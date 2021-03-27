10 Best Sports Betting Stocks to Buy Now

Fahad Saleem
·11 min read

In this article we will take a look at the 10 best sports betting stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the sports betting industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for these stocks and go directly to 5 Best Sports Betting Stocks to Buy Now.

Sports betting is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. Millions of people are starting to use sports betting websites and mobile apps for wagering. Data shows that sports betting revenue in the U.S. is expected to reach over $8 billion by 2025. New Jersey is the biggest sports betting market in the U.S. outside Nevada. Total sports betting revenue in New Jersey jumped 57% YoY in August 2020 to reach $39.5 million. The historic ruling by the U.S. Supreme court to legalize sports betting also resulted in a significant rise in sports betting as casino companies and online gaming platforms launched their sports betting platforms across the country. The District of Columbia and 22 states have legalized sports wagering. Americans are beginning to use sports betting apps and websites both professionally and for entertainment purposes. In 2020, about 33 million Americans said they planned to gamble on the NFL, according to a survey by American Gaming Association. Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, over $20 billion has been bet with U.S. sports books.

Best Sports Betting Stocks to Buy Now

Another key area seeing growth due to the rise of sports betting is sports data. As gaming companies become more digitized, they need data to analyze user trends. According to a report by Deloitte, the sports analytics industry is expected to reach nearly $4 billion by 2023. The report mentioned the NCAA’s 10-year contract with a U.K.-based technology company to collect and distribute intercollegiate sports data

Sports betting has received positive reception in the traditional sports industry. There has been an uptick in partnerships and deals between sports betting apps, players and entertainment companies. Last year, gaming technology company Sportech PLC partnered with French gaming operator ZeTurf to deliver alternative options for betting on French racing. Similarly, a major sports betting company William Hill in February 2020 entered a partnership with Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (GTB) for exclusively providing online sports betting and online casino gaming throughout Michigan.

best sports betting stocks to buy now
best sports betting stocks to buy now

Copyright: sainaniritu / 123RF Stock Photo

While choosing stocks to invest in, you should perform detailed research amid the increasing volatility in the financial markets, which is making it harder even for the smart money to sustain profits. The hedge fund industry that once used to post sterling gains is also feeling the reverberations of the changing financial landscape. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and February 26th 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 197.2%, vs. 72.4% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that significantly underperformed the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 16th. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

With this context and industry outlook in mind, let’s start our list of 10 best sports betting stocks to buy now.

10.Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 41

Penn National ranks is one of the 10 best sports betting stocks to buy now. The company operates several gaming and racing properties in 19 states. The company offers sports betting at its properties in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In a recent interview with CNBC, the company’s CEO Jay Snowden said that the company is seeing “incredible” revenue growth and volumes amid the COVID-19 rollout. He said that Penn National Gaming’s March business recovery was extremely strong.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Whale Rock Capital Management owns 5.5 million shares of PENN worth $473.98 million. PENN accounts for 3.15% of Whale Rock Capital's total portfolio.

In their Q3 2020 investor letter, Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund highlighted a few stocks and Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) is one of them. Here is what Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund said:

"Penn National operates 40 properties (casinos and racetracks) across 20 states. In February. Penn National purchased a 36% interest in Barstool Sports, an online sports media company with 66 million monthly active users. Penn National is using Barstool Sports as the brand of its digital strategy and retains 100% of the sports betting and online casino (iGaming) proceeds in the relationship. Traditional brick¬and-mortar casino gambling in the U.S. is not a growth industry: however, two unique growth areas exist for casino operators: online sports betting (OSB) and iGaming. More states are considering legalization of OSB and iGaming due to Covid¬19-related budget shortfalls, as gambling can raise substantial tax revenue. Importantly, data shows that sports betting and online casinos do not cannibalize brick-and-mortar casino revenues. Additionally, gaming companies must have a physical presence within the states where they seek to have online gambling and sports betting legalized, so Penn National’s brick-and-mortar facilities give the company an advantage in this area. Shares of Penn National performed strongly during the third quarter in response to the company’s brick-and-mortar properties recently generating higher margins compared to pre-Covid-19 levels. a result of the company cutting costs and increased customer spending. Investors also responded favorably to Barstool’s September launch of its Sportsbook app in Pennsylvania. Additionally. sports betting and online gaming levels have reached record highs in numerous states.”

9. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 48

DraftKings is one of the best sports betting stocks to buy now. The Boston-based company offers bets on daily and weekly fantasy sports in five major American sports — MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA. The company has over 4 million registered users for its DFS platform. Recently, Loop Capital Markets gave bullish comments about DraftKings stock, citing strength in the New York sports betting market. The firm said that based on the New Jersey’s iGaming GGR per capita in 2020, online gaming opportunity could double in New York to roughly $3 billion.

According to our database, the number of DKNG’s long hedge funds positions increased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. There were 48 hedge funds that hold a position in DKNG compared to 43 funds in the third quarter. The biggest stakeholder of the company is Tybourne Capital Management, with 1.9 million shares, worth $89.8 million.

Carillon Tower Advisers, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and emphasized their views on the company. Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers has to say about DraftKings Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company that provides online and retail sports wagering, online daily fantasy contests, and online casino games. The firm’s shares underperformed, despite reporting strong earnings and outlook with its most recent quarterly update. The stock pulled back meaningfully from its highs in October as it needed to work through a notable share lockup expiry. We remain bullish on the future growth prospects of the online sports gambling industry and believe DraftKings is positioned exceptionally well to capitalize on what appears to be a long-term secular trend.”

8. GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

GAN is a technology company whose platform allows users to initiate their sports bets. The company offers Play-For-Fun Simulated Gaming, Real Money iCasino, and Sportsbook experiences. The company’s SaaS model makes it a solid pick to profit from the ongoing digitization of the casino industry. GAN’s services are used by commercial casino operators. GAN monetizes its services by taking a percentage of the net gaming revenues generated on its platform. The company recently gave upbeat guidance for 2021, expecting revenue of $100 million to $105 million in the year, compared to $98.57 million consensus estimate.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, there were 22 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database that held stakes in GAN Limited, compared to 7 funds in the third quarter. Driehaus Capital, with 1.01 million shares of GAN, is the biggest stakeholder in the company.

Symmetry Invest, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, said the following about GAN:

"We have been following GAN for a long time while it was a small AIM-listed stock. The company had gained a strong market position in New Jersey when the state opened up the market for online casinos in 2014, and also exhibited solid growth and a compelling market position in Italy. But at the same time, it was loss-making, had to constantly raise new capital and the growth was not “overwhelming”. We still spent time familiarizing ourselves with the company, as we could see that their market position in the US could become a strength in due time. The first crucial news came in mid-2018 when the PASPA rule was removed, and all states in the US were free to self-regulate sports betting and casino. This presented itself a clear opportunity for GAN, but as they still did not have a sports betting product, we bided our time. When Pennsylvania, in 2019, also allowed sports betting and casino, and we saw how Fanduel/Betfair started to gain a strong market position building on GAN’s platform, we initiated a purchase. At the time the stock was still only increasing slightly, and the financials were still not good (it takes time for leading KPIs to affect the numbers). We continued to buy in light of willingness from more states to open up, and GAN signing on more and more customers. In May 2020, GAN chose to substitute the small AIM exchange for Nasdaq in the US. As reported revenue began to rise +100% YoY and margins followed, the stock reacted strongly. The stock thus ended up rising 1.000% from mid-2018 to mid-2020. Even during 2019, one could still buy the stock for 3-8 USD (the stock was listed in the UK and in pence at the time). Today it is traded for approximately 20 USD.

GAN is therefore a great example of how you can follow a company for a long time, do your analysis, and be ready to buy in when the business model is facing the crucial inflection point.”

7. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Scientific Games ranks 7th on the list of 10 best sports betting stocks to buy now. The company offers technology platform for gaming and operates several sports betting and entertainment segments, including lottery and interactive sports. It provides casino management systems, game content, table game products and services, instant and draw-based lottery games and lottery services. Union Gaming’s John DeCree gave bullish comments about the stock recently, citing a “deleveraging” that is taking place at the company which is expected to pave way for a potential strategic transaction. The analyst upped his price target on the stock to $65 from $50.

A total of 23 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish SGMS at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 25 funds a quarter earlier.

6. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Churchill Downs is one of the oldest sports betting companies in the world. The company started in 1875 with one racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky. Today, it has a market cap of $8.76 billion, and owns online sports betting platforms, racetracks and casinos. The company recently priced addition $200 million of its 4.75% senior notes due 2028 at 103.25% of the principal amount. It also priced $300 million senior secured Term Loan B due 2028 at LIBOR plus 200 basis points.

