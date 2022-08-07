10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

Jordan Rosenfeld
·4 min read
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free to move to where the living comes cheaply, like the 10 small towns on this list.

Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

For this study, GOBankingRates considered small towns those with a population less than 30,000, where you can retire on a budget of $2,300 dollars or less, using data from ApartmentList June 2022. We also used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey. We then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could get by on the $2,300 budget

Equally important was a city's livability score -- the cities on this list had to have a score of 65 or higher as sourced from AreaVibes. When all was said and done, three states dominated the list. Here are the 10 best small towns to retire on $2,300 a month.

belterz / Getty Images
belterz / Getty Images

10. Humble, Texas

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $984

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,139.58

In Humble, nearly 15% of the population is age 65 or older. Here you'll pay only $336.67 in monthly groceries and $305.48 in monthly utilities.

Mark Taylor Cunningham / Shutterstock.com
Mark Taylor Cunningham / Shutterstock.com

9. Seabrook, Texas

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,119

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,289.70

In Seabrook, monthly expenditures are almost $400 less than the national average. Here, while healthcare is a decent chunk of expenses, at $513.44, other expenses are low, like $352.09 in monthly grocery costs.

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

8. Auburn Hills, Michigan

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,058

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,157.47

In Auburn Hills, monthly grocery costs are only $333.17 per month, and monthly healthcare costs, $452.31 per month.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Hopkins, Minnesota

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,105

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,204.15

In Hopkins, your paycheck won't be stretched overly thin by the cost of utilities, which is $309.26 per month, and healthcare is only $436.20.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

6. Universal City, Texas

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,106

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,252.54

In Universal City, 14.3% of the population is age 65 or older. Monthly expenditures are reasonable, with grocery costs at $322.31 per month and utilities at $305.79 per month.

Fletcher Commons / Wikimedia Commons
Fletcher Commons / Wikimedia Commons

5. Maryland Heights, Missouri

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $999

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,148.30

Maryland Heights has one of the lowest monthly utilities costs on the lists, at $298.23 per month. Monthly grocery costs are still under the national average, as well, at $342.98.

LUNAMARINA / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LUNAMARINA / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Tomball, Texas

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $1,072

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,236.22

In Tomball, 18.8% of the population is age 65 or older. Here, your income goes decently far, with monthly utilities at $306.42 per month and monthly groceries costing $344.03 per month.

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Willoughby Hills, Ohio

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $953

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,054.77

In Willoughby Hills, where 18% of the population is over age 65, monthly healthcare costs are only $464.54 per month.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Parma Heights, Ohio

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $889

  • Monthly expenditures: $1,983.44

In Parma Heights, which has the highest percentage of people age 65 and over at 20%, you'll pay the cheapest rent of all the cities on the list, and other expenses are also reasonable. You'll pay $457.87 in monthly healthcare costs, and $297.28 in monthly utilities.

Andrew Jameson / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Andrew Jameson / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

1. Farmington, Michigan

  • Average rent for 1-bedroom: $982

  • Monthly expenditures: $2,091.20

Farmington is almost the cheapest place to live on this list. While some of its expenses are a wee bit higher than the number two city, it has a livability score of 94, which is fantastic, and overall, the monthly expenditures to live here are almost $600 cheaper than the national average.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best small town (population less than 30,000) cities to retire on a budget of $2,300 dollars or less. GOBankingRates used ApartmentList June 2022 data to find every small town in the U.S. that has an (1) average 2022 monthly rent of $1,250 dollars or less for a 1 bedroom apartment. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list, looking at (2) grocery, (3) utilities and (4) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $2,300 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, it had to have a livabilty score of 65 or higher as sourced from AreaVibes and its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65 according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey. For final rankings all qualified cities were ranked by (5) total monthly expenditures, (6) % of population over 65 and (7) livability with the lowest score being best. Factor (7) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 12, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

Recommended Stories

  • Bullish Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.0m worth of stock over last year

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Landsea Homes Corporation...

  • Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Farmland Partners' (NYSE:FPI) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • 40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

    The median home sales price in 2021 jumped 16.9% over the 2020 price to 346,900 - the highest increase since 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors. But with mortgage interest rates...

  • Grab these cool backyard games at amazingly low prices

    Be the host with the most with these party games in your arsenal. Hurry and score the unbelievable prices on these outdoor games, available on Amazon.

  • What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

    Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say

    East Kentucky flooding killed at least 37 people, but many in the region are now asking if the abandoned coal mines may have contributed to the water that swept through their towns.

  • Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees

    A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard was dismissed last month because, according to a judge in the Southern California District Court where the complaint was brought, the plaintiffs didn’t play enough Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to make an informed case against the maligned publisher. For once in Activision Blizzard’s many contentious legal battles, things ended smoothly.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Gas prices tumble in Iowa — especially in the Des Moines metro — to the lowest in U.S.

    Iowa gas prices decline sharply, now among nation's lowest. Des Moines' average gas price dropped even lower than the state average.

  • This map shows where Europe gets its natural gas - and economic disaster is looming if Russia cuts off its fuel supply

    Russia has stoked up an energy crisis in Europe by cutting the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Here's where the continent gets its natural gas.

  • California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology

    The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."

  • Another natural gas rate wallop appears on the way in Oregon

    Oregon’s three natural gas distribution utilities — all investor-owned companies regulated by the Public Utility Commission — have filed for double-digit rate increases to take effect this November as they pass along rising wholesale prices. The hikes come on top of big increases last year and an impending general rate increase of nearly 10% for NW Natural (NYSE: NWN), which serves around 80% of natural gas customers in Oregon. The Citizens’ Utility Board, which represents residential ratepayers, said the cumulative increase for NW Natural customers would amount to 42.4% since last October.

  • California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe.

  • India Plans Contentious Law to Cut $75 Billion Utility Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- India is planning laws that would boost competition and lower debt at its power distribution companies, but also risks fomenting anger in a country where electricity is often used as an election sweetener.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan T

  • Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not

    Retirement can mean different things to different people. For others, it's the time to do absolutely nothing after working for decades. Nobody knows exactly how much money they'll need in retirement because different lifestyles will require different financial considerations.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • The New & Genius Ways to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • Social Security: Benefits Protected Against Inflation, But Majority of Americans Remain Unaware

    The recent four-decade high inflation -- combined with market volatility and fears of a looming recession -- are taking a toll on Americans, with 66% of respondents now worrying more (than they did...