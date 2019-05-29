The 10 Best Riding Mowers to Shape up Your Lawn This Season

From Popular Mechanics

Mowing your lawn may always feel like a chore, but when you’re trying to cut over a quarter acre of land with a walk-behind mower, it can feel even more dreadful. The good news is there are plenty of riding mower types to help cut down on the time and energy it takes to keep up with lawn care this summer, especially if you have more than a half-acre of land. Some even make it enjoyable (hello, cruise control and cup holders!). Whether you’re looking for gas or battery-powered tractor, rear-engine, or zero-turn mower, we’ve researched and tested some of the top riding mowers this season.

Check out the quick reviews below of our top five riding mowers, or scroll deeper for more helpful buying info and full reviews of those models plus other high-ranking options.

What to Look for in a Riding Mower

There are essentially three types of riding mowers to choose from: rear-engine mowers, front-engine lawn tractors, and zero-turn mowers. What type of mower you want depends on your property size, terrain, budget, and preferred method of mowing. We recommend a rear-engine mower for up to two acres, or a tractor or zero-turn for up to four acres of land. While lawn tractors may have convenient attachments to help with other yard work, zero-turn mowers have a better turning radius to accurately follow edges and efficiently turn around on passes, cutting large amounts of flat land.

Roy Berendsohn, our senior test editor who has been reviewing outdoor power equipment at Popular Mechanics for over 30 years, has great advice on what to look for in these riding mowers. For people with a lot of grass to mow and not much time to do it, there are three non-negotiables, he says. You’ll want the widest deck/biggest engine combo and a reliable hydrostatic transmission. In addition, don’t forget the importance of a comfortable, well-supported seat and a high top speed to help you get through long mowing sessions.



“For people with hills or mushy areas, one of the best options is a locking differential,” Berendsohn says. “Engage it to equally distribute power to the rear wheels for maximum traction. For the best cut-quality, “you want to look for a well-supported deck with maximum ability to ‘float’ over the terrain.” Look for a deck suspended from the tractor so it can follow the ground contour as much as possible.

Though this list provides mower options for people with all lawns of all shapes and sizes, remember to download the owner’s manual before you buy and look at the machine at a dealer. If you do your own service, check for good access to the air and oil filter, a sensible belt configuration, and a deck that can be easily removed.

How We Selected and Rated Them

To select the top 10 riding mowers, we tested these mowers or previous models from our decades of experience and surveyed the latest options, including researching 10 expert sources and 7,000 consumer reviews. To determine the Total Expert Score, we calculate ratings from trusted publications such as Gear Hungry, Best of Machinery, and The Spruce, and convert them to a 100-point scale to make it easier for you to weigh the best options. Our Consumer Score represents the percentage of consumers who rated the product at least 4 out of 5 stars on retail and review sites like Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Amazon.

Popular Mechanics’ Pick

Ryobi Electric 42-inch 75AH Zero Turn

Total Expert Score: n/a | Consumer Score: 96% give it 4 stars or higher

An environment-friendly electric zero turn mower that’s actually fun to ride.



42-inch deck | Cordless electric power with 75 Ah batteries | 4 brushless motors

“Ryobi’s electric mowers are a kick to operate,” says Berendsohn. “They’re light and swift (top speed of 7 mph) and because they’re comparatively small with a compact wheel base, it feels more like a lawn buggy than a mower.” Powered by four 75 Ah Batteries and 4 high-powered brushless motors, this zero-turn Ryobi can run for about two hours, or two acres, on a single charge-no need to worry about refilling a gas tank! Though this model is too new to have an expert score, we’ve had great experience with Ryobi’s electric mowers in our own testing.

Home Depot buyers also rated this mower highly, claiming that it’s much faster than a traditional mower with better cut quality. “Worth every cent of the high cost,” concluded one reviewer. With a quiet ride and LED headlights, this mower even makes it easy to mow your lawn after the sun goes down.