 students in grades 9-12, with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 47% of students are at least proficient in math and 90% in reading. The school also ranks fourth among bets magnet high schools and third among best public high school teachers in South Carolina.

#7 SC Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities

Address: 15 University Street, Greenville

School type: Public school

Website: scgsah.org

SC Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities has 207 students in 10-12 grades. According to its website, the school lets “young artists from across the state explore and refine their talents in a one-of-a-kind, arts-centered community while gaining pre-professional training in creative writing, dance, drama, music or visual arts.”

#8 River Bluff High School

Address: 320 Corley Mills Rd., Lexington

School type: Public school

Website: https://www.lexington1.net/RBHS

River Bluff High School has 2,164 students in grades 9-12, with a student-teacher ratio of 16-1. State test scores show 54% of students are at least proficient in math and 93% in reading. The school also ranks seventh among best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.

#9 Charleston School of the Arts

Address: 5109-B West Enterprise Street, North Charleston

School type: Magnet school

Website: ccsdschools.com

Charleston School of the Arts has 1,086 students in grades 6-12 and a student-teacher ratio of 14-1, Niche states. And 73% of students are at least proficient in math and 87% in reading, state test scores show. The school also ranks fifth among best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.

#10 Nation Ford High School

Address: 1400 AO Jones Boulevard, Fort Mill

School type: Public school

Website: nfhs.fortmillschools.org

Nation Ford High School has 1,813 students in grades 9-12 and a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 74% of students are at least proficient in math and 94% in reading. The school also ranks 28th among best high schools for STEM in South Carolina.