These are the 10 best public high schools in SC for 2024. See if your child’s school made the grade
Do you know if your child’s high school is any good?
Niche looks to answer that question.
The online platform, which collects data on K-12 schools and colleges in the U.S. to aid students and families when deciding enrollment, recently compiled a ranking of 236 public high schools in South Carolina for 2024.
Greenville and North Charleston tied this year for cities with the most schools in the top 10 — each had two on the list.
All of the schools in the top 10 received A+ overall scores from Niche.
The ranking is based on analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche’s website states. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.
Below is a list of the 10 best public high schools in South Carolina, according to Niche. For the complete ranking of South Carolina schools, click here.
#1 South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics
Address: 401 Railroad Avenue, Hartsville
School type: Public school
Website: scgssm.org
South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics has 270 students in grades 11-12, Niche states. According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The school also ranks first in best public high school teachers and best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.
#2 Academic Magnet High School
Address: 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston
School type: Magnet school
Website: ccsdschools.com/amhs
Academic Magnet High School has 712 students in grades 9-12 and a student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1, Niche states. And 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading, state test scores show. The school is also ranked first among best magnet high schools and second among best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.
#3 HCS Early College High School
Address: 2050 Hwy. 501 East HGTC, Conway
School type: Magnet school
Website: https://www.horrycountyschools.net/Early_College_High
HCS Early College High School has 316 students in grades 9-12 and a student-teacher ratio of 15-1, Niche states. State test scores show that 75% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The school is also ranked second among best magnet high schools in South Carolina.
#4 Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology
Address: 405 Chestnut St., Darlington
School type: Magnet school
Website: https://www.dcsdschools.org
Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology has 313 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14-1. State test scores show 90% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The school is also ranked third among best magnet high schools in South Carolina.
#5 Greenville Technical Charter High School
Address: 506 Pleasantburg Drive #119, Greenville
School type: Charter school
Website: gtchs.org
Greenville Technical Charter High School has 475 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. According to state test scores, 85% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The school also ranks first among best charter high schools in South Carolina.
#6 Spring Hill High School
Address: 11629 Broad River Road, Chapin
School type: Magnet school
Website: lexrich5.org/domain/29
Spring Hill High School has 1,118 students in grades 9-12, with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 47% of students are at least proficient in math and 90% in reading. The school also ranks fourth among bets magnet high schools and third among best public high school teachers in South Carolina.
#7 SC Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities
Address: 15 University Street, Greenville
School type: Public school
Website: scgsah.org
SC Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities has 207 students in 10-12 grades. According to its website, the school lets “young artists from across the state explore and refine their talents in a one-of-a-kind, arts-centered community while gaining pre-professional training in creative writing, dance, drama, music or visual arts.”
#8 River Bluff High School
Address: 320 Corley Mills Rd., Lexington
School type: Public school
Website: https://www.lexington1.net/RBHS
River Bluff High School has 2,164 students in grades 9-12, with a student-teacher ratio of 16-1. State test scores show 54% of students are at least proficient in math and 93% in reading. The school also ranks seventh among best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.
#9 Charleston School of the Arts
Address: 5109-B West Enterprise Street, North Charleston
School type: Magnet school
Website: ccsdschools.com
Charleston School of the Arts has 1,086 students in grades 6-12 and a student-teacher ratio of 14-1, Niche states. And 73% of students are at least proficient in math and 87% in reading, state test scores show. The school also ranks fifth among best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.
#10 Nation Ford High School
Address: 1400 AO Jones Boulevard, Fort Mill
School type: Public school
Website: nfhs.fortmillschools.org
Nation Ford High School has 1,813 students in grades 9-12 and a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1, Niche states. According to state test scores, 74% of students are at least proficient in math and 94% in reading. The school also ranks 28th among best high schools for STEM in South Carolina.