The 10 best Singles' Day sales you can shop this weekend at Samsung, All-Clad and QVC

Shop the best weekend sales at Solo Stove, Men's Wearhouse and Lowe's.

—Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. ​​​​​

The approaching holiday season means you'll have plenty of time to buy gifts for others, so why not take this weekend to spend on yourself? Shop our favorite Singles' Day sales this weekend and score massive savings from Samsung, Solo Stove, Nolah and several other retailers ahead of Black Friday.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

If you want to stretch your dollar, you came to the right place. Keep scrolling for insider info on all the best Singles' Day sales available this weekend—just shop fast, deals this good never last long.

►Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

►Holiday shopping: These are the best gifts of 2022, according to our experts

1. QVC

Shop the best early Black Friday deals at QVC on headphones, fashion and more.

The holiday season is almost upon us, and QVC has shoppers covered with its wide variety of Black Friday deals. Right now, you can score savings across every shopping category you can imagine, as QVC is hosting deals on fashion, tech, home essentials and so much more. Also, if it's your first time buying something at QVC, you can get free shipping on your order with coupon code FREESHIP. Beat the Black Friday rush and save at QVC today.

Shop at QVC

2. Samsung

Save on Samsung phones, tablets, appliances and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score on new tech, and Samsung is one of the most acclaimed names in tech. So now is the perfect opportunity to grab a laptop or expand your mobile tech arsenal with Samsung Galaxy early Black Friday deals. Starting today, November 11, our readers can save hundreds on Samsung Galaxy devices before anyone else. For instance, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and score $350 off and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit or $450 off with no trade-in credit. Shop deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets, Galaxy Buds2 Pro and more now.

Story continues

Shop Samsung Galaxy early Black Friday deals

3. Lowe's

Shop the Lowe's Black Friday Month sale for huge deals on tools, appliances and more.

Lowe's has all your appliance and tool needs covered with incredible early Black Friday deals available now. During Lowe's Black Friday Month sale, you can score massive savings on dryers, fans, drills, fridges and so much more before the big shopping holiday. Shop Craftsman, LG and Kobalt deals today at Lowe's.

Shop at Lowe's

4. Men's Wearhouse

Get suited up for any holiday parties in your future at Men's Wearhouse.

For some incredible deals on quality men's clothing, head to Men's Wearhouse. The retailer currently has a slew of Black Friday deals going on, including two dress shirts for $99, $50 off select suits and buy one tie, get one free. Outfit your closet with fresh new dress clothes for work, holiday parties and more—on a budget!

Shop at Men's Wearhouse

5. All-Clad

Prep for Thanksgiving and other holiday feasts with All-Clad's cookware deals.

If you're planning on cooking up a storm this holiday season, now's the perfect time to score some new high-quality cookware. Hit up All-Clad's VIP Factory Seconds sale before it ends tonight at 11:59PM EST and save up to 60% on cult-favorite pots, pans and baking essentials to whip up perfectly roasted turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and rich pumpkin pie.

Shop All-Clad's VIP Factory Seconds sale

6. Nolah

Sleep soundly with this Black Friday mattress deal from Nolah.

Those looking for a soft sleeper should visit the Nolah Black Friday Early Access sale. Not only can you find mattresses up to $700 off, but you can also get two free pillows with purchases. The best of the bunch is the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress, originally listed at $2,299 in its queen size but now available for $1,599. We recently tested the Evolution and found that this sleeper isolated motion well, relieved pressure and expanded to full capacity almost immediately after unboxing.

Shop the Nolah Black Friday Early Access sale

7. Bombas

Shop the Bombas sale for big savings on chic and cozy socks.

Give your feet something cozy to slip into this holiday season with a new collection of Bombas socks. If it's your first time perusing the brand's stylish footwear, you can use the promo code COMFORT20 at checkout for 20% off your first order. That means you can get the Bombas men's running ankle socks, one of our favorite running socks, for $13.20 instead of the list price of $16.50. Returning customers can still save with the brand offering up to 15% off packs of socks for men, women and kids.

Shop at Bombas

8. Solo Stove

Pre-order Solo Stove's new patio heater for a huge 40% discount today.

If you're a fan of Solo Stove and its cult-favorite line of outdoor smokeless fire pits (like us), the new tower patio heater is worth a look. Designed to provide a 10-foot radius of head-to-toe heating, the stainless steel tower is fueled by standard wood pellets and promises a virtually smoke-free burn. Currently marked down from $999.99 to just $599.99—a hot $400 price cut—you can order the heater today for an estimated ship date of Monday, December 19 (meaning it should arrive in time for an at-home New Year's Eve party).

Shop at Solo Stove

9. WW (formerly WeightWatchers)

Embrace a healthy lifestyle with the help of WW.

Anticipating some weight gain ahead of the food-heavy holiday season? WW can help you stay in shape without overwhelming your budget. When you use coupon code TAKE10 at the WW online shop, you'll save $10 on orders that are $50 or more. Plus, you can already save up to 50% on food scales, water bottles and other gear carried by the brand.

Shop at WW

10. lululemon Studio Mirror

Save $700 on the lululemon Studio Mirror before Black Friday 2022.

Planning to stay in shape this holiday season? Get one our favorite at-home workout devices, the lululemon Studio Mirror, right now for a whopping $700 off. Normally listed at $1,495, you can snag it for $795 today and enjoy access to thousands of live and prerecorded studio-style classes, including barre, yoga, Pilates and boxing.

Get the lululemon Studio Mirror for $795

More Singles' Day sales:

What is Singles’ Day?

Singles’ Day is an unofficial Chinese holiday that celebrates people who are not in a romantic relationship. It started around 1993 as an anti-Valentine’s Day holiday and was originally called Bachelors’ Day. Since then, Singles’ Day has evolved into one of the largest online shopping days in China and many retailers across the globe have picked up on the buzz.

When is Singles’ Day?

Singles’ Day is November 11 every year because 11/11 visually represents four singles in a row. This year, Singles’ Day is Friday, November 11.

What Singles’ Day sales should I shop?

There are tons of stellar Singles’ Day sales available ahead of Black Friday 2022. Kate Spade Surprise is offering an extra 11% off all purchases with code SINGLES11, Nutribullet has 20% off personal blenders with code SINGLESDAY until Sunday, November 13 and Farmacy Beauty has $25 off purchases worth $75 or more with code SINGLESDAY starting today, November 11. There are tons of early Black Friday sales that coincide with Singles' Day sales so we suggest shopping the best Samsung Galaxy deals, QVC savings and more.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Singles' Day sales: Shop deals at Samsung, All-Clad and QVC