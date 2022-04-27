10 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to Billionaire Michael Hintze

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hamza Sajid Malik
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Hintze
    British-Australian businessman, philanthropist and Conservative Party patron

In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to invest in today according to billionaire Michael Hintze. In order to skip our detailed analysis of Hintze's history and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to Billionaire Michael Hintze.

Sir Michael Hintze is a British-Australian billionaire who is the founder and executive chairman of CQS Cayman LP. Before founding his own hedge fund in 1999, Hintze worked as a fixed income trader at Salomon Brothers, subsequently moving to Credit Suisse First Boston and then eventually joining Goldman Sachs in London. The billionaire was born in China to Russian immigrant parents who eventually made their way to Australia. Hintze has degrees in physics, engineering, acoustics and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having served on the boards of multiple Australian and British government advisory bodies, Hintze is also a renowned philanthropist through the Hintze Family Charitable Foundation. Hintze and his wife Dorothy have made sizeable donations to art galleries, museums, universities and political parties, including a £5 million donation to the Natural History Museum in London in 2014. For his dedication to philanthropic causes and prominent status as one of the most successful hedge fund managers in the world, Michael Hintze was knighted by The Prince of Wales in 2013.

CQS Cayman LP is a London-based hedge fund with offices in Sydney, Hong Kong and New York City. Led by Sir Michael Hintze, the fund boasts assets under management (AUM) of $1.59 billion as of the fourth quarter of 2021. The firm invests primarily in credit including corporate credit and structured credit. It also deals with asset backed securities, loans and convertibles. The main investors in CQS include private banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and insurance companies. Its portfolio is spread across the Services, Technology, and Other sectors, with further holdings in Basic Materials, Consumer Goods, Financial and Healthcare. As of the fourth quarter, CQS' top 10 holdings comprise 34.69% of its overall portfolio.

In the following list, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire Michael Hintze. Some of the top stocks on the radar of investors right now include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), along with the ones mentioned below.

Michael Hintze CQS Capital
Michael Hintze CQS Capital

Michael Hintze of CQS Cayman LP

Our Methodology

We looked at fourth quarter 13F filings of Michael Hintze's CQS Cayman LP, and picked the 10 largest holdings of the fund's portfolio. Hedge fund sentiment around each stock has been provided to give readers additional context for their investment choices, and is derived from Insider Monkey’s database of 900+ elite hedge funds.

10 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to Billionaire Michael Hintze

10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

Percentage of CQS Cayman LP's 13F holdings: 0.98%

CQS Cayman LP's Stake Value: $15.68 million

Starting off our list of the best stocks to buy according to Michael Hintze is Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), a media giant offering content in 50 languages around the world. It was formed after AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) spun off its Warner Bros segment and merged it into Discovery. Hintze owned roughly 685,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) in the fourth quarter, at a value of $15.68 million which represents 0.98% of the billionaire's total holdings.

On April 13, analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich of research firm Bank of America assumed coverage of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) with a 'Buy' rating and $45 price target. She feels that the recent merger has created a 'global media powerhouse' which offers attractive growth and deleveraging profile. The BofA analyst projects that the stock can grow at more than 14% EBITDA compound annual growth rate for 2022-2025.

Out of the 900+ elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 42 were long Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) in the fourth quarter of 2021, the same as the quarter before. Southeastern Asset Management, the top shareholder of the firm during the fourth quarter, increased its stake by 20% in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) to consist of 12.5 million shares valued at $285.9 million.

In addition to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is an exciting stock on the radar of institutional investors.

9. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 73

Percentage of CQS Cayman LP's 13F holdings: 1%

CQS Cayman LP's Stake Value: $15.98 million

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is a California-based firm offering cybersecurity solutions, and features next on the list of top stocks to buy according to Michael Hintze. According to regulatory filings for the fourth quarter, Hintze owned 28,700 shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) valued at $15.98 million, representing 1% of his total holdings.

Popular hedge funds hold major stakes in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), with former US Vice President Al Gore's Generation Investment Management holding a $544 million stake consisting of 977,000 shares in the firm as of the fourth quarter. In total, 73 hedge funds were bullish on the company shares in Q4 2021, with combined positions worth $6.47 billion.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex on April 12 gave Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) a 'Buy' rating and an increased price target of $700 from $650. He remains bullish on cybersecurity and notes that growth is stronger than expected which will lead to improved fundamentals across his coverage list. As of April 21, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has seen a jump of 67.80% in the last 12 months, and 17.43% in the last 6 months.

