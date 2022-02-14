10 Best Social Commerce Stocks To Buy

Hamna Asim
·9 min read

In this article, we discuss the 10 best social commerce stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Social Commerce Stocks To Buy.

Social commerce refers to brands selling and advertising their products via social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. Social media marketing has been trending and highly effective, and social commerce enables direct revenue generation as a result of social media marketing. In 2020, the market for social commerce was estimated at $559.7 billion, which is now projected to reach $2.9 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% over 2021 to 2026.

Following Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram became more actively involved in social commerce, offering direct shopping features. According to a Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) representative, sales via social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram surpass several times the sales via direct websites of brands and merchants.

The leading markets for social commerce are the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and Europe. Social platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter act as discovery engines for brands, where influencers and celebrities are either using the products or endorsing them, which makes the masses aware of new offerings in the market.

Some of the most popular social commerce stocks to purchase include Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Photo by geo uc on Unsplash

Our Methodology

We selected publicly listed social commerce companies that had positive analyst ratings, a solid financial position, and long-term growth catalysts.

Best Social Commerce Stocks To Buy

10. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY) is a Chinese multinational conglomerate that offers products and services in the technology and media sector. One of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY)’s offerings is WeChat, a multipurpose application that allows instant messaging, digital payments, and social media networking. WeChat Business is a social commerce model developed by Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY), where B2C and B2B retailers advertise and sell their products. Similarly, for individual personalized selling to WeChat friends and subscribers, WeChat Salesperson mode is utilized.

On November 10, in the third quarter earnings report published by Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY), the company posted earnings per share of $0.51, missing estimates by $0.03. The $22.28 billion also missed estimates by $417.68 million.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY) with an Overweight rating and a $84 price target on November 2. The analyst maintained a Positive view on the China Technology sector, stating that investors "can not ignore or not invest" in China since it is the second largest economy in the world, which is heavily supported by the Chinese government.

As of 2021, Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY)’s WeChat has 1.24 billion active users, making it one of the best social commerce stocks to buy.

9. Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

An American event management and ticketing website, Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) offers a digital platform to users that enables them to browse and promote local events. The Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) platform assists with online payments for tickets, unless the events are free. This way, local artists, individual small-scale sellers, startups, and local brands can promote their exhibitions and get new customers.

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) announced its financial results for the third quarter on October 28, posting a loss per share of $0.17, missing estimates by $0.06. The revenue jumped 144.04% to $53.37 million, missing estimates by $533,000.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth lowered the price target on Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) on December 15 to $17 from $21 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares. Heading into 2022, the analyst believes the internet group is in a stronger position than pre-pandemic amid increased digitization of the economy, and he prefers e-commerce and subscription based names over online advertising.

According to the Q3 records maintained by Insider Monkey, 17 hedge funds were long Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB), and Portsea Asset Management is the leading company stakeholder as of September 2021. The firm increased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 226% in the third quarter, with the total stake amounting to approximately $114 million.

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) is one of the best social commerce stocks to buy now, in addition to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Here is what Artisan Partners has to say about Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

“Eventbrite is the largest software and ticketing platform helping event creators plan, promote and produce live events in small-and-mid markets. The company generates revenue by charging a per-ticket fee on paid tickets and has a strong foothold in the small-and-mid markets—nearly 20X the size of the next largest competitor. We believe Eventbrite is well-positioned to benefit from a sharp increase in demand for live events amid the broader re-opening of the US economy—a dynamic it has already witnessed in Australia with live events bouncing back to approximately 90% of 2019 levels. We expect this to be amplified by significant cost cuts made during the pandemic (>30% of 2019 revenue) remaining in place. Longer term, we believe Eventbrite should benefit from the secular trend toward consumer experiences, an industry growing over 8% per year prior to the pandemic.”

8. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is one of the best social commerce platforms, offering discounted deals and coupons for consumer products including fashion goods, home goods, and accessories, in addition to discounted offers on vacation packages, travel deals, and ticketed events.

As of Q3 2021, 18 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), down from 28 funds in the preceding quarter. The largest Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) stakeholder is PAR Capital Management, increasing its stake in the company by 104% in the third quarter, holding 2.78 million shares worth $63.4 million.

On November 4, Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) announced its third quarter results, posting an EPS of $0.38, beating estimates by $0.32. The $214.17 million revenue dropped 29.55% year-over-year, missing estimates by $2.19 million.

Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo on December 23 lowered the price target on Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to $35 from $40 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. According to the analyst, Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) reported Q3 earnings upside but "mixed" new 2021 guidance. He believes that with a new CEO and outlook, Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will continue to improve amid vaccine rollouts and ongoing economic recovery. The analyst sees a favorable risk/reward at current share levels.

7. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 32

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), a Chinese tech company providing online services including content, community, communications, and commerce, is one of the best social commerce stocks to invest in. Via its online community, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) advertises products on its ecommerce platforms. The company is also one of the biggest video game developers in the world.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) posted its Q3 results on November 16, announcing an EPS of $0.90, missing estimates by $0.06. The $3.47 billion revenue increased 22.40% from the prior-year quarter, exceeding estimates by $145.33 million.

On November 17, Citi analyst Alicia Yap lowered the price target on NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to $136 from $142 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. According to the analyst, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) reported "solid" Q3 results and will "remain as a defensive play in light of macro uncertainty impact to other internet verticals".

A total of 32 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes worth $2.32 billion in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the third quarter. The largest NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) stakeholder is Orbis Investment Management, with 16.3 million shares worth $1.39 billion.

6. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 58

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a social media platform that allows users to share images, GIFs, and videos on its website. Users can save their ideas in the form of pinboards, and companies and individual sellers use Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) for social commerce by hiring influencers who link products on their profiles for customers to purchase.

Reporting its Q3 results on November 4, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) posted earnings per share of $0.28, beating estimates by $0.05. Revenue over the period equaled $632.93 million, up 43% from the preceding year quarter, outperforming estimates by $1.83 million.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet lowered the price target on Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) to $42 from $48 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares on December 22. The analyst reduced the company's multiple to better reflect its growth prospects relative to its social media peer group.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a popular social commerce stock among hedge funds, as the third quarter database of Insider Monkey suggests that 58 funds were long Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS). Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global recently purchased stakes worth $368.4 million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), making the stock a new addition in his Q3 portfolio.

Hedge funds are leaning towards Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), in addition to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Here is what Baron Opportunity Fund has to say about Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

“Visual search, discovery, and inspiration platform Pinterest, Inc. detracted from performance after the company provided disappointing monthly active user engagement metrics despite a strong quarter financially (revenue growth of 125% and almost 30% operating cash flow margins). As the economy reopened and COVID-19-related restrictions were lifted, user engagement for web users (who tend to be less engaged and generate less revenue) declined. At the same time, the company pivoted to a new video based engagement model, called Idea Pins. The transition to Idea Pins (not yet monetized) may cannibalize some monetized engagement in the near term, thus penalizing short-term revenues, but we remain encouraged by the long runway for growth as Pinterest improves its platform and expands internationally.”

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Social Commerce Stocks To Buy. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best Social Commerce Stocks To Buy is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • SunPower (SPWR) Set to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    SunPower's (SPWR) Q4 results are expected to reflect a favorable residential business growth trend. However, higher supply chain and labor costs might have hurt earnings

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Deere & Co., Titan International Inc. and AGCO Corp

    Deere & Co., Titan International Inc. and AGCO Corp. are highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • FIRST ® & Qualcomm: A Pioneering Partnership to Inspire Young Innovators

    It’s a future understood by two like-minded organizations: Today’s students will be the drivers of tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Together, FIRST ® and Qualcomm IncorporatedTM are working to engage and ...

  • Airline industry recovery has GE Aviation profits soaring

    A recovering airline industry saw GE Aviations' profits more than double last year over the depths of the Covid-19 depression of the industry in 2020.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy After Beating Earnings Expectations?

    While many stocks have been trounced in the recent tech stock sell-off, few have fallen as hard as Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Since peaking last February at nearly $90 per share, the stock has fallen off a cliff and sits around $26 a share, or about a 71% drop. Not all of the drop can be attributed to market over-reaction, as Pinterest has had some rough headlines this year related to a rumored PayPal Holdings takeover and a drop in monthly active users (MAUs).

  • 3 Bargain Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in February

    With big pullbacks for these companies, you might want to look to buy while their valuations are more favorable.

  • Why many Fortune 500 companies are embracing Web3

    CEO and Founder of Decasonic Paul Hsu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Web3 is being integrated into games and businesses.

  • 10 New Stock Picks of Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 new stock picks of Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 New Stock Picks of Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who founded Fisher Asset Management […]

  • Shares of Peloton down amid reports company not exploring sale

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung break down the latest moves for Peloton shares.

  • Bernie Sanders uses Super Bowl tweet to push Biden to cancel student loan debt

    Sen. Bernie Sanders called for President Biden to cancel student debt in a Super Bowl tweet referencing how much the loan refinancing company SoFI spent to advertise at the stadium.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.