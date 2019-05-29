The 10 Best Riding Mowers to Shape up Your Lawn This Season

Mowing your lawn may always feel like a chore, but when you’re trying to cut over a quarter acre of land with a walk-behind mower, it can feel even more dreadful. The good news is there are plenty of riding mower types to help cut down on the time and energy it takes to keep up with lawn care this summer, especially if you have more than a half-acre of land. Some even make it enjoyable (hello, cruise control and cup holders!). Whether you’re looking for gas or battery-powered tractor, rear-engine, or zero-turn mower, we’ve researched and tested some of the top riding mowers this season.
What to Look for in a Riding Mower
There are essentially three types of riding mowers to choose from: rear-engine mowers, front-engine lawn tractors, and zero-turn mowers. What type of mower you want depends on your property size, terrain, budget, and preferred method of mowing. We recommend a rear-engine mower for up to two acres, or a tractor or zero-turn for up to four acres of land. While lawn tractors may have convenient attachments to help with other yard work, zero-turn mowers have a better turning radius to accurately follow edges and efficiently turn around on passes, cutting large amounts of flat land.
Roy Berendsohn, our senior test editor who has been reviewing outdoor power equipment at Popular Mechanics for over 30 years, has great advice on what to look for in these riding mowers. For people with a lot of grass to mow and not much time to do it, there are three non-negotiables, he says. You’ll want the widest deck/biggest engine combo and a reliable hydrostatic transmission. In addition, don’t forget the importance of a comfortable, well-supported seat and a high top speed to help you get through long mowing sessions.
“For people with hills or mushy areas, one of the best options is a locking differential,” Berendsohn says. “Engage it to equally distribute power to the rear wheels for maximum traction. For the best cut-quality, “you want to look for a well-supported deck with maximum ability to ‘float’ over the terrain.” Look for a deck suspended from the tractor so it can follow the ground contour as much as possible.
Though this list provides mower options for people with all lawns of all shapes and sizes, remember to download the owner’s manual before you buy and look at the machine at a dealer. If you do your own service, check for good access to the air and oil filter, a sensible belt configuration, and a deck that can be easily removed.
How We Selected and Rated Them
To select the top 10 riding mowers, we tested these mowers or previous models from our decades of experience and surveyed the latest options, including researching 10 expert sources and 7,000 consumer reviews. To determine the Total Expert Score, we calculate ratings from trusted publications such as Gear Hungry, Best of Machinery, and The Spruce, and convert them to a 100-point scale to make it easier for you to weigh the best options. Our Consumer Score represents the percentage of consumers who rated the product at least 4 out of 5 stars on retail and review sites like Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Amazon.
Popular Mechanics’ Pick
Ryobi Electric 42-inch 75AH Zero Turn
Total Expert Score: n/a | Consumer Score: 96% give it 4 stars or higher
An environment-friendly electric zero turn mower that’s actually fun to ride.
42-inch deck | Cordless electric power with 75 Ah batteries | 4 brushless motors
“Ryobi’s electric mowers are a kick to operate,” says Berendsohn. “They’re light and swift (top speed of 7 mph) and because they’re comparatively small with a compact wheel base, it feels more like a lawn buggy than a mower.” Powered by four 75 Ah Batteries and 4 high-powered brushless motors, this zero-turn Ryobi can run for about two hours, or two acres, on a single charge-no need to worry about refilling a gas tank! Though this model is too new to have an expert score, we’ve had great experience with Ryobi’s electric mowers in our own testing.
Home Depot buyers also rated this mower highly, claiming that it’s much faster than a traditional mower with better cut quality. “Worth every cent of the high cost,” concluded one reviewer. With a quiet ride and LED headlights, this mower even makes it easy to mow your lawn after the sun goes down.
Best Lawn Tractor
Husqvarna YTH24V48 Lawn Tractor
Total Expert Score: 92/100 | Consumer Score: 74% give it 4 stars or higher
The lawn tractor with the best balance between power, size, and price tag.
