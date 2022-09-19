10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners

Ritesh A.
·8 min read

In this article, we present the list of top 10 stock picks of Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners at the end of the second quarter. If you want to skip the fund’s history, recent performance and details about its overall portfolio, please go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners.

683 Capital Partners is a secretive hedge fund based out of New York. The fund and its founder Ari Zweiman have done an excellent job of shielding themselves from coverage in mainstream financial media and the unnecessary performance pressure it brings. When a fund delivers outsized returns to its investors, the mainstream media pushes it to the pedestal only to take a jibe at it in years of underperformance. 683 Capital Partners was founded by Mr. Zweiman in 2006, and as of March this year, the fund managed assets worth close to $3 billion but had only three clients. Mr. Zweiman got his undergraduate degree from Yale University. He followed it up by getting a masters in economics from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor degree (J.D.) from Harvard Law School in 1999. Before founding 683 Capital Partners, Mr. Zweiman worked at several financial institutions.

683 Capital Partners’ Portfolio

683 Capital Partners’ recent 13F filing shows that the aggregate value of its holdings dropped to $1.416 billion from $1.868 billion in the period between March 31 and June 30. During the second quarter, the fund sold its entire stake in 102 companies and reduced its holdings in 29 stocks. In addition, the fund initiated a stake in 16 stocks and made additional purchases in 43 stocks during that time. The fund’s portfolio was majorly disposed to finance and health care sectors, which accounted for nearly 47% and 21.03% of its aggregate value at the end of June. The filing also revealed that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA), and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) continued to remain 683 Capital Partners’ most loved stocks at the end of Q2.

10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners
10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners

Photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas on Unsplash

Our Methodology

At Insider Monkey, we cover the portfolios of 895 hedge funds, closely tracking the stocks they buy and sell. We selected the ten stocks discussed in this article based on the 13F regulatory filing submitted by 683 Capital Partners with the SEC for the quarter ending June 30.

10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners

10. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

683 Capital Partners’ Stake Value: $29,851,000

Percentage of 683 Capital Partners’ 13F Portfolio: 2.1%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) founded in 2020. It was created with intentions to effect an asset acquisition, stock purchase, merger, capital stock exchange, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more public or private businesses. The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that disclosed a stake in this SPAC has increased almost consecutively every quarter to 34 at the end of June this year from 26 at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

On August 8, Colorado-based industrial laser development and manufacturing company Nuburu announced that it would go public by merging with Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in a deal that priced the pre-money enterprise value of the merged entity at $350 million. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) had tried to merge with risk analytics company Qomplx in August last year, but that deal was terminated mutually by the involved parties. After the closing of the Nuburu and Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) deal, the former will start trading under the ticker symbol “BURU.”

9. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX

683 Capital Partners’ Stake Value: $30,431,000

Percentage of 683 Capital Partners’ 13F Portfolio: 2.14%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is a small clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based out of Waltham, Massachusetts, developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. It was founded in 2006 and currently employs 59 people. The popularity of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) among smart money investors has declined considerably since the end of 2020. Only 25 of the 895 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey disclosed a stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) at the end of June 2022, down substantially from 38 funds at the end of December 2020.

Apart from 683 Capital Partners, other hedge funds tracked by us that disclosed a stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) at the end of June included David Witzke And Michael Gregory’s  Avidity Partners Management and Samuel Isaly’s OrbiMed Advisors. For its most recent quarter, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) announced a GAAP per share loss of $0.64 on no revenue. In its earnings release, the company also disclosed that it had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments worth $378.9 million at the end of June.

8. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

683 Capital Partners’ Stake Value: $30,998,000

Percentage of 683 Capital Partners’ 13F Portfolio: 2.18%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 35

This year’s surge in energy prices has propelled most oil and gas stocks, including that of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), which is trading up by more than 60% year-to-date. With inflation running high and the energy sector being the last refuge for investors who want to protect their portfolios, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is among the best bet in the oil and gas industry. Due to this reason, Insider Monkey recently picked it in our list of 10 Best Cyclical Stocks for Inflation.

On August 29, Ari Wald, Oppenheimer’s technical analysis team analyst, released a note to clients recommending they consider investing in the oil and gas sector if they want to diversify their portfolio amid weakness in broader markets. In his note, Mr. Wald mentioned Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) among individual stocks that investors could buy in the sector and wrote:

“We used the (energy) sector’s pullback into its rising 200-day average as an opportunity to upgrade to Overweight in July. For the iShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO), we think recent strength is marking a resumption of a larger breakout above the ETF’s 2018 peak.”

7. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) (NYSE:LEN-B)

683 Capital Partners’ Stake Value: $34,856,000

Percentage of 683 Capital Partners’ 13F Portfolio: 2.46%          

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

683 Capital Partners almost doubled its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter to 493,900 class A shares. John Smith Clark’s Southpoint Capital Advisors and billionaire Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management were other hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey that upped their stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) during that period. While Southpoint Capital Advisors boosted its stake by 67% to 1 million shares, AQR Capital Management increased it by 50% to around 1.9 million shares.

