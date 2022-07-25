10 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors

Aima Zaheer
·10 min read

In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for inflation according to Redditors. If you want to skip our analysis of the overall consumer sentiment, go directly to 5 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors.

The inflation rate in the US is at a four-decade high, with the consumer price index (CPI) recording an increase of 9.1% in June 2022. According to a report issued by the US Department of Labor, the CPI was 1.3% higher in June than 7.8% for May 2022. Furthermore, prices of food items observed a 10.4% YoY increase during June, reflecting the biggest rise since February 1981. The increase in prices has been across the board, ranging from food to the energy and housing segments.

The major contributor to inflation is the rising energy cost, which has observed an increase of over 41.6% since the start of the year. The percentage reflects the biggest YTD increase for energy items like electricity, fuel, gasoline, and oil. The rise in energy costs has a domino impact on the economy. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has played a critical role in the rising energy prices.

Decline in Consumer Sentiment

According to a survey conducted by the University of Michigan, consumer sentiment is at its lowest level since the recession of 1980. The sentiment recorded a decline of 14.4% in June. The Federal Reserve and the White House are losing the trust of the financial markets and the public. Both these institutions need to give confidence to the public that inflation can be controlled through effective fiscal and monetary policies without increasing the unemployment rate or shrinking the economy.

The Federal Reserve would now be forced to show more aggression in the interest rate hike to control inflation. The policymaker has already increased benchmark interest rates thrice since the start of 2022. Central banks around the world use the interest rate as a tool to control inflation as it makes borrowing more expensive, dampens demand, and slows down the economy. However, if interest rates rise excessively, it can cause an economy to contract, resulting in a loss of jobs.

Reddit became a popular platform for investment-related discussion during the pandemic. The platform played a crucial role in the retail trading rage at the start of 2021. Although the craze has cooled down since then, the forum continues to remain popular and provides a glimpse of its power to the investment world from time to time. In the case of GameStop stock, Reddit resulted in a short squeeze so severe that the billion-dollar hedge fund, Melvin Capital, had to close out its position after incurring heavy losses. The meme stock mania has shown that the retail investors may be fragmented, but they still hold significant power over the Street if they rally together for a cause. Notable stocks such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) are among the stocks attracting investment from Redditors currently.

Photo by Mohamed Hadji on UnsplashOur Methodology

Let’s discuss the 10 best stocks for inflation, according to Redditors. These companies were selected after analyzing Reddit forums such as r/WallStreetBets, r/Stocks, and r/Investing. These forums comprise millions of members sharing insights into the stock market trends. We have also discussed the business fundamentals for each stock to understand why Redditors prefer them in inflationary times. Furthermore, the hedge fund sentiment has been used to provide readers with an idea of the popularity of these stocks amongst 912 elite funds in Insider Monkey’s database as of Q1 2022. The stocks have been ranked according to the level of hedge fund ownership.

Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors

10. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is a Santa Clara, California-based high-tech commercial and investment bank that has funded more than 30,000 startups as of 2022.

In a note issued to investors on July 12, Manan Gosalia at Morgan Stanley gave SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock an Overweight rating with a target price of $523. The target price reflects a potential upside of around 22.5% from the closing price as of July 19. Analysts anticipate further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the coming days and strong growth in new loans that would boost the net interest income of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). This trend is expected to peak by the end of this year.

Gosalia further added that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) warrants a premium in valuation compared to competitors due to its unique business model and its reputation as a financial institution that has a focus on the global innovation sector and a robust long-term outlook.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was discussed in the Q1 2022 investor letter of Diamond Hill Capital. Here’s what the firm said:

“Other bottom contributors included SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Innovation-economy focused bank SVB Financial Group was doubly punished as financials traded down and the sell-off in technology raised concerns about slower growth for this niche bank in the near term.”

Diamond Hill Capital increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12% during the first quarter of 2022.

9. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is a New York-based holding company for three leading fashion brands, namely Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

In an investment note issued on July 7, Ike Boruchow at Wells Fargo gave Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) stock an Overweight rating with a price target of $40, reflecting a potential upside of over 21% from the closing price as of July 19. In May, Ashley Helgans at Jefferies stated that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has significantly improved its financial profile in the last few years due to some structural changes to the business. These changes have been led by bringing into use data and digital marketing. The analyst believes that luxury goods tend to hold up their demand during recessionary periods, and the re-entry into the Chinese market following the ease in COVID-19 lockdowns would also act as a positive catalyst for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Here’s what Ariel Investments said about Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

“Luxury accessory and lifestyle brand, Tapestry, Inc. was the top contributor to performance over the trailing one-year period. Revenue improvement across all three brands with a notable increase in consumer demand, particularly for the Coach business, triple-digit growth in e-commerce, and better than expected pricing, drove margins higher. Looking ahead, we expect Tapestry’s supply chain and SKU rationalization initiatives to continue to deliver margin expansion. Together, with early signs of improved receptivity for the Kate Spade brand, we believe a significant value creation opportunity lies ahead.”

Citadel Investment Group was the leading hedge fund holder in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) at the end of Q1 2022.

8. APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is a Houston, Texas-based holding company for crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) activities.

During an inflationary period, it is advised to invest in stocks with a focus on commodities because as the commodity prices increase, these companies see their top line and bottom line improve.

On July 20, Doug Leggate at Bank of America gave APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) stock a target price of $63 with a Buy rating. The target price assumes a significant potential upside of over 83% from the closing price as of July 19. Overall, analysts are looking positively at the strong cash flow outlook and the distribution structure of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA). Vincent Lovaglio at Mizuho also opined that companies like APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) are in a stable position to “withstand a period of weaker economic activity.”

Oakmark Funds shared its insights on APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here’s what the firm said:

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) was held by 46 hedge funds as of Q1 2022.

7. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is a Houston, Texas-based oilfield equipment and services company.

The company posted its Q2 2022 results on July 19. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) recorded an increase of 41% in adjusted profit on a sequential basis as price levels increased across the board. The company reported positive results despite taking a hit of $344 million due to shutting down its operations in Russia.

Furthermore, crude oil prices in Q2 were 53% higher than the same period last year and 6% higher from Q1 2022. CEO Jeff Miller sees E&P spending from international players recovering well and on its way to mid-teens percentage growth. Miller stated that Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) strategic geographic location and advanced technology portfolio would allow the firm to benefit from high international growth. He sees Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) as the leading company in patent grants.

The hedge funds are also bullish on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). At the end of Q1 2022, 47 elite funds held a stake in the company, up from 43 in the previous quarter.

6. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 50

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based aluminum manufacturer with a presence across 10 countries. It is the eighth largest aluminum manufacturing entity in the world.

On July 19, Curt Woodworth at Credit Suisse gave Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) a target price of $63 with a Neutral rating. The target price reflects an adjustment to recent announcements. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has taken actions to significantly improve its balance sheet and bottom line by reviewing its asset portfolio.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has consistently surpassed EPS forecasts in the last 2 years and the revenue estimates have been outperformed by the company 88% of the time. For Q2 2022, analysts expect Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) to post EPS at $2.63, reflecting a 76.5% YoY increase. Revenue has been forecasted at $3.48 billion, reflecting a 23% YoY increase. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is expected to benefit from the favorable prices in the aluminum sector and an increased number of shipments.

Soroban Capital Partners increased its investment in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) by 26% in Q1 2022.

Besides Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), stocks such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) are also on our list of the 10 best stocks for inflation according to Redditors.

