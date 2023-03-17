10 best sales to shop this weekend at Adidas, Solo Stove, AncestryDNA and Walmart

10 best sales to shop this weekend at Adidas, Walmart, Solo Stove and more.

Spring is in the air, and you can celebrate the warmer weather with the best weekend sales available right now. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from Adidas shoes to Easter basket essentials and DNA kits. Keep scrolling for discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including REI, QVC, Adidas and more.

If you're looking to get some shopping done today, here are the best weekend sales that we recommend checking out.

1. Adidas

Get up to 65% off during this amazing Adidas sale.

Treat yourself to sporty savings today at this mid-season Adidas sale. The popular retailer is slashing prices on must-have threads, including outdoor gear, workout-ready apparel and more for a limited time only. With markdowns of up to 50%, you can pick up stellar Adidas gear for less right now. And if that's not enough, use coupon code EXTRASALE to get up to 65% off almost everything at the activewear brand.

Shop the Adidas sale

2. QVC

Shop QVC's 31 Days of Makeup sale for the best beauty deals on Benefit Cosmetics, St. Tropez, Tarte and more.

Now through Friday, March 31, QVC is hosting a 31 Days of Makeup sale with daily deals on everything from eyeshadow palettes and mascara to makeup remover and primer. Even better, new QVC customers can use coupon code SURPRISE at checkout for $10 off their first order.

Shop the QVC 31 Days of Beauty sale

3. REI

Sign up for a REI membership today to get major savings on outdoor gear.

With the weather easing up in the coming weeks, now's the perfect time to shop amazing outdoor gear deals at REI. Now through Monday, March 27, REI Co-op members can use the coupon code MEMBER23 at checkout to take 20% off one full-price item or 20% off one REI Outlet item. Sign up now to start saving on running shoes, jackets and more.

Sign up for REI's Co-Op Membership

4. AncestryDNA

Is "kiss me, I'm Irish" apparel in your future?

Right now, AncestryDNA is offering a slew of deals during this March sale. You can snag the standard AncestryDNA kit for $59, which is $40 off the usual $99 price tag. You can also save $40 on the AncestryDNA + World Explorer membership, now $60. And, you can save $50 on the AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership, now $149.

Shop the AncestryDNA sale

5. Factor

Get healthy meals delivered right to your door with Factor.

Our experts love the meal kits Factor has to offer, and we have a special deal that'll help bring that food to you for less. When you use coupon code REVIEWED60OFF, you'll save 60% on the first meal kit delivery and 20% on the next four boxes. Apply this exclusive code right now before the Factor savings expire.

Sign up for Factor meal kits

6. Sam's Club

Join Sam's Club for 50% off and save on spring cleaning supplies, groceries and more.

Sam's Club offers shoppers multiple discounts on tons of essentials, home items and groceries when they sign up for an annual fee of $25 right now—a whopping 50% discount from the typical price of $50. To scoop the savings, sign up before Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

7. Walmart

Save on Easter candy and more at Walmart today.

Walmart has some of the best deals around year in and year out. So it's no surprise that the superstore is having an early sale on Easter essentials, patio furniture, high-end tech and so much more. Check out Walmart's wide variety of deals going on everyday right now to get ready for the start of spring holidays.

Shop Walmart's spring savings

8. Solo Stove

Fire up these sweet pizza oven deals from Solo Stove.

Pi Day was on Tuesday, March 14, yet the delicious deals are still live at Solo Stove. The Reviewed-approved retailer is offering price cuts of up to $420 on it's collection of Pi pizza ovens and bundles, plus when you purchase a Pi oven through this weekend you'll also go home with a free gas burner.

Shop the Solo Stove sale

9. The Farmer's Dog

You can save 50% on your first order of The Farmer's Dog fresh dog food today.

Want to make sure your dog is getting the best food possible? Head to The Farmer's Dog today and get 50% off your first order of fresh and nutritional dog food. The brand's meals are veterinarian-approved and sent right to your door, which saves you time and money while providing the best care to your pups.

Shop The Farmer's Dog

10. Amazon

Save on air purifiers, video games, TVs and so much more at Amazon.

As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has thousands of items on sale every single day. Right now, you can find a wide variety of deals on Winix air purifiers, Amazon Fire TVs and more this weekend.

Shop Amazon's daily deals

More weekend sales to shop