The company is also getting the attention of the smart money, as 25 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the company at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 28 funds a quarter earlier.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Sports Betting Stocks to Buy Now.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best Sports Betting Stocks to Buy Now is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gan Ltd's Shares Plunged 12.5% Today

    Shares of Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) fell as much as 19.7% in trading on Friday after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. Fourth-quarter revenue fell 16.8% to $8.9 million, and the company swung from a net income of $2.4 million to a loss of $8.3 million. The drop in revenue was primarily driven by the ending of a partnership with WinStar World Casino.

  • Businesses Buy More EVs in the UK than Do Individuals

    EV purchases by businesses in the UK were almost double those by private buyers in 2020, suggesting that private sales are facing headwinds.

  • 10 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best EV stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EV industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for EV stocks and go directly to 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now. The EV industry presents […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts Approaching

    For investors seeking a strong growth option, and willing to take on some added risk, the biotech sector offers an unparalleled opportunity. Unlike other names, biotech companies often rely on only a few key milestones like data readouts or FDA approvals. So, when a particular result goes a company’s way, the news can act as a catalyst that sends shares soaring. However, investors looking to gain exposure to this space should know that this also makes these stocks riskier as unfavorable outcomes can have the opposite effect. As a result, the strength of investment opportunities in this sector can be harder to determine. So what’s the best way to gauge biotech stocks ahead of big catalysts? We suggest turning to Wall Street analysts for guidance. Using TipRanks database, we were able to identify two such stocks as they approach significant catalysts. The platform also revealed that these Strong Buy tickers boast impressive upside potential from current levels. Ardelyx (ARDX) We'll start with Ardelyx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments to improve the management of complications arising from kidney and cardiorenal diseases. This is a niche with a large patient base, and one that has to some extent been overlooked in the medical research industry. Ardelyx has created tenapanor, a targeted small molecule therapy. This first-in-class drug candidate is under investigation for its use in controlling serum phosphorus in adult dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Ardelyx believes that tenapanor makes it possible to achieve effective and consistent control of blood phosphate levels. So far, tenapanor has met its primary endpoint in three Phase 3 clinical trials. The trials evaluated the drug candidate’s efficacy and safety; two (BLOCK and FREEDOM) were monotherapy trials with adults CKD patients undergoing dialysis, while the third (AMPLIFY) was a dual mechanism trial. Ardelyx currently has an open label extension trial underway. The positive results from the Phase 3 studies form the background to the company’s New Drug Application to the FDA. This is a key milestone in the development and approval process. The key date is April 29, 2021 – this is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for tenapanor. Ahead of the upcoming PDUFA date, Wedbush analyst Laura Chico believes a successful outcome is in the cards. “Simply put, we see lead asset tenapanor as novel and differentiated, with the potential to disrupt hyperphosphatemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. The novel mechanism, robust serum phosphate lowering comparable to marketed phosphate binders and a lower pill burden creates a differentiated profile. Small-cap commercial launches are not for the faint of heart, but we see tenapanor's profile resonating with physicians. With the pipeline a call option, we presume an on-time approval (PDUFA 4/29/21) and 3Q21 launch,” Chico opined. In line with her comments, Chico rates ARDX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $14 target implies a one-year upside of 129%. (To watch Chico’s track record, click here) That Wall Street likes this stock is clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That consensus is built on 4 recent Buy reviews, which is good news for Ardelyx. The shares are priced at $6.10 and their $14 average price target matches Chico’s. (See ARDX stock analysis on TipRanks) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) The second biopharma company we’re looking at here, Heron, starts with a leg up – it has two drugs already approved by the FDA and on the market. Heron’s two approved drugs, Sustol and Cinvanti, are both indicated for use in treating the nausea that is frequently caused by chemotherapy. This is a serious side effect that has a distinct negative effect on the quality of life of many cancer patients – even when the chemo is effective. An efficacious anti-nausea drug should be a net boon for the company, and Heron expects that sales of the two drugs in 2021 should total $130 million to $145 million. The major catalyst for the company, however, is the upcoming PDUFA date for HDX-011 (Zynrelef). HDX-011 is indicated for use to control postoperative pain in small to medium surgical wounds in adults. It was granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2020, and the next milestone is the PDUFA date for FDA approval, currently set for May 12, 2021. Heron’s initial application was submitted in October 2018 and was followed by a complete response letter (CRL) in April of 2019. The CRL requested additional non-clinical and CMC data. The NDA was resubmitted in October of 2019, followed by a second CRL in June 2020 seeking additional non-clinical information. The third time's the charm? Stifel analyst Derek Archila believes so. “We continue to like shares and think there is upside on the approval of HTX-011 (postoperative pain) which is expected in May 2021. While HTX-011 has been hampered by two CRLs already, we think the approval in the EU offers de-risking on the clinical efficacy and safety front and that the minor issues that the FDA has raised around the excipients used should be addressable. On approval, we think shares could move to the low-to-mid$20 range," Archila commented. Archila’s upbeat outlook on Heron manifests with a Buy rating and a $28 price target that suggests room for 87% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus view. Heron has 3 recent Buy ratings, and an average price target that is somewhat more bullish than Archila allows; at $30.33, it implies a potential upside of ~103% on the one-year time horizon. (See HRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Music, and IQIYI Stocks Are Selling Off Today

