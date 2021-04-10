In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stocks that will gain from Biden's job and infrastructure plan. You can skip our detailed analysis of the US job and infrastructure plan’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for the stocks that will benefit from it, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks That Will Gain From Biden's Job and Infrastructure Plan.

US President Joe Biden last week unveiled an ambitious $2 trillion plan to overhaul American infrastructure. The plan envisions increased government spending on rebuilding roads, bridges, water supply mechanisms, transportation networks, and advanced manufacturing within the country. It also includes proposals to invest money into improving access to high speed broadband, clean energy projects, and research and development across the nation to compete with China while improving the living standard of average Americans.

Stocks of the companies that stand to benefit from this government spending have been surging since the plan was announced. President Biden aims to create millions of new jobs in the country through the proposal and has dubbed it the American Jobs Plan. However, it will have to be approved by Congress to be implemented and would require the White House to reach out to Republican lawmakers for support. As lawmakers tussle over the technical details, it makes sense for investors to understand the plan in detail to strategize for future financing.

Which Sectors Will Benefit From Biden's Plan?

The $2 trillion plan is divided into four sectors that include $650 billion for infrastructure, $620 billion for transportation, $580 billion for research and development, and $400 billion for a caretaking economy. In the infrastructure category, $100 billion have been proposed for improving high speed broadband networks in the country. In the transportation sector, $174 billion have been set aside for the electric vehicle industry. In the research sector, $300 billion are earmarked to improve local manufacturing.

The breakdown of the spending has key insights for investors. One key takeaway is that since the plan will be funded in part through corporate taxes on multinationals that make profits overseas, it is more prudent to invest in American manufacturing. Another strategic bet would be investing in companies that are most likely to survive Congress politics as the proposal becomes law. For example, some Republican lawmakers seem keen on backing infrastructure projects, but only to the extent of rebuilding of roads, bridges and airports.

Internet Stocks After Biden's Ambitious Connectivity Plan

However, for many across America, the definition of infrastructure has changed over the years and the Congress vote on the law is likely to reflect the change. In developed economies like the US, where more than 90% of the population has access to the internet and where the high-tech services industry provides a huge boost to the overall GDP, the importance of high speed broadband has taken on a new meaning. Indeed, as countries like China move forwards with plans to adopt 5G technology on a wider scale, the US is still lagging behind because of regulatory and trade issues that are compounded by misinformation on the subject.

President Biden has called broadband the new electricity since it has become important for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school learning, health care, and to stay connected. Even so, there is some reason to be cautious when backing technology-related stocks as the market is still volatile on them. The instability of these options has affected not only individual investors but entire investment portfolios over the past few months, due in part to the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the economy.

With this context in mind, here are our picks for the top 10 best stocks that will gain from Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is an Ohio-based company in the mining and steelmaking business. As the Biden plan for jobs and infrastructure has placed an emphasis on rebuilding roads and bridges, as well as backing American manufacturing, the company is uniquely placed to benefit from the proposal as the largest steelmaker in the country. Cleveland-Cliffs has signaled it is prepared to invest aggressively to gain a foothold in the market, as acquisitions of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal over the past year have demonstrated.

The company has a market cap of over $9.2 billion and posted more than $5 billion in revenue the past year. Data released by S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that stocks for Cleveland-Cliffs have soared more than 50% over the past month. In an earnings report issued on March 30, the company projected first quarter earnings of $500 million, second quarter earnings of $1.2 billion and full year earnings of $3.5 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs is 10th on our list of top 10 best stocks that will gain from Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, 27 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 887 funds held stakes in CLF, compared to 22 funds in the third quarter. Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management is the biggest stakeholder in the company, with 17.2 million shares, worth $249.97 million.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is a Houston-based company that provides infrastructure services for communications, industries, electric power companies and pipeline projects. The American Jobs Plan has outlined hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for all these sectors. The importance of Quanta Services is made more relevant as it is one of the key players in the American market that focuses on modernization of the electrical grid using renewable energy, something that Biden has stressed is one of his top priorities as US president.

