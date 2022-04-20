10 of the best self-care gifts for Mom this Mother's Day.

Self-care gifts for moms

Let's be honest, if anyone could use some extra pampering, it's Mom! Moms are constantly taking care of others, so this Mother’s Day (which is coming right up on Sunday, May 8), why not spoil Mom with everything she needs to give herself a much-needed mommy timeout?

From a salon-quality mani from Olive & June, to an Ivation foot spa or even a Mysa wine subscription (yes, a glass or two of vino can be considered a form of self-care), we've rounded up 10 of the best self-care gifts any mom would love to be spoiled with. To any moms reading this right now, we strongly suggest you also treat yourself to any of these amazing gifts. Trust us, you deserve it!

1.For the mom who needs a morning pick-me-up: Nespresso VertuoPlus

For many moms, self-care starts first thing in the morning with the help of a little, or a lot, of coffee. Say bye-bye to the barista and hello to the Nespresso VertuoPlus to make the perfect, frothy cup of coffee that can only be described (by me) as "heaven in a mug". This versatile machine, which topped our list of best single-serve coffee makers also comes with a starter set of capsules in a variety of flavors (my personal favorites are Vanilla Custard Pie and Melozio), and if your mom needs an extra caffeine kick, it also makes single and double espresso.

Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville at Amazon for $178.55

2. For the mom who loves facials: Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial

It’s hard to think of a better self-care gift for Mom than a luxurious spa facial, but what if Mom could get similar results, right from home? Mom will feel and look like she’s fresh from the spa in less than 10 minutes with the Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial from Murad. The formula contains Vitamin C (known to brighten skin), exfoliators to scrub away dead skin cells and it works on all skin types. I like using it on "Self-Care Sundays" but it can be used up to three times per week and will leave Mom's skin feeling smooth and looking radiant.

Get Murad Environmental Shield Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial at Amazon for $79

3. For the mom who likes perfume: Jo Malone

If your mom considers smelling like a fresh, summer breeze as part of her self-care routine (Is it just me?), then Jo Malone's Nectarine Blossom and Honey Cologne is the perfect perfume choice. It's a light fragrance that smells slightly sweet and citrusy. I've been wearing it for years and always receive compliments on the scent, which is not overpowering and only takes a spritz here and a dab there to smell lovely all day. Fair warning if Mom is shy: People will want to sniff her.

Get Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom and Honey Cologne at Sephora from $75

4. For the yogi mom: Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Give Mom the gift of "namaste" with one of the best yoga mats we've ever tested. The premium, extra thick non-slip mat will give your mom the perfect amount of cushion, and the textured surface makes for a good grip. A few things to love about this yoga mat are that it's lightweight, PVC free and comes in so many colors and pretty prints to choose from, so be sure to pick out Mom's favorite. It's also great quality for the price. I've had my Gaiam mat for years and it's still in great shape. (To be honest, I rarely do yoga, but it's also used by my kids as a gymnastics mat.)

Get the Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat at Amazon from $30.54

5. For the mom who loves having her nails done: Olive & June

Moms are busy and don’t always have time to schedule an appointment at a nail salon, or they simply don’t want to drag their kids along. The at home mani system from Olive & June includes everything needed for Mom to feel like she just got her nails done by a pro. The set includes clippers, a file, buffer, polish remover, cuticle serum and my personal favorite, the “poppy,” which is a silicone accessory for the nail polish bottle, making it easier to paint with your less dominant hand. The nail polish, which comes in so many beautiful shades, is free from the seven major toxins found in most nail polishes—and I really do believe from personal use the polish lasts longer with less chipping than other popular brands.

Get The Mani System at Olive & June from $55

6. For the mom who relaxes with a glass of wine: Mysa

If Mom likes to occasionally wind down with a glass (or two, don't judge) of wine, then a wine subscription is going to score you major points with Mom. You'll feel even better about gifting a wine subscription from Mysa, because they only sell high quality natural wines, which means organic grapes and less additives. We tried out the wine club and found Mysa to be the best natural wine service with a fantastic selection to choose from and excellent customer service. Red, white or rosé, wine delivered to Mom's door is a Mother's Day winner.

Get a Mysa Wine Club gift at Mysa from $84.95 per month

7. For the mom who's into aromatherapy: Threshold Oil Diffuser

Give mom a whiff of relaxation with the Lemon Zest + Sage Oil Reed Diffuser from Threshold. Among all the household chaos moms are dealing with, this fresh, soothing aroma will help Mom feel relaxed every time she takes a moment to breathe. It comes in a pretty glass vial with eight reed sticks to keep Mom's house smelling great for weeks. They're affordable and neutral enough to fit in with any décor, so go ahead and buy a few so Mom can use them throughout her home.

Get the Lemon Zest + Sage Oil Reed Diffuser at Target for $10

8. For the mom on her feet all day: Ivation foot spa massager

Moms spend a lot of time on their feet—like, a lot. Whether chasing down a toddler or running endless household errands (and maybe a trip or two wandering down the lanes at Target, at the end of the day, Mom's feet will be tired. This is why the Ivation Foot Spa massager is a highly recommended self-care gift for Mom, and it is also good for the sole. This baby is fully loaded with features like water jets, adjustable heat and massage rollers which is no wonder why it also proved to be the best overall foot massager we tested.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa Massager at Amazon for $79.99

9. For the lip balm-loving mom: Biossance

If your mom is one of those people who is constantly reapplying her lip balm, this is the perfect little self-care gift for her. The Squalene + Rose Vegan Lip Balm from clean beauty brand Biossance is truly the best lip balm I've ever used. The super-hydrating, glossy lip balm was gifted to me and I have been obsessed with it ever since. It's the first thing I put on in the morning and the last thing at night for a perfectly soft and moisturized pout.

Get Biossance Squalene + Rose Vegan Lip Balm at Amazon for $18

10. Magnolia Bakery

Now this is the kind of self-care moms can really sink their teeth into. Magnolia Bakery is famous for their banana pudding and I can tell you it is Worth. The. Hype. Fresh bananas are layered with a ton of sweet vanilla wafers and the creamiest, fluffiest vanilla pudding. No skimpy portions here, and the best part is you don't have to live near one of the iconic bakeries to indulge Mom with this heavenly treat (or any of their delicious baked goods) since you can order it online to ship to Mom's doorstep. You're welcome.

Get Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding at Goldbelly from $56

