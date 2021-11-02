10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy

In this article, we discuss the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy.

According to a recent World Trade Organization estimate, global merchandise trade volume is expected to grow by 10.8% in 2021, followed by a 4.7% increase in 2022, which bodes well for the shipping industry. Some of the shipping and container stocks that are benefiting from the strong demand in the market are Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTC:AMKBY), Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

In recent quarters, global shipping companies have seen a massive improvement in volume and revenue due to surges in worldwide trade. The continuous boom of the e-commerce business is an important catalyst that keeps the shipping industry sailing higher. Global trade volumes grew 4% in Q2, returning to near pre-COVID levels of trend growth, according to a Q2 shipping market analysis.

Aside from increased demand for ships and containers, analysts are bullish on shipping stocks as they anticipate a rise in ship value due to limited vessel supply globally. Shipping stock prices are likely to climb, according to research firm TS Lombard, as the value of vessels rises, increasing the net asset value of shipping companies.

Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy

10. A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTC:AMKBY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTC:AMKBY) is a Denmark-based container logistics company that ranks tenth in our list of best shipping and container stocks to buy. The company offers international container shipping services in over 130 countries. The Danish shipping company had a strong year so far, with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTC:AMKBY) shares rising 31%, year to date.

On October 28, Morgan Stanley analyst Carolina Dores kept an Overweight rating on A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTC:AMKBY) and raised her price target for the stock to DKK 23,300 from DKK 19,500.

9. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:HPGLY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:HPGLY) is one of the world's leading shipping companies that operates 250 modern ships and it ranks ninth in our list of 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:HPGLY) offers sea transportation of everything from foodstuff to beverages, chemicals and plastics, automobiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. The German shipping company offers a variety of cargo containers such as dry, reefer, and special cargo containers.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:HPGLY) climbed 211% in the past year. In the second quarter of 2021, the company's revenue came in at approximately $5.42 billion, an increase of 57% year over year.

8. Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) operates a fleet of 15 vessels that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes and it ranks eighth on the list of 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) climbed 474%, year to date.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) purchased the M/V Piraeus Trader, a 1,740 TEU container feeder, from UK-based Lomar Shipping in September for $25.5 million and signed a three-year time charter contract for roughly $26,700 per day net to the firm. Following the acquisition, Maxim analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) on September 9. Sullivan raised his price target for the stock to $42 from $38.

Hedge funds are also becoming bullish on the Greek containership stock. Of the 873 elite funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 5 were long Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) at the end of June, up from 1 in the first quarter of 2021. As of the second quarter, Renaissance Technologies is the leading stakeholder of the company with 127,242 shares worth $2.93 million.

7. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 6

Ranking seventh in our list of 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy is Athens-based international shipping company Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP). In October, the shipping stock was upgraded to Buy from Hold by Maxim analyst Tate Sullivan. The analyst sees a significant improvement in the company's balance sheet and believes that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for dry bulk ship vessels. Sullivan set a price target of $2.50 for SHIP.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) operates a fleet of 17 vessels carrying approximately 14.2 million tons of iron ore and coal cargo in 202-2021. Meanwhile, after reaching a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to acquire a Capesize vessel, to be renamed M/V Dukeship, for $34.3 million, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares climbed 2.29% pre-market on October 19.

London-based hedge fund Marshall Wace LLP is the biggest stakeholder of the company as of the second quarter, with a $2.59 million stake. Overall, 6 funds of the 873 elite funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the Athens-based company at the end of June 2021.

6. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is a Hawaii-based shipping and logistics company that ranks sixth on the list of 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. With over 130 years of experience in ocean transport, Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is one of the most reliable shipping companies that services Alaska, Micronesia, Guam, and the South Pacific.

Even though Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) saw a decline in the number of hedge funds having stakes in the company in the second quarter, the stock remains a popular container and ship stock play among institutional investors. At the end of June, 14 funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in the company, compared to 19 in the previous quarter.

On October 12, Benjamin Nolan of Stifel kept a Buy rating on Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and increased his price target for the stock to $92 from $80.

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) also offers a 1.44% dividend yield.