The market cap of the firm is close to $13 billion and it posted more than $11 billion in revenue in December 2020. Keybanc Capital Markets, an investment advisory, has singled out Quanta Services as one of the firms that stands most to gain from the jobs plan. Over three years, the company has managed to grow 16% per year on an earnings-per-share (EPS) basis. The firm is also a profitable one, with modest growth targets that it is likely to meet. It is 9th on our list of top 10 best stocks that will gain from Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan.

Peconic Partners LLC currently owns 5.4 million shares of PWR, worth $388.3 million. Quanta Services occupies 46.54% of Peconic Partners’ overall equity.

8. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is an Alabama-based company in the business of producing, selling, and distributing construction materials. In the US, the firm is the largest producer of construction aggregates, namely gravel, crushed stone, sand, and concrete. The Biden jobs plan has set aside more than $100 billion to rebuild roads, bridges and airports across the US. Vulcan Materials is in a good position to earn from these projects. In investor presentations, the company markets itself as a server of a growing US southern populace..

The market cap of the firm is more than $22.5 billion and it posted more than $4.8 billion in revenue in December 2020. Vulcan Materials has a strong presence in the US south, a segment of the country that is projected to witness a growth in employment and housing needs as the population of the area grows faster than other regions in the country. The company could benefit enormously from this boom. VMC stock is 8th on our list of top 10 best stocks that will gain from Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan.

A total of 44 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish VMC at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 42 funds a quarter earlier.

7. American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is a Boston-based real-estate investment trust that owns and operates mobile phone towers across the world. American Jobs Plan envisions spending more than $100 billion to widen the high speed broadband nest in the country; ranking as one of the top communications infrastructure firms in the US with close to 50,000 sites, it is positioned to gain from the passing of the plan in Congress. In the last three months, the stock for the firm has gained more than 5%.

The company has a market cap of more than $108 billion and posted more than $8 billion in revenue in December 2020. The expected rollout of 5G communications networks across America is also another factor in the expected future growth of American Tower. RiverPark Advisors, an investment management firm, highlighted the stock of the firm as one to watch out for in 2021 as increased wireless data usage and 5G network deployment drives double digits capital spending growth. AMT is 7th on our list of top 10 best stocks that will gain from Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan.

Charles Akre's Akre Capital Management is one of the 61 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey having stakes in AMT at the end of the fourth quarter. The fund owns over 7.1 million shares of the company.

Richie Capital Group, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT). Here is what Richie Capital Group has to say about American Tower Corporation in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"American Tower (AMT – Down 9.15%) – The largest operator of wireless towers has faced challenges in the form of customer churn at one of their largest customers: Sprint/T-Mobile. However, the company remains well positioned as carriers domestically and internationally transition to 5G which will require a densification of their networks.”

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a California-based firm that supplies equipment, services and software for the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. These chips are then used in a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, and solar panels. As broadband occupies a top priority in the American Jobs Plan, the digital acceleration of the economy from high-speed internet is expected to drive the demand for these chips, leading to a gain in the stock value of Applied Materials that has a 20% market share in the chip business. The firm has a market cap of more than $128 billion and posted a revenue of more than $20 billion.

The company has also said that the demand for artificial-intelligence-based data by businesses is expected to lift the semiconductor market to $1 trillion/year by the end of the decade. Leading investment banks like RBC Capital Markets and JP Morgan have taken a bullish stance on Applied Materials stock, rating it as Outperform and Overweight, respectively. RBS has given the AMAT stock a $140 price target while JP Morgan has given it a $146 price target. The firm is 6th on our list of top 10 best stocks that will gain from Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, there were 61 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database that held stakes in Applied Materials Inc., compared to 59 funds in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management, with 5.2 million shares of AMAT, is the biggest stakeholder in the company.