The consecutive hike in interest rates this year has also pushed mortgage rates higher, which usually doesn’t work in the favor of homebuilders like Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). This could be one of the reasons why its stock has lost one-third of its value in the current year. Nonetheless, this decline in the stock price has made the stock’s dividend yield attractive at current levels. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has been making dividend payments to its investors every year for the last 18 years and currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share, which based on the stock’s last closing price, translates into an annual dividend yield of above 2.5%.

6. Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX

683 Capital Partners’ Stake Value: $37,587,000

Percentage of 683 Capital Partners’ 13F Portfolio: 2.65%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Despite 683 Capital Partners boosting its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 29% during the second quarter, the company got relegated to the sixth spot in the fund’s portfolio at the end of that period, down from the third spot it held at the beginning. A large part of why that happened can be attributed to Cardlytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock price performance this year, as the stock has lost more than 85% of its value year-to-date.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) operates an advertising platform that runs on digital channels of different banks. On July 20, the company announced the appointment of its new CEO, Karim Temsamani, who worked as Head of Global Partnerships at Stripe prior to taking up this role. Earlier this month Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell released a note downgrading most stocks from the Fintech sector post a hawkish commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell late last month. Among the stocks downgraded by Mr. Cantwell was Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), which he downgraded to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight.’ Mr. Cantwell also lowered his price target on the stock to $13 from $14, representing an almost negligible upside from where it currently trades.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ari Zweiman’s 683 Capital Partners is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best-Performing Tech Stocks of 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best performing tech stocks of 2022. If you want to see more of the top performers in the sector, check out 5 Best-Performing Tech Stocks of 2022. McKinsey’s report dated August 24 identifies several technology trends for the future, segregating its assessment in two thematic groups – Silicon Age, […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital

    In this article, we present the list of top 10 stock picks of Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital at the end of the second quarter. If you want to skip the fund’s history, recent performance and details about its overall portfolio, please go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Ron Mass’ Almitas Capital. […]

  • These tech companies are accelerating permanent carbon removal to save the planet

    Shopify and Alphabet are among the companies backing a funding mechanism, which has previously been used in vaccine development, to help carbon removal companies scale up.

  • This Growth Stock Is Bowling a Perfect Game

    At a time when the S&P 500 and other major market indexes are all down sharply, there's an under-the-radar growth stock that's quietly surging -- Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL). While a bowling alley operator might not sound as exciting as the next hot SaaS stock or electric vehicle play, there's nothing ho-hum about Bowlero's gain of over 50% so far this year. Bowlero also recently caught the attention of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), which initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Wealth-building investments don't have to start at the bottom of a bear market. These two stocks are almost always fabulous buys.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy According to Activist JANA Partners

    This article discusses the top 7 stock picks of activist JANA Partners at the end of the second quarter. You can skip our detailed analysis of the fund, its history and recent performance if you are short on time and go directly to 3 Best Stocks to Buy According to JANA Partners. Founded in 2001, […]

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.

  • The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession

    The Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in November as the US housing sector is struggling in a recession, says Pantheon.

  • We Think Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    If you follow the moves of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, you're likely to pick up stocks for a good price. Buffett goes for stocks that trade for much less than their intrinsic value. This is part of the strategy that's helped Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, to report a compounded annual gain of more than 20% over the past 56 years.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire David Tepper. To skip the detailed analysis and performance of his firm Appaloosa Management, along with Tepper’s investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire David Tepper. David Tepper is an American billionaire, philanthropist, and founder […]

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.

  • 2 Risky Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 5 Years

    Portfolio manager Cathie Wood is known for having an aggressive appetite for risk when it comes to the investments she makes in her exchange-traded fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). Between its stakes in biotech companies with no products on the market and in rising stars like Tesla, its holdings are often in long shots that have the potential to be transformative for their industries or for the world. On that note, there are two promising -- but speculative -- biotechnology businesses in the ARK portfolio that investors might be interested in if they're patient enough to hold onto their shares for a few years before seeing major returns.

  • Buy I Bonds Now at 9.6%. A New Rate Comes in November.

    The rate on the popular Treasury savings bonds, based on the U.S. consumer price index, could fall to about 6% in November.

  • ‘Put on a seat belt’ — Ray Dalio says stock market could go down 20%; Use these 2 blue-chip stocks for protection

    In the investing game, the rules may no longer apply. Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio warns that the Federal Reserve has set the market up for a significant fall in the near-term. Noting that inflation is far too high, and that the Federal Reserve is moving aggressively against it, Dalio predicts general drawdown, if not a recession, and likely sooner than later. “It looks like interest rates will have to rise a lot (toward the higher end of the 4.5% to 6% range). This will bring privat

  • My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.