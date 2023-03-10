10 best sales to shop this weekend at Amazon, AncestryDNA and The Farmer's Dog.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.​​

The weekend is upon us, and if you're looking for something to do while winter dies down, why not shop the best weekend sales? We found some of the lowest prices on everything from Nintendo games and air purifiers to Easter basket essentials and DNA kits. Keep scrolling for discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Walmart, QVC, Adidas and more.

►Updated daily: Score major savings on iRobot, Apple, Keurig and Samsung

If you're looking to get some shopping done today, here are the best weekend sales that we recommend checking out.

1. Amazon

Celebrate Mario Day 2023 with these Amazon deals on Nintendo Switch games, consoles and accessories.

As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has thousands of items on sale every single day. Right now, you can find Mario Day deals on Nintendo Switch games, consoles and accessories. You can even big on Winix air purifiers, Amazon Fire TVs and more this weekend.

Shop Amazon's daily deals

►Mario Day 2023 is today! Shop Nintendo Switch games, consoles and accessories on sale at Amazon

2. QVC

Shop QVC's 31 Days of Makeup sale for the best beauty deals on Benefit Cosmetics, St. Tropez, Tarte and more.

Now through Friday, March 31, QVC is hosting a 31 Days of Makeup sale with daily deals on everything from eyeshadow palettes and mascara to makeup remover and primer. Even better, new QVC customers can use coupon code SURPRISE at checkout for $10 off their first order.

Shop the QVC 31 Days of Beauty sale

3. Nectar

Sleep soundly and save during the Nectar Daylight Savings sale.

Shopping for a new mattress? Nectar is currently offering 40% off everything from mattresses to bed frames during its sitewide Daylight Savings sale. The flash sale runs from now until Monday, March 13, and will have you saving big while sleeping soundly just in time for Sleep Week 2023.

Shop the Nectar Daylight Savings sale

4. AncestryDNA

Shop the AncestryDNA St. Patrick's Day sale for discounts on DNA kits.

Right now, AncestryDNA is offering a slew of deals during this March sale. You can snag the standard AncestryDNA kit for $59, which is $40 off the usual $99 price tag. You can also save $40 on the AncestryDNA + World Explorer membership, now $60. And, you can save $50 on the AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership, now $149.

Story continues

Shop the AncestryDNA sale

5. Baublebar

Save 25% sitewide for a limited time at Baublebar.

Baublebar's Semi-Annual sale has arrived with a 25% discount sitewide on jewelry and more with coupon code SPRING25. Now through Sunday, March 12, you can get 25% off rings, bracelets, necklaces and so much more at Baublebar.

Shop the Baublebar Semi-Annual sale

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

6. Sam's Club

Join Sam's Club for 50% off and save on spring cleaning supplies, groceries and more.

Sam's Club offers shoppers multiple discounts on tons of essentials, home items and groceries when they sign up for an annual fee of $25 right now—a whopping 50% discount from the typical price of $50. To scoop the savings, sign up before Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

7. Walmart

Save on Easter candy and more at Walmart today.

Walmart has some of the best deals around year in and year out. So it's no surprise that the superstore is having an early sale on Easter essentials, patio furniture, high-end tech and so much more. Check out Walmart's wide variety of deals going on everyday right now to get ready for the end of winter and the start of spring holidays.

Shop Walmart's spring savings

►The best patio furniture at Amazon: Sectionals, patio sets, umbrellas and more

8. Adidas

Save an extra 40% off select Adidas sneakers, activewear and more.

Treat yourself to sporty savings today at this Adidas sale. The popular retailer is slashing prices on must-have threads, including outdoor gear, workout-ready apparel and more for a limited time only. With markdowns of up to 40%, you can pick up stellar Adidas gear for less right now.

Shop the Adidas sale

9. The Farmer's Dog

You can save 50% on your first order of The Farmer's Dog fresh dog food today.

Want to make sure your dog is getting the best food possible? Head to The Farmer's Dog today and get 50% off your first order of fresh and nutritional dog food. The brand's meals are veterinarian-approved and sent right to your door, which saves you time and money while providing the best care to your pups.

Shop The Farmer's Dog

10. Transformer Table

Get a free coffee table with this Transformer Table deal.

Transformer Table has gone viral recently, but it's no surprise considering they have a sweet deal on a great coffee table. The adjustable table furniture can extend and shorten to fit any home setting and if you purchase a Transformer Table dining set today you'll get a coffee table valued at $699 for 25% off during the brand's early St. Patrick's Day sale.

Shop Transformer Table's St. Patrick's Day sale

More weekend sales to shop

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best sales to shop this weekend: Amazon, Adidas, The Farmer's Dog