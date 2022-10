10 Best Stores for Cheap Halloween Costumes

Buying a costume for Halloween can be a stressful experience. You want to look like you put effort in, but don't want to regret how much you spent. If you're buying a costume for your kids, you want to make all of their costume dreams come true, but not at too high of a cost. After all, they're never going to be able to wear it again after this year.

Retailers have no shortage of affordable Halloween costumes both in-store and online, letting you shop in the manner you're most comfortable. Here's a look at 10 stores where you can find a costume that's both fabulous and budget-friendly.

Target

Head to Target for one of the largest selections of cheap Halloween costumes for all ages (and pets). You'll find everything from superhero costumes to group costumes at both your neighborhood Target location and on the retailer's website.

Pick up a kid's The Flash costume for $15.00. For that same price, your kid can also be a witch, or a doctor--complete with stethoscope! Target also sells a ton of costume accessories, like a Minecraft pickaxe for $15.00, or a pig headband for your dog for $16.99.

For adults, pick up a frog costume for $20.00. Also at that price, you can be a unicorn, or a triceratops. Target also has a wide range of Funko Pop! masks you can wear, which will all cost $20.00 as well.

Walmart

If you're trying to save money, Walmart might be your best bet for cheap Halloween costumes, decor and candy. You'll find dozens of adult costumes for less than $20 -- and you can choose from a selection of classic, superhero, humorous or TV/movie character costumes.

An adult hot dog costume costs just $19.97 at Walmart, while a toddler Spiderman costume is available for only $15. There's also a wide variety of kids' costumes for just $5, including a skeleton and a vampire. Adults can spend just $9.98 on costumes like a pirate, a witch or Cleopatra.

You can buy your Halloween costume online, in-store or opt for curbside pickup.

Party City

You don't have to wait for end-of-season Halloween costume sales at Party City. This chain already has an impressive selection of kids' Halloween costumes priced under $10. Some of the many options include a Death Reaper costume for $7.50, as well as a Buzzy Bee costume for $10.00.

Adults can find affordable costumes as well, including an angel costume for $12.74, a devil costume for $17.00 and a glow-in-the-dark skeleton for $18.75.

Right now, you can also get 20% off any Halloween item with the code FRIGHT20.

Costume SuperCenter

If you don't have time to run to the store this year, shop online and take advantage of 20% off costumes when you sign up for the Costume SuperCenter email list. You also get free shipping on orders more than $49.99. This online retailer has a large inventory of costumes for adults, kids and pets.

Costume SuperCenter has listed items like the Ninja Kids Costume for just $11.99 and a Women's Spartan Queen Costume for only $23.99. Take your pick of classic costumes, character costumes and sexy costumes to make this Halloween one to remember.

Costco

This year, make the most of your Costco membership to get some great deals on Halloween costumes for kids. Pick up a Fighter Pilot Child Costume for $33.99 or an Astronaut Child Costume for $33.99. Costco also sells Halloween décor and treats.

Spirit Halloween

You might see a Spirit Halloween store popping up in your neighborhood, but even if you don't, you can still shop for hundreds of costumes on its website. Take advantage of coupon codes and seasonal sale items to get the biggest discounts on your order.

This store offers more options in deluxe costumes, so you don't have to shop around for accessories for many Halloween outfits. Pick up an adult Louise from Bob's Burgers costume for $25.89 or a pirate's costume for $26.99. Kids can be treated to a ninja costume for $29.99, or a Dancing Girl Emoji costume for just $9.97. You can get free shipping on orders over $40 with the code SHIP40.

HalloweenCostumes.com

HalloweenCostumes.com can get you pretty much any costume you can think of. The trick is to look in their clearance section for the best deals. Order a plastic fork costume for $14.99, or a prisoner costume for $19.99. Kids can get a skeleton costume or a Luca Alberto costume for $24.99.

Costumes.com

Another online retailer hosting a Halloween costume sale is Costumes.com. You'll find some unique costume themes and ensembles that can also work great for non-Halloween costume parties or events throughout the year. Right now, you get free shipping on orders more than $49.99.

Pick up the Adult Cheerleader costume for $16.99, or a nun costume for $17.99. Kids can be Yoda for $23.99, or Superman for $28.99. If you're going all in this year, you can also pick out wigs, shoes and makeup at this online outlet.

Halloween Express

Halloween Express offers a large selection of cheap Halloween costumes and accessories online and at local stores. You can pick up the Women's Pixie Costume starting at $9.47 or the Adult Pirate Costume for $19.98. Kids can be a scary corpse starting at $9.47, or the Hulk for $9.98. Shop the sales and specials section for closeouts and deep discounts on costumes and accessories from past seasons.

Amazon

Chances are you already rely on Amazon for a good portion of your online shopping, and you can also count on the online retail giant for cheap Halloween costumes. Score a peanut butter and jelly couple's costume for $27.99 or a baby pumpkin costume for $24.99. Of course, since it's Amazon, you can also get just about anything else you can imagine for Halloween.