In the fourth quarter, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) posted an EPS of $1.74, which outperformed estimates by $0.09. Quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion was above estimates by $35.21 million and showed an increase of 29.5% year-on-year.

Investment firm ClearBridge Investments talked about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. The fund said:

“The portfolio also saw solid performance from cybersecurity names Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) which is gaining prominence as the risk of global cyberattacks increases as part of the Russian offensive. On an individual stock basis, leading contributors to absolute returns in the first quarter included positions in Palo Alto Networks.”

8. Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:LGF-B)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Percentage of CQS Cayman LP's 13F holdings: 1.02%

CQS Cayman LP's Stake Value: $16.39 million

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:LGF-B) is an entertainment giant offering film, television, and subscription-based content in United States and around the world. CQS Cayman LP reported owning more than 1 million shares of the firm worth $16.39 million in Q4 2021, taking up 1.02% of the fund's overall portfolio.

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen on April 14 downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:LGF-B) to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform', and lowered the price target to $17 from $20. He advises investors to be more cautious on network media as competition between streaming companies takes over the market.

23 hedge funds reported bullish bets on Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:LGF-B) in the fourth quarter, with aggregate positions worth $487.9 million. In comparison, 24 hedge funds held $416 million worth of stakes in the firm a quarter ago. The leading Q4 shareholder of Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:LGF-B) was MHR Fund Management, which held 19.3 million shares worth $320.4 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:LGF-B) posted an EPS $0.02 for the fourth quarter, falling below estimates by $0.18. Quarterly revenue of $885.40 million was an increase of 5.86% year-on-year, but also fell below analysts' forecasts by roughly $114 million.

Here is what Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, an investment firm, had to say about Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach audiences around the world. Our thesis is that part of the growth of leisure, entertainment, and the content that drives it, will continue to gain share of the economy.

Management indicated positive momentum in all business segments during the quarter. Starz added 1.3 million global streaming subscribers with strong premieres of three new series. The Television Group launched six new series and renewed six current shows. The Motion Picture Grouped added nine new film production starts to a robust pipeline. Lionsgate completed an acquisition of a 200-title library from Sypglass Media Group.”

7. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

Percentage of CQS Cayman LP's 13F holdings: 1.22%

CQS Cayman LP's Stake Value: $19.56 million

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is next up on the list of stocks to buy according to billionaire Michael Hintze. It is a Colorado-based communications firm which provides internet, voice, video and TV services to customers in the United States through its segments; GCI Holdings, and Charter Communications -two companies in which Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) owns significant stakes. Michael Hintze held 121,000 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the fourth quarter, worth $19.56 million and representing a 1.22% slice of his overall portfolio.

In March, Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained a 'Buy' rating on Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares, and lowered the price target to $222 from $242.

EPS for the fourth quarter was recorded at $2.15 for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA), which came in above analysts' forecasts by $0.62. Quarterly revenue was posted at $248.96 million, which fell below estimates by $11.6 million.

As of the fourth quarter, 22 out of 924 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) with a combined worth of $754.8 million. This shows a downward trend from the preceding quarter where 24 hedge funds held $885.7 million worth of stakes in the firm. New York-based Eagle Capital Management was the top shareholder of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the fourth quarter, with a position consisting of 8.56 million shares valued at $1.37 billion.

6. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Percentage of CQS Cayman LP's 13F holdings: 1.9%

CQS Cayman LP's Stake Value: $30.33 million

Then there's Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC), a New York-based financial holding company which offers financial guarantee insurance policies, as well as asset management, credit, insurance and other financial services. Investors were seen buying up on Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) stock in the fourth quarter, where 16 hedge funds held $71 million worth of positions in the company. This is in contrast to 15 hedge funds with $62.5 million worth of stakes in the firm a quarter ago.

According to regulatory data for the fourth quarter of 2021, CQS Cayman LP of billionaire Michael Hintze owned 1.89 million shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) at a value of $30.33 million which amounts to 1.9% of the fund's total holdings.

