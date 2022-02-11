10 Best Stocks under $10 in 2022

Aima Zaheer
·8 min read

In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks under $10 in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks Under $10 in 2022.

According to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report, the global economy is undergoing a pronounced downturn with emerging threats from COVID-19 variations and a spike in inflation, debt, and income inequality, which might jeopardize the recovery in emerging and developing nations. As pent-up demand fades and fiscal and monetary assistance is removed throughout the world, global GDP is predicted to decline sharply from 5.5% in 2021 to 4.1% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023.

Keeping in view the economic environment, the most common investment strategy among 106 institutional investors surveyed in December by Bloomberg was value investing, an approach that involves looking for equities that are trading at a discount relative to their intrinsic value. Robert Johnson, a finance professor at Creighton University, shared that according to data from 1927 through 2020, low valued stocks returned 14.3% per annum, while large value stocks returned 11.8 % per annum. In comparison, large growth stocks returned 10% during the same time period, while small growth companies returned 9.3%.

While big-cap companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) are often described as consistent performers, investors are always on the lookout for cheaper stocks that offer a greater potential to earn substantial profits. According to Bloomberg, Russell 3000 stocks with a price less than $2 rose nearly 13% on average in the first quarter of 2021. While stocks with a share value of less than $5 were up approximately 10%. This was more than three times the gain recorded in stocks with a market price of above $100.

Source:Pixabay

Our Methodology

Let’s begin our list of the 10 best stocks under $10 in 2022. The stocks were analyzed based on the companies' fundamentals and their popularity among the 867 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey as of the third quarter.

10 Best Stocks under $10 in 2022

10. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Number of Hedge Funds: 8

Stock Price as of February 8: $6.86

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is the biggest franchisee of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in the world. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate and give out franchises of McDonald’s quick-service restaurant (QSR) across 20 Latin American and Caribbean nations. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has a footprint of over 2,250 restaurants that are either company-operated or by its sub-franchisees. The establishment employs over 100,000 people.

On January 18, Thiago Bortoluci at Goldman Sachs upgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) from a Neutral to a Buy rating and increased the price target from $6 to $7. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has also brought financial discipline and efficiency into the business, which has resulted in the company surpassing the analysts’ EPS forecast by $0.04 for Q3 2021. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) stock price has gained momentum in the last month as it has soared by over 19% in comparison to the S&P 500 Index’s slump of over 4% during the same period.

9. American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Number of Hedge Funds: 9

Stock Price as of February 8: $8.11

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) is a publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on managing a diverse portfolio of largely service-oriented and distribution-related commercial real estates in the United States. In line with its core operations, the company acquired 69 retail properties for a combined contract purchase price of $179.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2021.

During Q4 2021, American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) bought 13 properties for a contract purchase price of $28.1 million. The company also revealed that leases at nine properties in its single-tenant portfolio were extended during last year. This would add $7.2 million in net straight-line rent over the new lease terms.

The New York-based company is in the middle of the At The Market (ATM) equity offering program, which allows the company to issue $200 million worth of stock on the market without having to pre-announce the sale of shares. As of Q3 2021, American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has used $128.2 of the ATM offering at an average share price of $8.87. On December 21, Barry Oxford at Colliers upgraded American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a Neutral to a Buy rating with a price target of $11.

Investors are not only paying attention to big-cap companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), but also spotting opportunities to invest in cheaper stocks like American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

8. SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Number of Hedge Funds: 13

Stock Price as of February 8: $8.43

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL), founded in 2003, has transformed from a pure tanker owning company into one of the largest ship-owning organizations in the world. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company has investments in the bulker container, tanker, and offshore segments and a huge charter backlog. SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) has expanded its asset base by acquiring new or second-hand vessels and entering into long-term charter agreements.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) beat the analysts’ EPS estimate of $0.21 by $0.05 for Q3 2021. Moreover, revenue for Q3 exceeded the estimate by $11.42 million. SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) has been able to build a diversified asset pool that has aided it in navigating through varying economic circumstances. The company has paid out a quarterly dividend every quarter since 2004.

On November 11, Mats Bye at DNB Markets upgraded SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) stock from a Hold to a Buy rating with a price target of $9. Bye tells investors that he sees the Q3 dividend increase as evidence that the firm has enough “financial muscle” to manage any negative consequences of Seadrill emerging from Chapter 11.

7. BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Number of Hedge Funds: 13

Stock Price as of February 8: $9.10

BrighSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs. The company focuses on acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio comprising of CRE debt instruments and net leased properties across the US.

Matt Howlett at B. Riley maintained a Buy rating on BrighSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) stock with a price target of $12.50. The analyst sees BrighSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) as one of the top picks in the commercial and mortgage REIT for 2022. Howlett thinks that the stock should trade at nearly 1.0x times the adjusted book value with a dividend per share payout of roughly $1.03.

The New York-based diversified REIT company has made substantial efforts in staging a turnaround, with the last major challenge being the ownership stake that is under DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG). The significant ownership is expected to remain as an overhang on the stock price. BrighSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) has the option to repurchase these shares from DigitalBridge through a tender offer that can comprise both cash and preferred stock.

6. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Number of Hedge Funds: 19

Stock Price as of February 8: $5.88

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is a vertically integrated building materials company that is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The company has a significant presence across the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with a headcount of over 41,000 employees.

On January 28, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) announced the takeover of Broquers Ambiental, a sustainable company working on the separation, recovery, and treatment of urban solid waste generated in Queretaro. The acquisition is made in line with the corporation’s vision of achieving carbon neutrality and aiding Queretaro and the rest of Mexico to achieve sustainability and transform towards a cleaner environment. Meanwhile, on December 30, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) announced the disposal of its operations in Costa Rica and El Salvador for $335 million. This disposal is a part of the Operation Resilience strategic plan, aimed towards optimizing the CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:CX) global portfolio.

On October 11, Andres Cardona at Citi upgraded CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) from a Neutral to a Buy rating with a price target of $9.30. The analyst highlights that the 24% pullback from its peak provides an attractive entry position in the stock. Andres expects the infrastructure cycle in the US and North America to recover to its full potential.

While corporations like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) offer safe returns, companies like CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) provide an opportunity for beginner investors to make money without investing too much.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Stocks under $10 in 2022.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best Stocks under $10 in 2022 is originally published on Insider Monkey

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube Talks Metaverse, Blockchain Plans Firing Up Rivalry With Facebook

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube looks to start creating metaverse experiences on its video platform, beginning with gaming, amid increasing competition with ByteDance Inc's TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram. YouTube elaborated on its blockchain and metaverse plans for 2022, saying it could harness emerging technologies to cut fraud in the fast-growing digital art market and offer gaming content a more social viewing experience. YouTube suggested making

  • 3 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

    Buying great companies at discounted prices is a smart way to supercharge your retirement portfolio.

  • Ex-Consultant Gets Temasek to Help It Build the TSMC of Chip Design

    (Bloomberg) -- One startup aims to become the go-to provider of chip design solutions for companies as more tech firms like Apple Inc. start to develop their own custom processors for PCs and servers to challenge industry mainstay Intel Corp. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Highe

  • Djokovic on entry list for Indian Wells tournament

    Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open in California, where the Serb would face a vaccine mandate. Djokovic, who was unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of last month, was detained and eventually deported from Australia for failing to meet that country’s strict vaccination requirements. It prevented him from defending his Australian Open title last month.

  • Want the Upside of Owning Oil and a Dividend Too? This Energy Producer Might Be for You

    If you're like me, trips to the gas station are never something to get excited about. One way to cope with what I personally call 'gas pump despair' is to own energy stocks. A great energy stock to own is EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), a Houston-based oil and gas producer.

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock's Profit Just Soared by 97%

    In times of stock market volatility, it can be useful to focus on companies that have a track record of profitability. Semiconductor-service company Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) released its full-year 2021 report on Feb. 7, and it revealed a near-doubling of its earnings per share compared to 2020. As the semiconductor industry grows more critical to the modern economy through the digitization of consumer goods that require advanced computer chips, Axcelis faces a great opportunity to continue its incredible run of growth.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Takes Bearish Turn On Inflation, Russia; Apple, Google, Tesla In Focus

    The stock market rally showed bearish action late in the week on hot inflation and Russia/Ukraine tensions.

  • 10 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor who in 1970 founded Soros Fund Management, which is […]

  • Top Apple executives likely to be deposed in U.S. fight with Google

    The Justice Department wants to depose some of Apple's top executives as it prepares for a trial to determine if Alphabet's Google broke antitrust law in how it runs its search business, a lawyer representing Apple said on Friday. In its complaint, the Justice Department accused Google of paying billions of dollars each year in exclusionary agreements with Apple, Samsung and others so that they will make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

  • 3,000 more paratroopers head to Europe amid White House warnings of Ukraine invasion

    The second wave of 82nd Airborne soldiers brings the total mobilized so far to 6,000.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.

  • Tech stocks ‘in for tumultuous times’ similar to March of 2000, Lux Capital founder says

    Lux Capital Founder & Managing Director Josh Wolfe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss venture capital (VC) investing trends and the outlook for tech stocks.

  • Eileen Gu has made big bucks as the face of more than 20 brands in China, raking in $31.4 million in endorsement deals in 2021 alone

    It pays to be Eileen Gu: The US-born skier promotes brands including Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, and is expected to be offered even more deals since winning gold for China.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Better Investments Than AT&T

    Investors in AT&T (NYSE: T) are likely down on the news that they will be collecting less in dividends from the telecom giant. An adjustment, however, wasn't a surprise given that the company was spinning off WarnerMedia and hinted last year that it would need to "resize" its dividend.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Asana’s CEO Has Bought $1 Billion Of Company Stock. It’s Likely the Largest Purchase Ever by a Corporate Insider.

    Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook, has bought 16 million shares of Asana, the company he started in 2008 after leaving the social network. It's likely the largest buying spree ever by a corporate insider.