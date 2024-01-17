These are the 10 best restaurants for brunch on Hilton Head SC in 2024, Tripadvisor says

Brunch is one of America’s favorite mealtimes, as it traditionally takes place between late-morning and early afternoon and can accommodate either breakfast or lunch cravings.

Here are 10 of Hilton Head Island’s best brunch stops, according to an updated 2024 list by Tripadvisor.

A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant

Ranked 10th on the list, A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant delivers a Lowcountry cuisine experience reminiscent of simpler times. This restaurant has been recommended and rated as the eatery with the best Lowcountry shrimp and grits in the Palmetto State. A hot spot for local island seafood and fare, the restaurant is located toward the south end of the island at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Poseidon

Ranked as the ninth best brunch spot on Hilton Head Island by Tripadvisor, Poseidon offers a wide variety of selections with brunch as one of many meal options available. The establishment offers fresh-catch items and “Coast-to-Coast” entrees. Poseidon promotes their island coastal cuisine with local and seasonal ingredients. They offer vegetarian-friendly, vegan and gluten-free options. Located mid island in Shelter Cove Towne Center, Poseidon can be found at 38 Shelter Cove Lane Suite 121, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Chez Georges Bistro & Bar

Placing eighth, Chez Georges is a French bistro that illuminates the elegance behind French cuisine. Chez Georges acts as a gathering place for families and friends, which serves traditional bistro staples while incorporating fresh, locally sourced ingredients from around South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Chez Georges can be found toward the south end of the island in Orleans Plaza at 37 New Orleans Road Suite J, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Nectar Farm Kitchen

Coming in seventh place, Nectar Farm Kitchen has partnered with many local farms in the Lowcountry and throughout South Carolina to provide locally-sourced brunch dishes, as well as other regional mealtime options. Their Hilton Head Island location can be found at 35 Office Park Road, Hilton Head, SC. They also have a Bluffton location at 207 Bluffton Road, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Kenny B’S French Quarter Cafe

Sixth on the list, Kenny B’s French Quarter Cafe was originally located on the south end of the island across from Coligny Plaza but has recently relocated to Bluffton. Kenny B’s channels the New Orleans French Quarter in regard to its decor and serves creole and New Orleans-style cuisine. The pièces de résistance are the beignets. The cafe can be now be found at 1534 Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

Beignets from Kenny B’s French Quarter Cafe

GT International Cafe

GT International Cafe scored fifth on the list and is described as a “down-home destination” that caters to guests’ breakfast and brunch needs. The American-style cafe offers vegetarian and vegan meals as well as gluten-free options. The “2023 Travelers’ Choice Award” winner is open daily and can be found at 807 William Hilton Parkway on the island.

Southern Coney & Breakfast

Coming in at number four, Southern Coney & Breakfast is an American-style cafe and diner that offers vegan and vegetarian options for its guests. Pancakes are the specialty of this brunch and lunch establishment, which can be found at 70 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Watusi Cafe

Ranked third overall on the list, Watusi Cafe sources fresh, local products from Palmetto State farmers within the state. This family-owned establishment uses all-natural meats, fresh fruits and vegetables. Watusi provides environmentally conscious gluten-free hay straws, biodegradable plant-based cups & lids and sugar cane to-go containers. They can be found at 71 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Palmetto Bay Sunrise Cafe

In second place, Palmetto Bay Sunrise Cafe has been around since 2002 and has garnered much attention since it first opened. This brunch option offers gluten-free and vegan options, a dog-friendly patio, with both indoor and outdoor seating. This local brunch hot spot is located in Palmetto Bay Marina at 86 Helmsman Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Links, An American Grill

And finally, ranked as the number one brunch spot on Hilton Head Island by Tripadvisor at the beginning of 2024, Links, an American Grill is located on the south end of the island in the Sea Pines community of Harbourtown. The establishment offers beautiful views of the Harbourtown Golf Links golf course where the annual RBC Heritage is held. This favorite can be found within the Harbor Town Clubhouse at 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

A french toast brunch option served at Links, An American Grill within Harbour Town Clubhouse in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, SC.