 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclose. None. 10 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • John Oliver calls out CNBC’s Jim Cramer for his bad takes on inflation

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver took aim at CNBC’s Jim Cramer for his take on inflation on his show Mad Money last fall. Cramer, like others, believed inflation would be short-lived and the economy would fix itself. “Most economists thought inflation would go away on its own. And some of the loudest voices on Wall Street were arguing against the Fed raising interest rates because they too thought inflation would be transitory,” Oliver said. “For instance, here is Jim Cramer, the answer to the question, what if a garbage can full of cocaine and business school pamphlets wished to be a real boy, making that very argument in November of last year.” Oliver then played a clip of Cramer saying, “The bottom line, I don’t think Powell (Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell) needs to slam the brakes on the economy, despite what you hear from the inflationistas in the media, the weight of the evidence is finally going Powell’s way. Team transitory is going to win. I say, stop freaking about inflation.” Oliver pointed out that Cramer’s perspective on inflation changed dramatically in a short period of time. “Here he was just 6 months later,” Oliver said, “doing a full 180 with a very different tone.” “I think that Powell may not understand, we gotta break this. We gotta break it now,” Cramer said. “Because this was the week where you realized that it is just inflamed, and it is not going away. I was shocked. I didn’t know that it’s as bad as it is.”

  • The past year for Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) investors has not been profitable

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • Anticipating a Whopping Social Security Raise in 2023? Here's Why That's Really Not a Good Thing

    Will seniors be in line for their largest Social Security raise in decades next year? In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 9.1% on an annual basis, marking the index's largest increase in roughly 40 years. Now Social Security cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, are actually based on third quarter inflation data from the CPI-W, which is the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

  • Zomato Plunges 11% to Record Low as IPO Lock-Up Period Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian online food-delivery and restaurant platform Zomato Ltd. plunged in Mumbai after the end of a lock-up period for investors that had stakes in the company prior to its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeThe stock

  • Earnings Reports Will Abound, So Who Will Get Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down?

    It will be interesting to see what investors are willing to forgive and what they will refuse to tolerate when it comes to performance and outlook.

  • Yellen Says Economy ‘Not in a Recession’ Ahead of Fed Meeting, Big Economic Indicators

    On the eve of a week that many experts see as a crucial point for the economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that while "the economy is slowing down," "this is not an economy that's in...

  • Fighting the 2022 bear market as the Fed fights inflation

    Investors are facing the most challenging economic environment in decades. Flashy rallies continue to lure in new traders even as the Fed gears up for a "triple" 75 basis points rate hike. Liz Young, Sofi Head of Investment Strategy, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to help investors navigate the volatile markets as Q3 earnings season heats up. Blikre will also demonstrate how to leverage the power of Yahoo Finance Plus for market technicals, fundamentals and portfolio management.

  • Apple, Visa, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Chipotle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season ramps up with dozens of companies reporting. The FOMC is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday. Plus, housing, GDP, and inflation data.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Monday after Friday's stock market sell-off, as big tech earnings kick off this week.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikePric

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • AT&T Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price tumbled 8% on July 21 after it posted its second-quarter earnings report. On a stand-alone basis -- which excludes its divestments of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), DirecTV, and other business segments over the past year -- its revenue rose 2% year over year to $29.6 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $130 million. On the same stand-alone basis, AT&T's adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose by a penny year over year to $0.65 per share, which also cleared Wall Street's bar by three cents.

  • How Far Could the Nasdaq Plunge? Here's Why 8,000 Is a Reasonable Target

    Buckle up and hang on, because it's been a challenging year on Wall Street. It's been even tougher sledding for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which lost as much as 34% of its value since hitting its all-time intra-day high in mid-November. Because growth stocks largely led the market higher following the COVID-19 crash of February-March 2020, Wall Street and investors have been keeping a closer eye on the performance of the Nasdaq than in years' past.

  • Should You Buy I-Bonds Now?

    I-Bonds look like a calm port in a raging financial storm, but is it really worth it to buy them now?

  • How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

    We are in a bear market. A bear market is defined as one in which a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) declines by 20% or more over at least a two-month period. CBS News reported in mid-June...

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.