10 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Invest in According to Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group

Mr. Kenneth Griffin is an American investor who is the majority owner, the chief executive officer (CEO), and co-chief investment officer (CIO) of Citadel LLC, one of the largest hedge funds in America.

Mr. Griffin set up Citadel in 1990 and since then he has developed himself into what can only be described as a tycoon in the investment world. The executive has an entrepreneurial spirit which let him run a mail-order firm out of his home during his time in high school. This spirit was recognized by the illustrious Harvard University, which let Mr. Griffin in its prestigious halls in 1986 when the executive went to the university to pursue his bachelor's in arts (B.A.).

It was at Harvard that the now billionaire hedge fund investor started dabbling in the stock market. Mr. Griffin was sufficiently charismatic to convince Harvard's management to let him install a satellite dish at the university to enable him to receive real time stock quotes. He used these to bet on the stock market and would go on to open a brokerage account at the investment firm Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Griffin's first hedge fund, which he helped set up, was established while he was at Harvard. It had a capital of $265,000 and ended up targeting the stock market during the infamous Black Monday crash. Griffin would go on to graduate from Harvard with a degree in economics in 1989.

A year later he would go on and set up Citadel Investment Group, and the rest is history. At the time he created the firm, it had $4.6 million in capital and was initially named the Wellington Financial Group, before changing its name to Citadel in 1994. By 2001, Citadel would go on to grow its assets to $4 billion, reflecting Mr. Griffin's remarkable insight into the financial world.

However, even this pales when compared to the fund's latest portfolio value. According to Insider Monkey's research, as the fourth quarter of last year came to an end, Citadel LLC had a portfolio worth a staggering $489 billion. The bulk of these are in the form of long/short positions in a variety of companies, but in this piece, we will focus exclusively on the firm's semiconductor holdings. The top three holdings in the chip industry are in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Our Methodology

In order to decipher the inner workings of Mr. Griffin's mind when it comes to investing in semiconductor firms, we scanned the hundreds of positions present in his firm's investment portfolio as of the fourth quarter of last year. This enabled us to sift out the top ten companies, which were then studied through their analyst coverage, investor letters, earnings, large holdings, and hedge fund sentiment generated through Insider Monkey's survey of 924 funds for Q4 2021.

10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Citadel Investment Group’s Stake Value: $94 million

Percentage of Citadel Investment Group’s 13F Portfolio: 0.01%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 41

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is a semiconductor company whose products primarily deal with signals and communications management. Some of these are chips such as converters and switches, and they are used in gadgets such as smartphones.

Mr. Griffin's investment firm owned 608,431 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares as the fourth quarter of last year came to an end. These were worth $94 million and they represented a tiny fraction of the investment portfolio. An Insider Monkey Q4 2021 survey of 924 hedge funds revealed that 41 also owned the company's shares.

As its first fiscal quarter came to an end, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) had brought in $1.5 billion in revenue and $3.14 in non-GAAP EPS, beating analyst estimates for both. B.Riley lowered the company's price target to $175 from $210 in February 2022, due to worries about seasonality affecting the company's short term performance.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) largest investor is Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners. It owns 871,996 shares that are worth $135 million.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is among Citadel Investment's top chip stocks, joining others such as Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

9. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Citadel Investment Group’s Stake Value: $99 million

Percentage of Citadel Investment Group’s 13F Portfolio: 0.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 57

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the oldest semiconductor firms in the world that was set up in the United States at the time of the beginning of the chip revolution in the late 1900s. Its devices are related mostly to power management and consumption in several gadgets such as smartphones and laptops.

As its fiscal Q4 came to an end, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) had earned $4.8 billion in revenue and $2.27 in GAAP EPS, a set of results that let it beat analyst estimates for both. The company announced a new power amplifier chip in January 2022, which can support frequencies as high as 3GHz.

By the end of Q4 2021, Citadel Investment had a $99 million stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by owning 528,333 shares. During the same time period, 57 of the 924 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey also held a stake in the company.

Jean-Marie Eveillard’s First Eagle Investment Management is Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s largest investor through a $625 million stake.

Distillate Capital mentioned the company in its Q3 2021 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:

“The largest exited positions were Oracle, which outperformed significantly, and Texas Instruments and Honeywell, which were roughly flat versus the market in the quarter but were edged out for inclusion by other stocks that became even more attractively valued.”

8. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citadel Investment Group’s Stake Value: $101 million

Percentage of Citadel Investment Group’s 13F Portfolio: 0.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 67

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a communications chip and equipment provider which sells products that are used in routers and other devices such as smartphones. It is one of the leading players in its industry, competing alongside the likes of larger companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Mr. Griffin's Citadel Investment owned 153,245 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares by the end of the fourth quarter of last year. These were worth $101 million and represented 0.02% of its investment portfolio. An Insider Monkey survey of 924 hedge funds for Q4 2021 outlined that 67 had owned the company's shares.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported $7.7 billion in revenue and $8.39 in non-GAAP EPS for its first fiscal quarter, beating analyst estimates for both metrics. Truist raised its price target to $686 from $659 in March 2022, sharing optimism about the company's enterprise and cloud computing platforms.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s largest investor is William Von Mueffling’s Cantillon Capital Management. It owns one million shares worth $669 million.