    Chinese stocks took investors for a wild ride on Friday. At one point, shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell nearly 14%, Tencent Music (NYSE: TME), 20%, Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) 22%, and IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) 27%! Although Tencent closed down 1.3% and Vipshops 2.4%, for example, Baidu actually ended up gaining 2% by the closing bell.

  • Annaly Capital To Sell Commercial Real Estate Unit For $2.33 Billion

    Annaly Capital Management has agreed to sell its commercial real estate business to real estate asset manager Slate Asset Management for a consideration of $2.33 billion. Annaly Capital’s (NLY) CEO and CIO, David Finkelstein said, “The Commercial Real estate business has been an important component of Annaly’s differentiated investment model since 2013.” Finkelstein further added, “This transaction delivers compelling execution for our shareholders and will provide additional capacity to further expand our leadership and operational capabilities across all aspects of the residential mortgage finance market.” Annaly primarily invests in as well as finances residential and commercial properties. Slate Asset Management is a alternative investment platform with a focus on real estate and has assets under management of $6.5 billion. Subject to approvals and closing conditions, Annaly Capital expects the transaction to close by 3Q. It does not expect the transaction to affect key financial metrics including dividends in a significant way. Furthermore, the company plans to use the proceeds from the sale to pare down debt associated with the assets being sold and acquire selective assets according to Annaly’s capital allocation strategy. (See Annaly Capital stock analysis on TipRanks) Recently, RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target to $9.50 (7.2% upside potential) from $8.50. Lee said, “We continue to favor Annaly’s diversified operating model, strong liquidity, and portfolio skew towards agency MBS amid current macro backdrop.” Turning to rest of the Street, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating alongside an average analyst price target of $9 based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold. This implies upside potential of around $1.6% from current levels. Shares have rallied 48.9% over the past year. Related News: ViacomCBS Drops 23% After Pricing New $3B Stock Sale Evolus Slips 10% On Wider-Than-Expected 4Q Loss Winnebago Crushes 2Q Estimates On Strong Consumer Demand More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: BWX Tech Clinches $28 Million Defense Contract Telos’ FY21 Revenue Outlook Exceeds Estimates; Stock Spikes Over 19% Limbach 4Q Revenues Disappoint; Shares Drop Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these cheap stocks’ outlook for 2021 and some of their major growth catalysts, and go directly to 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. If you are an aspiring investor closely […]

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $22.58, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • FB Stock, GM, Disney Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Facebook, GM and Disney lead this weekend's menu of stocks just above or below buy points as consumers are flush amid $400-billion in stimulus checks.

  • Snowflake Stock Will Pay Off in the Long Run, Analyst Says

    Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne initiated coverage of Snowflake stock at Outperform, noting that the cloud software firm has an unusually large growth opportunity.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • White House watching China closely on forced labor after U.S. firms pressured

    The White House on Friday criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said it was watching the issue of forced labor closely after U.S. and other international companies came under attack from Chinese consumers for committing not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region. "The international community, in our view, should oppose China's weaponizing of private companies' dependence on its markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business practices," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Hornets signing Andre Drummond a ‘long shot,’ but team has salary cap tools to pursue

    Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak says he’ll be active in NBA’s buyout market

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Concha: Yamiche Alcindor's question to Biden was 'patently embarrassing'

    Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to President Biden's first news conference.

  • Big Dan Rodimer goes full cowboy ahead of Texan congress run

    Republican candidate goes from soft-spoken family man to commie-bashing bull rider in four months