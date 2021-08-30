In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the technology sector has helped shaped the modern world into the way that it is today. Companies such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all of which were small players at the time, have evolved into giant firms over the past seventy years.

However, even as they reign supreme, the technology sector has not stopped growing. New firms, disruptive technologies, and new areas for growth make sure that new players keep surfacing to take their share of the pie. Therefore, in this piece, we will look at the top ten technology growth stocks out there, whose shares have the highest potential for growth in the long term.

The technology boom has also created what is referred to as the global digital economy. This economy, according to The Brookings Institute, was worth $11.5 trillion in 2018 alone, equaling roughly 16% of the global gross domestic product (GDP). Data from the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) mirrors the Brookings Institute. According to the government research body, in the U.S., the digital economy accounted for 9.6% of the U.S. GDP in 2019, with an output of $2 trillion. This share demonstrates the extreme importance of the digital economy to the U.S., as a 9.6% share stood a little over one percent below the manufacturing sector, which had an output of $2.35 trillion and a GDP share of roughly 11%. Crucially, the BEA, in its 2021 report, also reveals that the digital economy's contribution to the GDP between 2005 - 2019 grew at a rate of 6.5%, which is thrice the GDP growth rate of 1.8%. This trend was maintained in 2019, however, the growth slightly slowed down to 5.2%.

These two studies make it clear that even though several decades have passed since the invention of the transistor, which forms the backbone of modern computing, the technology sector still packs a heavy punch. Some of the specific industry segments that are pegged for growth are fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications systems, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and large-scale data centers. The latest research from the International Data Corporation (IDC) released in 2015 reveals that the firm expects the AI market to grow at a rate of 16.4% this year to stand at $327.5 billion at year-end. The research firm goes on to add that by 2024 the market will exceed half a trillion dollars by growing at a comp0unnd annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%.

10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Image by Blomst from Pixabay

Our Methodology

For the purposes of this piece, since our goal is to identify stocks with the highest growth potential, we will rely on a metric known as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This is the standard benchmark used in the financial world to identify high-growth firms, as it measures the number of times the market sentiment for a company (highlighted by its share price) is greater than its earnings-per-share (EPS). While generally high-growth firms are thought of as smaller companies who are in the early stages of their life, the nature of the tech sector is such that even the big players have growth potential since they are targeting the right sectors, some of which we've mentioned above.

However, since some potential high-growth firms are in their very early, pre-earnings stage, their P/E ratio cannot be determined. For these companies, we will use their share price growth.

With this context in mind, let's now take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now.

10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

10. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)

Share Price Growth: 116% since August 2020

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is a startup that aims to revolutionize the emerging electric vehicle sector by mass-producing solid-state batteries suitable for use in cars and other automobiles. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) boasts ten years of experience in developing a technology that has evaded big-ticket companies and it has a partnership with Volkswagen through which both parties share research and the latter intending to use QuantScape's batteries in its cars if they are mass-produced. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is currently in the early stages of technological development, with the company working on multi-layered pouch-sized battery cells to validate its technologies.

Since QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) does not generate any earnings, its price-to-earnings ratio is unavailable. However, the company's shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at $9.8 on the 21st of August, 2020 and its closing price on Thursday, August 26 2021 was $21.26, making for 116% growth in little less than a year.

Baron Opportunity Fund, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS). Here is what the fund said:

"QuantumScape Corporation is an early-stage developer of solid-state battery technology for electric vehicles aimed at improving key aspects of batteries, including safety, charging times, energy density, and cost. The company went public via a SPAC in November. After rapid appreciation, the stock came under pressure when the company raised additional capital to help accelerate its commercialization process. We exited our small position, as described below. We sold QuantumScape Corporation, an early-stage solid-state electric vehicle battery innovator, because it was an undersized position with an ambitious valuation. We will continue to monitor QuantumScape’s developments and may revisit the company as an investment at a future point in time."

9. Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)

P/E Ratio: 32.23

Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States which allows its users to trade popular currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and other cryptocurrency-based products. Its rise in popularity has taken place alongside the growth in cryptocurrency prices in the wake of the ongoing pandemic that saw investors rush in droves to alternative investment mediums such as Bitcoin. Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) allows its users to access cryptocurrency applications, trade and buy cryptocurrencies, and trade in cryptocurrency-based assets.

Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)'s shares made headlines during its IPO earlier this year after they fell during trading. However, its P/E ratio of 32.23 still suggests that the market is optimistic for its future.

In addition to Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is one of the most famous growth stocks out there.

8. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

P/E Ratio: 38.66

Santa Clara chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is only one of two companies in the world with the license to design semiconductors, or chips, with the x86 microarchitecture. The other company is the chipmaking behemoth Intel Corporation, which allows Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) to take advantage of the budget conscious computing consumer and sell its products when Intel faces product roadmap delays.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has experienced startling growth over the past couple of years owing to its popular chip designs and a successful partnership with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Intel's problems with its chip manufacturing and TSMC's rapid growth as the world's premium contract chip manufacturer has enabled Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) to reach new heights many thought was impossible.

AMD's shares closed at $10.28 in 2017 and its closing price on Thursday, August 26 2021, was $107.27, which makes for a whopping 943% growth in just three years. Despite this staggering growth, the company's current price-to-earnings ratio sits at 38.66, making it clear that investors expect a bright future ahead.

In addition to Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the best growth stocks to buy now.

P/E Ratio: 57.9

With a market capitalization of trillions of dollars, U.S. retail giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Inc is one of the best-known brands globally. However, even as its founder becomes one of the richest men on the planet, a little-known fact about Amazon is that it is a growth stock. Even as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) came to the forefront of digital shopping in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, it markets itself as a globally focused company and expects more growth in the future as it penetrates more markets.

Amazon's shares closed at a price of $1,169 in 2017 and its closing price on Thursday, August 26 2021 was $3,316 which makes for a 184% share price growth over the past three years. Despite a high share price, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s price to earnings ratio of 57.9 reveals that investors are willing to pay a heft premium for low earnings per share.

Like Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) and Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best growth stocks to buy now. In the Q2 2021 investor letter of L1 Capital, the fund mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Here is what the fund said:

"Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) flipped from being the largest detractor from portfolio performance in the March 2021 quarter, to one of the leading contributors in the June 2021 quarter. We took advantage of negative near-term sentiment in the March 2021 quarter to add to our Amazon investment. We continue to view Amazon as one of the best positioned businesses globally, with its share price still not reflecting fair value.”

P/E Ratio: 65.72

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is an American firm founded in 1997 which deals with Internet domain hosting and selling services. The company allows buyers to determine Internet domain name values before purchases and it also operates its own domain marketplace where Internet domains are bought and sold.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY)'s share price at the end of 2017 was $50.28 and its closing price on Thursday, August 26 2021, was $73.40 making for 46% growth in three years for a firm that's been in business since the late 1990s. Its P/E ratio is 65.72.