48-inch deck | 24 HP Briggs & Stratton engine | Hydrostatic transmission
A large 48-inch cutting deck, 24 HP, hydrostatic transmission, and cruise control all ensure a smooth ride on this Husqvarna lawn tractor. According to Berendsohn, its “big engine paired with a big deck combine to help you get the job done quickly, without breaking the bank.” Even with its big power and cutting deck, its compact design makes it easy to maneuver and store.
Though some reviewers complained about their mower requiring repairs after over 100 hours of use, most users enjoyed the ride even on hills and overgrown lawns. One wrote at Lowe’s that it “operates like a luxury automobile and does an exceptional job cutting the lawn.”
Best Rear-Engine
Cub Cadet CC30H 382cc
Total Expert Score: n/a | Consumer Score: 85% give it 4 stars or higher
The perfect amount of power for a medium-sized lawn in a compact design.
30-inch deck | 382cc Cub Cadet OHV engine | Hydrostatic transmission
This rear-engine mower is a great fit for those who need a riding mower that can fit in small spaces such as through gates or in a small storage shed. “The Cub helps split the difference for those lawns that are a little too large to cut with a walk mower and a little too small to cut with large riding equipment,” explains Berendsohn. “With an overall length of slightly more than five feet, it doesn’t take up much more garage or shed floor area than a walk mower.”
Many users said they enjoy using this Cub Cadet mower on quarter to one-acre plots of land. Though it can only handle slight hills, it can easily maneuver in tight spaces like around gates or tree roots. Reviewers on Cub Cadet’s site noted that it cut the time it took them to cut their lawn with a self-propelled walk-behind mower in half.
Best Zero-Turn
Ariens Ikon X 52-inch
Total Expert Score: 85/100 | Consumer Score: 91% give it 4 stars or higher
This large zero-turn mower will save you time and energy on large plots.
52-inch deck | 23 HP Kawasaki engine | Twin EZT hydrostatic transaxles
If you have a large yard with obstacles like rocks, trees, flower beds, and gardens, you’ll want to consider this large, powerful 52-inch zero-turn mower. Berendsohn claims that it’s got a winning combination of power, productivity, and durability. “This mower partners up the legendary reliability and high-torque characteristics of a Kawasaki engine with a big 52-inch fabricated steel deck and a Hydrogear EZT transmission with a one-inch diameter axle,” he says.
When combined, these features result in a lot of power for two to four acres of land. According to one reviewer on Home Depot, you won’t be able to find a zero-turn mower with a 50-plus-inch deck at a better price. However, if your lawn doesn’t require a mower quite this large, you can also always go with Ariens’ 42-inch model.
Best Value
Troy-Bilt TB30 Neighborhood Rear-Engine
Total Expert Score: 92/100 | Consumer Score: 84% give it 4 stars or higher
Another compact riding mower that’ll save you storage space and money.
30-inch deck | 382cc Troy-Bilt Engine | 6-speed transmission
Ideal for flat lawns of less than two acres, this Troy-Bilt rear-engine mower can reach speeds up to 4 mph in forward and reverse. It also features a six-speed transmission, auto-choke engine, and five adjustable blade-height settings for a variety of terrains. No bigger than a walk-behind mower, it’ll save you time and energy without taking up too much storage space.
Amazon reviewers also report that it’s a great mower to use if your yard isn’t too large or hilly, or if space in your shed or garage is a bit tight. “The size of this mower is perfect for my 1 acre lot, fits through the gates, easily mows around all the trees and shrubs,” said one.
More Mowers to Consider
Cub Cadet XT1 LT42 Lawn Tractor
Total Expert Score: 86/100 | Consumer Score: 89% give it 4 stars or higher
Get an impressive, smooth ride and consistent cut even on uneven terrain.
42-inch deck | 18 HP Kohler engine | Hydrostatic transmission
Expect a comfy ride with this mower’s smooth hydrostatic transmission as well as adjustable seat, soft-grip steering wheel, and cupholder. Optional multi-seasonal attachments make this tractor a versatile tool to use year round. Plus, its deck wash system and corrosion defense system will help it serve your lawn for years to come.
