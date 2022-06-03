10 best Seiko watch deals at Macy’s for Father’s Day 2022—shop now

Save up to 36% on Seiko watches at Macy’s right now—shop ahead of Father’s Day 2022.

Celebrate Father’s Day 2022 on Sunday, June 19 by giving dad a sleek new watch he will wear every day. Right now, Macy’s has markdowns on tons of Seiko watches, meaning you can get your shopping done ahead of time and pick up a thoughtful and practical gift for dad at wallet-friendly prices.

For a limited time, Macy’s shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 36% on men’s Seiko watches just in time for Father’s Day. Whether dad prefers a dressier watch or one with a casual leather band, Seiko makes a variety of stunning wrist accessories that are on mega sale at Macy’s right now. Plus, when you spend $25 at Macy’s, you can get a pair of Macy’s diamond cushion cluster stud earrings for $24.99—normally listed at $200.

Below, we rounded up the best Seiko watch deals at Macy’s for dads with every type of style.

1. This classic Seiko watch

Save $90 on the Seiko Men's Essentials Stainless Steel Bracelet 40.2-Millimeter Watch at Macy’s.

For the dad who is a jack of all trades, the Seiko essentials 40.2-millimeter watch is a great versatile wrist watch. Typically $250, you can snag this stainless steel Seiko watch for a $90 price cut, bringing the cost down to $160. The watch features a tri-fold clasp, a silver-tone dial and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens.

Seiko Essentials Stainless Steel Bracelet 40.2-Millimeter Watch for $160 (Save $90)

2. This sporty Seiko watch

The Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Black Nylon Strap 43-Millimeter Watch is on sale for a $99 price cut right now.

If your dad enjoys staying active, consider the Seiko automatic 5 sports 43-millimeter watch featuring a black nylon band and a stainless steel dial with automatic movement that self winds. The watch requires minimal upkeep and is ideal for joggers looking for a lightweight timepiece. Marked down from $275 to $176, you can save a whopping $99 on the Seiko automatic sports watch.

Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Black Nylon Strap 43-Millimeter Watch for $176 (Save $99)

3. This leather Seiko watch

Treat dad to the Seiko Essentials Brown Leather Strap 29-Millimeter Watch down to $137.50.

A watch with a leather strap is perfect for the dad who likes to wear watches with dressier or casual clothes. The Seiko Solar essentials brown leather strap 40-millimeter watch has a stainless steel solar-powered dial with gold and deep green accents. Seiko says that once the dial is fully charged, it can run for up to ten months. Pick up this classy leather Seiko watch for an $86.40 price cut, bringing the cost down to $153.60.

Seiko Solar Essentials Brown Leather Strap 40-Millimeter Watch for $153.60 (Save $86.40)

4. This gold Seiko watch

Shop at Macy’s to get the Seiko Essentials Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch for $188.80.

If silver isn’t dad’s preferred color for accessories, the Seiko Essentials gold-tone 40.2-millimeter watch is a solid alternative. The watch features a gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, tri-fold clasp and a white dial with a date window. Normally $295, snag this stunning gold watch for $188.80 and enjoy a $106.20 price cut.

Seiko Essentials Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet 40.2-Millimeter Watch for $188.80 (Save $106.20)

5. This high-tech Seiko watch

Save a whopping $250.20 on the Seiko Radio Sync Solar Chronograph Coutura Watch at Macy’s.

For a watch that has all the bells and whistles, the Seiko Radio sync solar chronograph coutura 44.5-millimeter watch will surely impress dad. This black stainless steel watch has a dial featuring a solar-powered chronograph that adjusts the time and date via radio signals. Ringing up at $444.80, you can save a whopping $250.20.

Seiko Radio Sync Solar Chronograph Coutura Black Stainless Steel Bracelet 44.5-Millimeter Watch for $444.80 (Save $250.20)

6. This sleek Seiko watch

Enjoy a $106.20 price cut on the Seiko Essentials Black Ion Finish 41-Millimeter Watch at Macy’s.

The Seiko Essentials black ion finish 41-millimeter watch is one of the brand’s sleekest watch models with a monochromatic black matte finish across the band, dial and case. Normally, $295, dazzle dad this Father’s Day with this slick Seiko Essentials watch for $188.80.

Seiko Essentials Black Ion Finish Stainless Steel Bracelet 41-Millimeter Watch for $188.80 (Save $106.20)

7. This square Seiko watch

Treat dad to the Seiko Essentials Brown Leather Strap 29-Millimeter Watch down to $137.50.

Pick up the Seiko Essentials brown leather strap 29-millimeter watch for the dad who likes a vintage-style wrist watch. This Seiko watch has a square case made of gold-tone stainless steel, a white sunray dial and a buckle closure. On sale for $137.50, save $77.50 on this timeless accessory for dad.

Seiko Essentials Brown Leather Strap 29-Millimeter Watch for $137.50 (Save $77.50)

8. This statement Seiko watch

Shop at Macy’s to save $90 on the Seiko Automatic Recraft Brown Leather Strap 44-Millimeter Watch.

The Seiko Automatic recraft brown leather strap 44-millimeter watch boasts a square stainless steel case with enlarged silver numerals in the blue dial that depicts the day and date, too. Additionally, this watch has automatic movement and is the perfect staple for a fashionable dad. Shop at Macy’s get the Seiko Automatic recraft for $135, saving your wallet $90.

Seiko Automatic Recraft Brown Leather Strap 44-Millimeter Watch for $135 (Save $90)

9. This minimalist Seiko watch

Get the Seiko Automatic Presage Black Leather Strap 40.5-Millimeter Watch for $318.75 at Macy’s

If you’re not sure what style of watch fits your dad’s preferences, you can’t go wrong with the Seiko Automatic presage black leather strap 40.5-millimeter watch. Featuring a black leather band with subtle blue stitching, this wrist accessory would be a timeless addition to any dads’ wardrobe. Marked down from $25 to $318.75, save $106.25 on the Seiko Automatic presage watch.

Seiko Automatic Presage Black Leather Strap 40.5-Millimeter Watch for $318.75 (Save $106.25)

10. This futuristic Seiko watch

Save $131.25 on the Seiko Solar Analog-Digital Prospex Divers Black Silicone Strap 47.8-Millimeter Watch.

For the dad that is a watch connoisseur, the Seiko Solar analog-digital prospex divers 47.8-millimeter watch will impress him this Father’s Day. Typically, $425, you can snag this solar-powered watch for $393.75 right now. With an analog digital chronograph feature, the day and time will automatically update, as well as depict the power reserve levels, too.

Seiko Solar Analog-Digital Prospex Divers Black Silicone Strap 47.8-Millimeter Watch for $393.75 (Save $131.25)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Seiko watch deals: Save at Macy’s for Father’s Day 2022