In a third quarter 2021 investor letter, Miller Howard Investments mentioned Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and stated that:

“Technology remains important in our portfolios, although the sector weights have come down over the past year. We now hold Broadcom (AVGO) of which have strong growth prospects, yet attractive valuations in our view. Unlike many younger tech companies, we believe our holdings should significantly benefit from an upturn in the economy.”

7. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Citadel Investment Group’s Stake Value: $116 million

Percentage of Citadel Investment Group’s 13F Portfolio: 0.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 41

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is a company that is integral to the semiconductor industry. It is the only firm in the world capable of manufacturing advanced machines capable of fabricating chips with the latest technologies. This makes it indispensable to all of the world's chipmakers, large or small.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) reported €4.98 billion in revenue and €4.27 in GAAP EPS, beating analyst estimates only for revenue. Investment firm Jefferies set a €700 price target for the firm in February 2022.

Citadel Investment had a $116 million stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by the end of the fourth quarter of last year. This came through it owning 146,801 shares. 41 out of 924 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's survey for the same time period held stakes in the company.

Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management is ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)'s largest investor according to Insider Monkey's research. It has a $3.4 billion stake in the company through owning 4.2 million shares.

Polen Capital mentioned ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in its Q2 2021 investor letter as it outlined that:

“Dutch technology company ASML is the world’s only supplier of photolithography systems to leading-edge semiconductor manufacturers. It is a gross simplification and a valid point to note that ASML’s technology enables the computing technology we use today. For years, ASML engineers bent the laws of physics and enabled Moore’s Law—which states that computer chips will become faster and cost less—to progress. Incremental innovation gains mushroomed with the rollout of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) technology. We were impressed by management’s recent acknowledgment that demand for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) ’s lithography systems is exceeding their prior expectations. Recent announcements by management and major customers for ASML give us even more confidence in the sustainability of growth. We believe ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) could grow its earnings at a high-teens rate over the coming five years.”

6. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citadel Investment Group’s Stake Value: $218 million

Percentage of Citadel Investment Group’s 13F Portfolio: 0.04%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 74

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the largest semiconductor firms in the world that is widely credited for having developed the modern day microprocessor. It manufactures products primarily in the United States but has also diversified its non-core operations globally.

Mr. Griffin's hedge fund owned a stake of $218 million in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by the end of last year's fourth quarter. This came in the form of 4.2 million shares and it represented 0.04% of the investment portfolio. 74 of the 924 hedge funds targeted by Insider Monkey's research for the quarter had also owned a stake in the company.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) raked in $19.5 billion in revenue and $1.09 in non-GAAP EPS during its fiscal Q4, letting it beat analyst estimates for both. The company's chief executive officer Mr. Patrick Gelsinger is spearheading a production overhaul at the company, through which the company intends to not only catch up to competitors in mass producing the latest semiconductors but also to open the doors of its facilities to other fabless semiconductor firms.

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s largest investor according to Insider Monkey’s research. It has a stake of $928 million via owning 18 million shares.

Third Point Management mentioned Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in its fourth quarter 2021 investor letter and stated that:

“2021 was a highly productive year for Intel‘s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger. Despite the stock’s tepid results, we see a compelling, underappreciated fundamental story. Intel’s “brain drain” – a key part of our thesis when we first sought to help the company confront its long-time underperformance – appears to be reversing. Since joining Intel, Mr. Gelsinger has not only brought back prominent Intel former employees but has also attracted talents from competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia, Apple, and, most recently, Micron’s stellar Chief Financial Officer, David Zinsner. We are encouraged by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s aggressive investment plan, including a recently announced fabrication plant in Ohio and acquisition of Tower Semiconductors. We knew from the start that Intel’s turnaround would be complex and lengthy, and we have been pleased to see Mr. Gelsinger sacrifice near-term earnings for long-term growth. Finally, after a series of blunders across its PC and Server product lines, Intel is finally receiving good reviews for one of its upcoming processors: Alder Lake. Tom’s Hardware, a preeminent hardware publication, called Alder Lake “a cataclysmic shift in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s battle against AMD’s potent Ryzen 5000 chips.” While this is just one product across a broad lineup, and given it will take time to achieve leadership across them all, we are encouraged by these tangible signs of progress under Mr. Gelsinger’s leadership. With talent returning, an improving product suite, and a willingness to invest for growth, we believe Intel’s prospects have turned the corner. We expect that the company’s upcoming analyst day will be an ideal time for Mr. Gelsinger to articulate the progress he has made and begin to reset expectations for the company.”

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is joined by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the list of Mr. Griffin's top semiconductor stock holdings.

