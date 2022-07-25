10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Marc Lasry’s Avenue Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fatima Farooq
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marc Lasry
    Hedge fund founder, CEO

In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital. To skip our detailed analysis of Lasry's profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital.

Marc Lasry, the Moroccan-American billionaire, businessman, and hedge fund manager, is the co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group, a multi-strategy hedge fund. The hedge fund manages assets estimated at around $11.6 billion as of June 2022 and is focused on specialty lending, distressed debt, and other special situations investments in the US, Europe, and Asia.

On the topic of the recent market selloff, Lasry, in an interview this June with Bloomberg, commented that investors should not shy away from buying the dip. Lasry foresees that the selloff will continue till the end of 2022 and believes one should get invested while one can since the bottom cannot be timed. The billionaire also expects the US economy's strength to cut short the market downturn. Since Lasry sees the market contraction as being short-lived in the long term, he believes that now is the time to buy the dip.

According to the billionaire, the selloff is beneficial for funds like Avenue Capital since Avenue focuses on troubled corporate debt. Lasry expects equity indices to fall by a further 5% or 10%, commenting that the downside potential is already priced in. He believes that the selloff presents many opportunities for Avenue Capital, giving the example of Exela Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XELA) debt. Lasry stated that since Avenue Capital bought Exela's bonds at $0.35, with a yield of about 33%, it has benefited significantly from the payout, despite the risky investment. Such risk-taking has led Lasry to become one of the 25 highest-paid hedge fund managers, having brought in $280 million in annual earnings as of 2013. Now he stands at the head of Avenue Capital which boasts a portfolio valued at over $201 million. His portfolio largely comprises companies within the basic materials, services, technology, and financial sectors.

While many investors choose to invest in financially strong corporations such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Marc Lasry has a reputation for making his fortune with an investment strategy focused on distressed companies in the US. Avenue Capital aims to benefit from attractive risk-adjusted returns with its focus on distressed debt and undervalued securities of American companies. Typical targets of such an investment strategy include not only distressed securities, but also bank debt, stressed high yield debt, event-driven situations, restructured and post-reorganization equities, and trade claims. This investment strategy is to be credited for Lasry's current fortune and net worth of $1.8 billion as of 2022, according to Forbes.

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital

We can now take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital.

Our Methodology

We have picked the top ten stocks from Avenue Capital's latest 13F holdings as of the first quarter of 2022. According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund data for the first quarter, these stocks are also some of the most popular names among hedge funds today. We have mentioned analyst ratings and price targets for almost every stock on our list, ensuring they have mostly positive ratings and positive upside potential. The stocks are ranked based on the value of Lasry's stake in each company, from the lowest stake value to the highest stake value.

Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital

10. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Avenue Capital's Stake Value: $2,102,000

Percentage of Avenue Capital's 13F Portfolio: 1.04%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is a biotechnology company based in Seattle, US. The company works to develop and commercialize therapies for patients with central nervous system disease in the US. According to Avenue Capital's latest 13F holdings, this company falls in the fund's top ten holdings.

At the start of 2022, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) announced that the performance of its Trudhesa since its commercial launch in October 2021 far surpassed the company's fourth quarter of 2021 guidance. The product's success resulted in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) securing multiple contracts with leading pharmacy benefit managers in the US.

Three hedge funds were long Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the first quarter of 2022, with a total stake value of $20.7 million. Of the three, Vivo Capital was the largest stakeholder in the company, holding 2,884,789 shares worth about $18.4 million.

Like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is a stock pick investors are eyeing today.

9. Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Avenue Capital's Stake Value: $8,095,000

Percentage of Avenue Capital's 13F Portfolio: 4.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is a financials company providing marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. The company allows private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors.

This May, in light of Forge Global Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:FRGE) merger with SPAC Motive Capital, positive stock activity was reported for the company's shares. The stock shot up by 18% that month, with company shares being up 107% since the merger. Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) comprises over 4% of Avenue Capital's portfolio, making it one of the best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Marc Lasry.

In the first quarter of 2022, 17 hedge funds were long Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE). Their total stake value was $36.8 million. In comparison, three hedge funds were long the stock in the previous quarter, with a total stake value of $1.8 million.

8. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

Avenue Capital's Stake Value: $9,575,000

Percentage of Avenue Capital's 13F Portfolio: 4.8%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 48

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is a communication services company offering pay-TV services in the US. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It makes up 4.8% of Avenue Capital's portfolio according to the fund's first quarter of 2022 13F holdings.

This June, Truist analyst Greg Miller maintained a Buy rating on DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares, alongside his price target of $60.

