Before you head out for a run, it's important to invest in a pair of perfect-fitting shoes. After all, researchers found that the majority of injuries that have been reported by marathoners - including blisters, toenail injuries, and plantar fasciitis - could all be related to wearing the wrong sneakers. The best way to figure out which ones work best is to get evaluated at a specialty running store, like Jack Rabbit, where they'll watch you run on a treadmill to see how your foot falls mid-stride. (Pro tip: Go later in the day, when your feet are swollen from walking around, to ensure your toes will always have enough wiggle room.) Once that's done, consider these top-notch options that are currently on the market.