“The seat is comfortable and controls fairly well laid out,” said one buyer from Home Depot. “Turn radius is very tight for a tractor and it starts easily every time.” But if you have a property that’s more than two acres, consider the even bigger 54-inch model to cut down on mowing time even more.
Husqvarna Z246 Zero Turn
Total Expert Score: 87/100 | Consumer Score: 71% give it 4 stars or higher
A solid, durable, mid-sized zero-turn fitting for residential use.
46-inch deck | 20 HP Briggs & Stratton engine | Hydrostatic transmission
This Husqvarna may not be the best zero-turn on the market, but it does provide a lot of power for under $3,000. Its 46-inch deck size is a good option in between 42 or 52-inch models. It can hit just over 6 mph and handle slight inclines, just not steep slopes.
Buyers explain that it’s a great option for those newly considering a zero-turn to replace a lawn tractor or rear-engine mower. At Northern Tool, one wrote that “the Z246 is perfect for the DIYer with a large lawn.”
John Deere E120 42-inch Lawn Tractor
Total Expert Score: n/a | Consumer Score: 91% give it 4 stars or higher
A reliable, versatile John Deere lawn tractor that can handle all mowing conditions.
42-inch deck | 20 HP V-Twin engine | Hydrostatic transmission
This John Deere is an affordable and durable lawn tractor with a solid cast iron front axle and 20 HP to mow, mulch, and bag on any terrain. The high-back seat boasts 10 adjustable positions to keep you comfortable, and the deck adjusts easily to 1- to 4-inch heights for a custom cut. Plus, there are plenty of compatible accessories like mulch kits, baggers, carts, and snow blowers to help with your other backyard projects.
In addition to these features, John Deere owners love the cruise control, tight turn radius, and separate gas pedals for forward and reverse. One buyer from Home Depot notes the advantages of the E120 over the E100 and E110. “The E120 has a larger, more comfortable seat with a taller seatback” as well as a “smoother, more powerful V-twin motor.” Though it costs a bit more than other models, the power may be worth the price tag.
Ryobi 38-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Total Expert Score: n/a | Consumer Score: 95% give it 4 stars or higher
Go green on this small but mighty electric riding mower.
38-inch deck | Electric mower with 100 Ah lead acid batteries | 3 brushless motors
Like Ryobi’s zero-turn electric mower, this riding mower can mow for 2 hours or two acres before you need to charge its battery (easy to do with a 120-volt outlet). With its 38-inch two-blade deck with 12 adjustments from 1.5 to 4.5 inches, you’ll have a clean, even cut with no gas or fumes and little maintenance.
Compared to other gas-powered mowers, users commented that this Ryobi is quiet, fun to ride, and holds its charge even better than advertised. “I like the nimble steering, the quietness, and the lack of engine heat that I have to contend with when using my other mower,” said a reviewer on Ryobi’s site. “It is the wave of the future in lawn care.”
John Deere Z345R Zero Turn
Total Expert Score: n/a | Consumer Score: 83% give it 4 stars or higher
A fun zero-turn mower that can handle thick, high grass and some hills.
42-inch deck | 22 HP V-Twin Intek engine | Dual EZT transmissions
John Deere combines ability and comfort in this zero-turn mower, thanks to its powerful V-twin engine, convenient controls, 18-inch high adjustable seat, arm rests, and even a couple cupholders. We previously named it the best zero turn mower for this great combination of features. Though most zero-turns don’t work best on hills, the John Deere has more power and a floating deck better suited for slopes. Expensive zero-turns like this John Deere lack enough expert ratings for us to give it a score, but it has consistently appeared at the top of our best zero-turn riding mower lists.
You may even want to cut your neighbor’s lawn with this mower. Users report that it’s fun and comfortable to ride, and a worthy upgrade from a tractor or push mower despite the high price tag. On Lowe’s, one wrote, “It does a great job cutting fast, very responsive, it has great power for inclines, and easy to learn.”