Miller also commented in May that he was positive about DISH Network Corporation's (NASDAQ:DISH) spectrum holdings, discounted price points, potential enterprise partnerships, and an annual target market of $300 billion. Investors including billionaire Marc Lasry have shown an interest in the company as a result, making it one of the top holdings in Avenue Capital's portfolio.

Out of 912 hedge funds, 48 hedge funds held stakes in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) in the first quarter. Their total stake value was $1.8 billion. Boykin Curry's Eagle Capital Management was the largest stakeholder in the company, holding 17,255,129 shares worth about $546 million.

Just like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is among the most popular stock in hedge funds circles today.

7. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Avenue Capital's Stake Value: $9,891,000

Percentage of Avenue Capital's 13F Portfolio: 4.9%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 48

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is a provider of communications services for consumer and business customers in about 25 US states. The company is a popular stock pick among over 45 hedge funds, including Lasry's fund, making it one of the best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services to its customers.

This May, Simon Flannery, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, upgraded Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares to Equal Weight. The analyst also raised his price target on the stock to $25.

In July, Citi noted that it expects solid revenue growth from its wireless and broadband stocks, believing Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will outperform others in the sector due to its cheaper valuation and improvement prospects. Citi has a Buy rating on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares.

Our hedge fund data for the first quarter of 2022 shows 48 hedge funds long Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in that quarter. In comparison, 46 hedge funds were long the stock in the previous quarter. Their total stake values were $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion respectively.

6. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Avenue Capital's Stake Value: $9,903,000

Percentage of Avenue Capital's 13F Portfolio: 4.9%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) is a real estate investment trust based in New Jersey, US. The company has seven properties in the New York City metropolitan area and was founded in 1955.

Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was among Lasry's top holdings in the first quarter, making up almost 5% of his portfolio. The stock is also a generous dividend-payer with a yield of 7.7%, making it an attractive option for income investors. This makes it one of the best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Marc Lasry.

Seven hedge funds held stakes in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the first quarter of 2022, with a total stake value of $59.1 million. Of these funds, Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies was the largest stakeholder in the company, holding 103,714 shares worth $26.6 million.

Just like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) is an attractive stock among investors today.

 

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple offers discounts in China, ‘Nope’ records $44 million debut, Musk-Brin friendship allegedly over

    Notable business headlines include Apple announcing a promotional discount for its online shoppers in China, Jordan Peele's 'Nope' tops box office expectations, and Elon Musk at the center of former Google CEO Sergey Brin's divorce.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChin

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public

    Brin has moved to dump his stakes in Elon Musk's companies after the Tesla CEO reportedly had a brief affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim.

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • AT&T Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price tumbled 8% on July 21 after it posted its second-quarter earnings report. On a stand-alone basis -- which excludes its divestments of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), DirecTV, and other business segments over the past year -- its revenue rose 2% year over year to $29.6 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $130 million. On the same stand-alone basis, AT&T's adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose by a penny year over year to $0.65 per share, which also cleared Wall Street's bar by three cents.

  • Should You Buy I-Bonds Now?

    I-Bonds look like a calm port in a raging financial storm, but is it really worth it to buy them now?

  • How Far Could the Nasdaq Plunge? Here's Why 8,000 Is a Reasonable Target

    Buckle up and hang on, because it's been a challenging year on Wall Street. It's been even tougher sledding for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which lost as much as 34% of its value since hitting its all-time intra-day high in mid-November. Because growth stocks largely led the market higher following the COVID-19 crash of February-March 2020, Wall Street and investors have been keeping a closer eye on the performance of the Nasdaq than in years' past.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Indian rupee at over 1-wk high on broad $ losses; bond yields slip

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee rose to its highest in more than a week on Monday afternoon tracking broad losses in the dollar, while bond yields edged down, mirroring the move in their U.S. counterpart ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled a 75 basis point rate hike at its July 26-27 meeting, although data last week showing inflation hit 9.1% year-on-year in June raised the possibility of a larger 100 bps hike later this year. India's partially convertible rupee ended trading at 79.73 per dollar compared to its close of 79.8550 on Friday.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2040

    The club of stocks with market caps above $1 trillion is highly exclusive. Its productivity tool suite -- Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Powerpoint -- is entrenched in the day-to-day of businesses, students, families, and most people who regularly use computers.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    A prime example is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), which has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S. Here's why Kinder Morgan is the ideal high-yield dividend stock for the second half of 2022 and beyond. The 2014 and 2015 oil and gas crash took a sledgehammer to Kinder Morgan's bottom line and forced the company to cut its dividend by 75% to protect its balance sheet.

  • How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

    We are in a bear market. A bear market is defined as one in which a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) declines by 20% or more over at least a two-month period. CBS News reported in mid-June...

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Devon Energy's (DVN) second-quarter earnings is expected to have gained owing to stable production volumes from its multi-basin assets and recovery in commodity prices.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.