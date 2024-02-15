Here are the 10 best public high schools in the Columbia & Lexington areas for 2024

Is your child’s school performing as well as you’d expect?

Niche hopes to answer that question.

The online platform, which collects data on K-12 schools and colleges in the U.S. to aid students and families when deciding enrollment, recently compiled a ranking of 33 public high schools in the Columbia and Lexington areas for 2024.

The ranking is based on an analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche’s website states. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.

Below is a list of the 10 best public high schools in the Columbia and Lexington areas, according to Niche. For the complete ranking of schools in those areas, click here.

#1 Spring Hill High School

Address: 11629 BRD River Rd., Chapin

School type: Magnet

Website: https://shhs.lexrich5.org/

Spring Hill High School has 1,118 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13-1. According to state test scores, 47% of students are at least proficient in math and 90% in reading. The school also ranks third for best public high school teachers in South Carolina.

#2 River Bluff High School

Address: 320 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington

School type: Public

Website: https://www.lexington1.net/RBHS

River Bluff High School has 2,164 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16-1. State test scores show 54% of students are at least proficient in math and 93% in reading. The school also ranks seventh among best college prep public high schools in South Carolina.

#3 Lexington High School

Address: 2463 Augusta Hwy, Lexington

School type: Public

Website: https://www.lexington1.net/

Lexington High School has 2,352 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. State test scores show 69% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading. The school also ranks 15th among best public high schools in South Carolina.

#4 Blythewood High School

Address: 10901 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood

School type: Public

Website: https://www.bh.richland2.org/

Blythewood High School has 1,956 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15-1. According to state test scores, 72% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading. The school also ranks 17th among best high schools for athletes in South Carolina.

#5 Dutch Fork High School

Address: 1400 Old Tamah Rd., Irmo

School type: Public

Website: https://dfhs.lexrich5.org/

Dutch Fork High School has 1,708 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16-1. State test scores show 54% of students are at least proficient in math and 86% in reading. The school also ranks third among best high schools for athletes in South Carolina.

#6 Dreher High School

Address: 3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia

School type: Public

Website: https://www.richlandone.org/

Dresser High School has 1,183 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. According to state test scores, 47% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading. The school also ranks 12th among most diverse public high schools in South Carolina.

#7 Chapin High School

Address: 300 Columbia Ave., Chapin

School type: Public

Website: https://chs.lexrich5.org/

Chapin High School ha 1,592 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 17-1. According to state test scores, 82% of students are at least proficient in math and 91% in reading. The school also ranks 13th among best high schools for athletes in South Carolina.

#8 Spring Valley High School

Address: 120 Sparkleberry Ln., Columbia

School type: Public

Website: https://www.svh.richland2.org/

Spring Valley High School has 2,158 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. State test scores show 53% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading. The school also ranks seventh among most diverse public high schools in South Carolina.

#9 A.C. Flora High School

Address: 1 Falcon Dr., Columbia

School type: Public

Website: https://www.richlandone.org/Domain/45

A.C. Flora High School has 1,401 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1. According to state test scores, 42% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading. The school also ranks fifth among best high schools for athletes in South Carolina.

#10 Richland One Charter Middle College

Address: 316 South Beltline Blvd., Columbia

School type: Public/charter

Website: https://www.richlandone.org/

Richland One Charter Middle College has 77 students in grades 11-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 19-1. State test scores show 85% of students are at least proficient in math and 85% in reading. The school also ranks fifth among best charter high schools in South Carolina.