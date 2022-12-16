The 10 best style gifts to give this year, according to QVC's Alberti Popaj

Alberti Popaj shares his top style and beauty gifts this holiday season.

The holiday season is here, and everyone's getting prepared to wrap gifts for their loved ones and attend holiday parties and family gatherings. Figuring out what to wear without feeling over or under-dressed can be difficult, along with picking out the best style gifts for the special people in your life. We sat down with style and beauty expert QVC host Alberti Popaj to discuss his top style picks for the holidays this year.

Alberti spilled his holiday style secrets and told us the best style gifts he's been loving this season. He also gave great advice to those struggling to find the right fashion pieces for their holiday outings and the best beauty products to pair with them. Whether you're shopping for yourself or others, Alberti has you covered with tips to make it more fun and less stressful.

1. For the men who dress to impress: A crisp button-up

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Saryan's Arthur Men's Sport Shirt

Women aren't the only ones who want to show up in style. When figuring out how to dress for those holiday get-togethers, Alberti made it clear that less is more—keeping it classy is always best. He advised men to "think clean, elegant and sophisticated" and urged them to "consider crisp shirts, well-fitting slacks and a sharp blazer."

This button-up from Saryan's Arthur is a great option for the holidays, and it's one of Alberti's favorites. It's simple but elegant. It'll enhance a man's look for those holiday photos and impress relatives that they haven't seen for a while.

$149 at QVC

2. For the LBD lovers: Isaac Mizrahi Faux Suede Dress

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Isaac Mizrahi Faux Suede Dress

Every woman should have an LBD (Little Black Dress) in their closet. It can be dressed up or down and can be worn for any event or occasion—a date night, Sunday brunch or a holiday party. Alberti recommends wearing black for those aiming for a more minimalistic look for the holidays. "When in doubt, stick with black," he said. "A simple black dress or beautiful black top and leggings are the perfect canvas for a minimalist holiday look."

This suede black dress from Isaac Mizrahi makes a great gift this holiday season. It's chic and elegant and can easily be paired with a nice pair of heels and staple jewelry pieces.

$97 at QVC

3. For the ones who like to stay warm in style: Faux-fur winter accessories

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Sprigs Velvet and Faux Fur Beanie & Glove Set

Those who have to brave the cold during the winter months will always need warm and cozy winter accessories, but they don't always have to be bland. Alberti loves winter accessories with hints of faux fur. "Scarves, hats, gloves and boots with these accents are a nice seasonal touch," he said.

This Sprigs Velvet and Faux Fur Beanie & Glove Set is one of Alberti's favorites. Both the hat and gloves are warm and cozy and are made of silky velvet material. Anyone will love receiving these as a gift as opposed to the average hat and glove set. They also make fun stocking stuffers.

$49 at QVC

4. For those who love a bold red lip:

Givenchy Le Rogue Interdit Holiday Red Lipstick

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Givenchy Le Rogue Interdit Holiday Red Lipstick

Red lipstick will never go out of style. It adds a pop of color to any makeup look, and red has always been the color of the holidays. Alberti recommends a red lip for anyone struggling to come up with a holiday makeup look. "You want that little bit of 'extra' in your look and this will do just that," he said.

If someone on your list is in need of a new red lipstick, then you should consider gifting them the Givenchy Le Rogue Interdit Holiday Red Lipstick, which is one of Popaj's favorites. Add this as a stocking stuffer this holiday season.

$42 at QVC

5. For the well-groomed men:

Philips Norelco Shaver 6820

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Philips Norelco Shaver 6820

Men are always in need of durable shaving tools and kits to keep their facial hair in line throughout the year, making them the perfect holiday gift for the men in your life. Alberti emphasized the importance of grooming for men during the holidays. "Men should groom extra clean and fresh for a holiday gathering," he said, adding that "a fresh haircut, clean shaven skin (or trimmed/groomed facial hair)" help to complete a holiday look.

Alberti recommends the Philips Norelco Shaver 6820 as a holiday gift to give any man a nice, clean-shaven look for all special occasions.

$80 at QVC

6. For the sweater lover:

Aran Craft Merino Wool Open Front Cardigan

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Aran Craft Merino Wool Open Front Cardigan

Who doesn't love being gifted a cozy, warm and thick sweater or cardigan for the holidays? Sweaters and cardigans are a must for colder weather, and they make for great layering to stay warm during those long winters. Alberti loves the Aran Craft Merino Wool Open Front Cardigan and said "textures like cable knits and velvets" are holiday staples that everyone should have in their closets. "They come back every year and they look great at all your holiday gatherings."

$153 at QVC

7. For the jewelry lover: Hoop earrings

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Diamonique x Lisa Freede Chain Link Hoop Earrings

Every avid jewelry wearer needs a stunning pair of high-quality hoops in their jewelry box. Hoops can be dressed up or down and can add pizzazz to any winter look. Alberti loves jewelry and recommends adding pieces to any holiday look. "Show off your favorite jewelry!" Alberti said, "The holidays are a time for you to be joyful and show off your personality, so feel free to express yourself. Add your favorite accessories/jewelry, and you are sure to be the bell of the ball."

These Diamonique x Lisa Freede Chain Link Hoop Earrings are gorgeous and make for great stocking stuffers to gift the jewelry lover in your life and add extra sparkle to their holiday looks.

$106 at QVC

8. For the skincare guru:

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen & Lime Ginger Face & Body Set

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Elemis Pro-Collagen set

ELEMIS has grown to be a fan favorite in recent years. The brand sells high-quality skincare products that produce real results, and even celebs swear by them. Alberti is one of them, and he named the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen & Lime Ginger Face & Body Set as one of his favorite gifts this holiday season. Popaj praises the brand for his clear skin and says that this is his the best his skin has ever looked, thanks to ELEMIS.

You can't go wrong with gifting an ELEMIS set for the holidays, and any skincare lover will surely want to incorporate one into their skincare routine. Alberti isn't the only QVC host in love with the set—Vanessa Herring also named it one of the best holiday beauty gifts this year.

$128 at QVC

9. For the casual dresser: A pair of black jeans

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Liverpool Men's Kingston Slim Straight Black Jeans

Not everyone loves to get dolled up for the holidays, and some men want to keep it casual while still dressing for the occasion. Alberti recommends dark jeans for a casual yet sophisticated look. "If you want a slightly more casual look, swap out the slacks for jeans, but make sure they are a premium denim in a dark wash like black or deep indigo," he said. This is also great for office parties that don't have a formal dress code.

Alberti loves Liverpool Men's Kingston Slim Straight Black Jeans to achieve this look and they make a great gift for the men in need of a new pair of durable black jeans.

$109 at QVC

10. For those who love a classic look: A pair of black loafers

Alberti Popaj's best style and beauty gifts: Aerosoles Tailored Mule Reba

Loafers are a great pick for anyone wanting a classic and sophisticated look without sacrificing comfort. If you're shopping for someone who has a classic style, then they're sure to love these black loafers from Aerosoles. Alberti advises to always think of comfort when choosing the perfect shoe for holiday festivities. "Do wear comfortable (and fashionable) shoes, because you might be standing the entire party," he said. These Aerosoles loafers are both stylish and comfy, and they're a favorite of Popaj's for holiday gifts this year.

$125 at QVC

