10 best-selling pieces of furniture you won’t believe you got on Amazon

There’s never a bad time to give your space an update, and it doesn’t have to be a major renovation. A single piece of furniture, even a small one, can transform a room into something that is more suitable to your life and style.

I’m a big fan of mid-century and minimal pieces, especially pieces with straight lines and warm tones. But, I also work from home, so I want ultra-comfy furniture that I can melt into after a day of working at my desk.

If you’re looking for a piece of furniture to pump up your space, look no further. We’ve rounded up 10 of Amazon’s best sellers, each with thousands of near 5-star reviews, that people won’t believe you bought at the mega online retailer.

1. Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon

A couch of this quality can be kept from your college dorm, to your first apartment, all the way to your first home.

Everyone loves a pretty couch these days, and this can include a futon. Whether it’s for a dorm room, your first apartment, or rounding out an inviting guest room, this chic Novogratz futon—you really wouldn’t know it’s a futon!—marries form and function in an elegant and comfortable way. It has a wooden frame and legs, the fabric is easy to clean, and it comes in a dozen different colors from olive green and mustard to pink and camel faux leather.

Get the Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon starting at $299.99

2. Furmax Mid-Century Plastic Dining Chairs

Admit it, these plastic dining chairs have been on at least one of your own personal Pinterest mood boards.

You’ve probably seen these shell chairs in magazines and Pinterest images, and they remain popular in both affordable and upscale designs. They’re practical, easy to wipe down, comfortable for most bodies, and this set of four will arrive at your home already assembled. What’s not to love?

You can order them in several colors, including orange and red for anyone feeling bold. Plus, they can be used on patios or in craft rooms in addition to dining areas.

Get the Furmax Mid-Century Plastic Dining Chairs, set of 4, starting at $94.99

3. Hodedah Kitchen Island

Optimize your kitchen storage space with this island from Hodedah.

An island-like piece of furniture, whether it’s permanent or temporary, elevates the feel of any kitchen, even a small one when placed strategically. This Hodedah rolling kitchen island is on wheels, making it a great option for moving around or pushing up against a wall as needed.

This contemporary kitchen island also has a built-in spice rack, towel hanger, drawer, and cabinet, conveniently allowing you to store pantry items, pots and pans, or small countertop appliances.

The cart comes in several washes, some with a contrasting countertop.

Get the Hodedah Kitchen Island starting at $97.12

4. Vasagle Lowell Nightstand

A slim cabinet for when you're working with a limited amount of space.

I think the entire Vasagle line at Amazon is great, and I can speak from personal experience—a close friend of mine actually bought several pieces to furnish her apartment. The look each piece has is modern yet warm, probably due to the textured-looking wood and rich colors.

The Lowell Nightstand features a slatted door and an open shelf (or two, if you use the adjustable one behind the door). There is plenty of room for a small speaker, a stack of books, and a salt lamp. Depending on the stain you like, this nightstand has either contemporary or rustic appeal.

Get the Vasagle Lowell Nightstand starting at $72.99

5. Homall Recliner Chair

The perfect sleek recliner for naps, lounging, and more.

This comfortable and sleek recliner is great for relaxing and lounging. It can be a standalone chair in a living room or combined with identical chairs in a theater room. The seat leans back at three angles, keeping you comfortable while watching TV, gaming, reading, or even taking a nap.

The fabric is easy to wipe clean, too, so you don’t have to worry about greasy fingers from your buttered popcorn. Go traditional with black, or spice up your space with a bright cherry red.

Get the Homall Recliner Chair starting at $109.99

6. Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

Having a reliable bed frame for your mattress is surely an indicator that you've arrived at adulthood, right?

One of the most visible signs that I had become a real adult was when I bought a bed frame and stopped sleeping on a mattress on the floor. Not only is my back much happier, but my bedroom looks so much better.

If you’re ready to upgrade or in the market for a frame and headboard, this chic, contemporary upholstered frame and headboard combo is perfect. It’s affordable and durable, and reviewers say assembly is simple. Reviewers also say the frame holds up well over time.

Get the Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame for $203.60

7. Walker Edison Dresser

Multi-functional furniture is always ideal.

A horizontal dresser can double as a bookshelf, TV stand, or even a baby’s changing table if you don’t have much space.

Made of solid pine, this dresser features six drawers, and boasts a caramel or walnut finish. Reviewers confirm that the drawers work well, sliding smoothly, and that the product is built to last. There are also three-drawer and two-drawer coordinating pieces.

Get the Walker Edison Dresser for $271.99

8. Manhattan Comfort Liberty TV Stand

This is an appealing TV stand that makes its presence known.

Finding a media console that can also hold your gaming systems and speakers is an unexpectedly difficult task, especially if you own a larger television. However, this retro-chic console is over 5 feet wide.

With 11 different color and finish combinations, the overall vibe of this TV stand can range from contemporary to ‘70s-glam to very yellow. Its front has an open side with shelving and a contained side with cabinet doors, so you can show off photos or plants while simultaneously hiding cords and extra remotes. The stand’s legs add a nice mid-century touch as well.

Get the Manhattan Comfort Liberty TV Stand starting at $133.99

9. HomePop by Kinfine Round Storage Ottoman

Can't put your finger on what might be missing from that one room in your home? It could be a stylish new ottoman.

This tufted, upholstered ottoman is adorable and can be put to use in so many ways: a footrest, additional seating in a living room, a storage place for blankets, a seat at a vanity. Given it’s under $100 price tag and 12 different color options, this ottoman makes a great budget buy for a college dorm room or apartment.

Get the HomePop by Kinfine Round Storage Ottoman starting at $69.99

10. Zinus Jen Wood Dining Table

This solid pine wood table is a sturdy option.

It’s not always easy to find dining tables with clean lines and a lighter wood finish, despite minimalism’s recent popularity. But look no further: This 47-inch solid pine wood table comfortably seats four, but can squeeze in six. You can get it in three different finishes: natural pine, espresso, and the dynamic looking white tabletop with natural stain legs.

Reviewers say setup is easy and are incredibly impressed with customer service—apparently the company “includes three greeting cards to send to people you love, just to say hi. It’s such a rad idea!”

Get the Zinus Jen Wood Dining Table starting at $249.99

