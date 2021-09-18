10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital.

Serving as a non-executive director, Orkun Kilic is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of the Berry Street Capital hedge fund. It was founded in 2019. Kilic has a Master's degree Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Before the incorporation of Berry Street Capital, Orkun Kilic was Paulson Europe LLP’s Managing Partner and Paulson European Opportunities Fund’s Portfolio Manager.

Some of the main sectors Berry Street Capital invests in include Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services, Technology, and Basic Materials. The hedge fund’s 13F portfolio has over $1.135 billion in managed securities, as of the second quarter.

Some of the top technology stocks in the investment portfolio of Berry Street Capital at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), and Spotify Technology S.A. (NASDAQ: SPOT), among others discussed in detail below. The top five holdings comprise around 38.79% of the portfolio. The total value of the holdings is up $225.377 million (1.25%) when compared to the first quarter of the year.

Tech Hedge Funds Outperformed the Market

On March 31st, Forbes reported that tech-based hedge funds are dominating the market. The Custom Eurekahedge Tech-Focused Hedge Fund Index has seen a return of 12.22% every year since 2012. In comparison, the returns for value funds, long and short equities funds, and average international hedge funds were 4.72%, 6.24%, and 5.89%, respectively.

Rising Interest Rates Threaten Tech Hedge Funds

Trouble looms as interests are rising, and they are likely to hit tech stocks due to their long-date future cash flows. In 2016, when the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate, tech-based stocks only returned 0.4%. This was the only year between 2009 to 2020 in which equites and global hedge funds overperformed in respect to tech-based funds. For the past year, tech-based funds have had a Sharpe ratio of 1.36 versus the equities funds’ 0.69.

Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Our Methodology

With this context in mind, here is our list of the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Orkun Kilic. Although these stocks were listed according to the investment portfolio of Berry Street Capital at the end of the second quarter of 2021, the basic business fundamentals and analyst ratings for each are discussed alongside other details about the companies to provide potential investors with deeper insight so they can make more informed investment decisions. Data from the 873 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey was also used to gauge hedge fund sentiment around each stock.

Why should we pay attention to Berry Street's stock picks? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Orkun Kilic's Berry Street Capital

Berry Street Capital’s Stake Value: $4.6 million Percentage of Berry Street Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.4% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 59

Launched in 2000 and situated in Beijing, China, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) ranks 10th on our list of best tech stocks to buy now according to Orkun Kilic's Berry Street Capital. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) operates in the Chinese market and caters to internet search segments. Latest filings by Berry Street Capital reveal that the hedge fund owned 22,500 shares in the company at the end of June 2021 that are worth $4.6 million, representing 0.4% of the portfolio. Kilic increased his investment in the communication company by 29% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

On August 20, Erste Group changed its rating on the company from Hold to Sell.

As of the second quarter, 59 hedge funds out of 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in the company worth $3.47 billion versus the first quarter’s 89 hedge funds with a stake of $6.57 billion. With a stake of $1 billion, Ken Griffin is the company’s biggest stakeholder.

Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), and Spotify Technology S.A. (NASDAQ: SPOT), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is one of the notable stocks gaining hedge funds' attention in 2021.

Berry Street Capital’s Stake Value: $6.89 million Percentage of Berry Street Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 0.6% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 89

Ranking 9th on our list of best tech stocks to buy now according to Orkun Kilic's Berry Street Capital, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) connects consumers and businesses, allowing users all over the world to voice their opinions. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) was formed in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California. Latest filings by Berry Street Capital reveal that the hedge fund owned 100,000 shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 that are worth $6.89 million, representing 0.6% of the portfolio. As of the second quarter, Kilic has expanded investment in the social media platform by 100% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

On September 13th, Goldman Sachs labeled Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) with a Sell rating, setting its target price to $60.

As of the second quarter, 89 hedge funds out of the 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in the company worth $6 billion versus the first quarter’s 107 hedge funds with a stake of $4.53 billion. With a stake of $21.7 billion, Robert W. Koehn is the company’s biggest stakeholder.

In addition to Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NASDAQ: SPOT), hedge funds are paying attention to Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) amid the company's long-term growth potential.

Berry Street Capital’s Stake Value: $14.87 million Percentage of Berry Street Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 1.3% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 43

Inaugurated in 1984 and rooted in San Jose, California, Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) ranks 2nd on our list of best tech stocks to buy now according to Orkun Kilic's Berry Street Capital. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) revolves around laser-based technologies and solutions products to the commercial, scientific, and industrial research markets. Latest filings by Berry Street Capital reveal that the hedge fund owned 56,250 shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 that are worth $14.87 million, representing 1.3% of the portfolio.

On May 18th, Barclays kept an Equal Weight rating with a price target of $250.With a stock price of $251.97, the price went up by 1.99% in the last 6 months. The second quarter revenue of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) was $374 million compared to the first quarter’s $326 million.

As of the second quarter, 43 hedge funds out of the 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in the company worth $1.525 billion versus the first quarter’s 41 hedge funds with a stake of $1.45 billion. With a stake of $381 million, Matthew Halbower is the company’s biggest stakeholder.

Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), and Spotify Technology S.A. (NASDAQ: SPOT), Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is one of the notable stocks gaining hedge funds' attention in 2021.

Berry Street Capital’s Stake Value: $22.2 million Percentage of Berry Street Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 1.95% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

Ranking 7th on our list of best tech stocks to buy now according to Orkun Kilic's Berry Street Capital, Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) operates in America, Asia, and Europe. It sells analytics and management based products. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) was formed in 2008 and is located in Santa Clara, California. Latest filings by Berry Street Capital reveal that the hedge fund owned 1.4 million shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 that are worth $22.2 million, representing 1.95% of the portfolio. Kilic’s first investment in the company began in the second quarter.

On July 9th, JMP Securities changed Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)’s rating from Outperform to Market Perform without setting any target price. With a stock price of $15.92, the price went up by 8.08% in the last 6 months. The second quarter revenue of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) was $236.1 million compared to the first quarter’s $224.3 million.

As of the second quarter, 34 hedge funds out of 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in the company worth $1.377 billion versus the first quarter’s 30 hedge funds with a stake of $865.678 million. With a stake of $830 million, Carl Icahn is the company’s biggest stakeholder.

In addition to Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), and Spotify Technology S.A. (NASDAQ: SPOT), hedge funds are paying attention to Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) amid the company's long-term growth potential.

Berry Street Capital’s Stake Value: $34.752 million Percentage of Berry Street Capital’s 13F Portfolio: 3.06% Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 48

Founded in 2002 and situated in Sunnyvale, California, Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) ranks 6th on our list of best tech stocks to buy now according to Orkun Kilic's Berry Street Capital. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) provides sensitive data defense, protection, archives, and governance to businesses across the globe. Latest filings by Berry Street Capital reveal that the hedge fund owned 200,000 shares in the firm at the end of June 2021 that are worth $34.752 million, representing 3.06% of the portfolio.

On July 30th, JMP lowered Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT)’s rating from Outperform to Market Perform, without mentioning a price target. The stock price closed at $175.9 on August 30th. The second quarter revenue of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) was $308.65 million compared to the first quarter’s $287.83 million.

As of the second quarter, 48 hedge funds out of 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in the company worth $2.59 billion in contrast to the first quarter’s 22 hedge funds with a stake of $455.2 million. With a stake of $438 million, Matthew Halbower is the company’s biggest stakeholder.