On March 23, MKM Partners analyst Harry Fong maintained a 'Neutral' rating on Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC), and reduced the price target to $9 from $15. Fong notes that although the firm believes it will recover a significant amount from Bank of America and several other banks, he is less confident on recoveries and feels this may impact the firm's capital position.

Reporting its fourth quarter earnings on February 24, Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) posted an EPS of -$0.16, beating estimates by $0.46. $53 million in quarterly revenue was also above analysts' forecasts by $14.10 million.

Along with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) is grabbing the attention of investors on Wall Street.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to Billionaire Michael Hintze.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. 10 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to Billionaire Michael Hintze is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Pay vs. Google Pay: How They Work

    Apple Pay and Google Pay are largely identical offerings. Apple may be to be easier to use, but Google has a more features.

  • Indexes Rally; Microsoft Stock Pops On Earnings; Facebook Reports After The Close

    The market rallied back after several days of declines amid the current market correction. Major tech stocks continue to make moves on earnings.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Soaring Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks soaring on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are gaining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Soaring Today. The US equity market is in the green today. The S&P 500 Index is up 0.96% as of 12:16 PM ET and […]

  • New Investor? Here's How to Start Generating Oodles of Passive Income

    Many of us are used to going out and earning money at a job, whether it involves physical work or hours on end hunched in front of a laptop. It's known as passive income, and there are different ways you can go about generating it. REITs are companies that derive revenue from owning and operating different types of properties.

  • State of Texas Selects Comcast Business to Offer High-Speed Networking Solutions Throughout the State

    Agreement allows state agencies, counties, cities, K12 schools and higher education entities to speed the deployment of critical network solutions

  • US STOCKS-Wall St set to rebound from tech selloff as Microsoft, Visa gain

    U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday on strong earnings updates from Microsoft and Visa, following a brutal selloff in the previous session that sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq to its lowest close since December 2020. Growing fears of a global economic slowdown and more aggressive Federal Reserve pummeled technology and growth stocks on Tuesday, with Tesla's 12% slump weighing the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

  • Drug/Biotech Stocks Q1 Earnings Due on Apr 28: MRK, LLY & More

    Let us look at the five biotech/pharma companies, slated to release quarterly results on Apr 28.

  • The Rush: Celtics cut down the Nets in Game 4 to complete the 1st round sweep

    The Boston Celtics have ended the Brooklyn Nets’ roller coaster of a season, winning game 4: 116-112 to complete the first round sweep. The 76ers might be starting to sweat because they’ve lost two straight to the Raptors and the series is now 3-2. Behind Luka Doncic, the Mavericks beat the Jazz in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. Ja Morant won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. PLUS: Lane Kiffin and Caleb Love find themselves in the midst of some very interesting college recruitment tactics.

  • Boeing Stock Sinks To New Low On Worsening Losses, Delays To Newest Passenger Jet

    The first-quarter Boeing earnings report was much weaker than expected, with jet delays continuing. Boeing stock sank.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • PG Stock Today: Could This Short Strangle Option Trade Give A $310 Profit?

    Selling these two options would generate $310 in premium with break-even points at 149.40 and 168.10.

  • Celtics schedule: When second-round playoff series could start, per report

    The Celtics are onto the second round of the NBA playoffs after sweeping the Nets. Here's the latest on when they might face the Bucks or Bulls in Game 1 of their next series.

  • Ford Earnings On Deck For Quarter Marked By Huge Business Move

    Ford Motor prepares to report for a first quarter during which it notably announced a new EV-focused business. On Tuesday, Ford stock rose slightly from near six-month lows. Ford earnings arrive a day after the auto giant launched the F-150 Lightning electric truck.

  • Lollapalooza’s Daily Schedule Is Here: See When Dua Lipa, Metallica, Green Day & More Are Playing

    Single-day passes are on sale now.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Withings' ScanWatch Horizon will finally arrive in the US on May 17th

    Withings is releasing the ScanWatch Horizon in the US this May — several months after its debut.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Stocks with huge growth potential usually come with additional risk. Stock valuations usually reflect potential gains, but companies with fantastic upside potential usually face tons of uncertainty. Every investor needs to figure out their ideal balance of risk and reward and allocate accordingly.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.