10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this article we presented the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. You can skip our detailed analysis of Griffin’s investment strategy and his history to read 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin.

Technology stocks are back into business, thanks to a decline in bond yields and an increasing investor confidence in growth stocks. Major tech stocks including Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet have gained value so far in April after getting clobbered in March. The tech-heavy NASDAQ composite index has gained 7% year to date. The dramatic rise of tech stocks over the past few years is deeply rooted in the products and services tech companies are offering. The pandemic highlighted this fact. Tech companies, SaaS startups, Cloud and gaming companies are literally changing the lives of billions of people all over the world. According to legendary investor Peter Thiel, the biggest advantage software companies have is the ability to operate with negligible costs and still enjoy explosive margins. For example, when Facebook bought Instagram for a whopping $1 billion, the photo-sharing social service had just 13 employees, and 30 million users. Companies like Shopify, Uber Eats, Cloudflare, Salesforce, Twilio, Adobe empower millions of people with their platforms that solve some key problems or enable people to carry out some essential tasks or operations.

best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire ken griffin
best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire ken griffin

Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group

According to a 2018 report by Jefferies, technology has accounted for about 50% of market growth in the past two years. NASDAQ delivered a 45% return in 2020, as the world saw a flurry of tech IPOs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this article we are going to list the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Griffin. Griffin, who founded Citadel Investment Group in 1990, is a stock-picking genius. When the entire hedge fund industry was wavering, Citadel’s flagship Wellington fund gained 24.4% in 2020, its best performance in 8 years. Griffin’s global fixed income fund was up 17.5% in the same period.

That’s why Griffin’s tech picks are worth a look, especially for those who want to invest in growth and tech stocks. Why? Because Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and February 26th 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 197.2%, vs. 72.4% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that significantly underperformed the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 16th. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Let’s start our list of Ken Griffin’s top 10 tech stock picks.

10. Visa Inc. (NYSE: V)

Value: $460,647,000 Percent of Ken Griffin's 13F Portfolio: 0.12% No. of Hedge Fund Holders: 166

Visa is one of the best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. The stock is currently under pressure after reports suggested that the Justice Department was investigating Visa over its alleged deal with banks for incentives in exchange for more business. The stock is up 27% over the last 12 months. Last month, Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey advised investors to “aggressively” pile into Visa stock and said that the latest investigation would have a negligible impact on the company.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, there were 166 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database that held stakes in Visa Inc., compared to 160 funds in the third quarter. Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management, with 22.2 million shares of Visa, is the biggest stakeholder in the company. Based on our calculations, Visa Inc. ranks 5th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds.

In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Bretton Fund spoke about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stocks. Here is what the fund said:

"While consumers resumed much of their spending by summer, what and how they used their Visas and Mastercards changed. For obvious reasons, people shifted to contactless payments—one of the Covid-era changes we think is permanent—and replaced travel purchases with online shopping and food delivery. Consumers spent more on their debit cards and less on their credit cards; Visa and Mastercard make more per transaction on the latter. They also make more on cross-border transactions that come mostly from international travel, which ground to a halt early in the pandemic. Visa’s and Mastercard’s earnings per share fell by 7% and 16%, respectively, compared to their usual mid-teens growth. We’re not too worried, and we think they’ll catch up nicely in the post-vaccine world. Visa’s stock returned 17.1% and Mastercard’s 20.2%.”

9. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Value: $461,037,000 Percent of Ken Griffin's 13F Portfolio: 0.12% No. of Hedge Fund Holders: 81

Gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the creator of various famous games including Call of Duty Mobile (over 300 million downloads as of October 2020) is one of the best tech stocks to buy according to Citadel’s Ken Griffin. The company recently appointed a new CFO and said that it was on track to beat its Q1 outlook. Berenberg recently reiterated a Buy rating for the stock and set a $105 price target. The firm likes the stock amid lockdown-infused momentum and new content.

A total of 81 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish ATVI at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 93 funds a quarter earlier.

8. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)

Value: $469,890,000 Percent of Ken Griffin's 13F Portfolio: 0.12% No. of Hedge Fund Holders: 114

Adobe ranks 8th in the list of billionaire Ken Griffin’s favorite tech stocks list. In fiscal first quarter, Adobe’s revenue shot up 27% and crushed the Wall Street estimates. Digital sales jumped 32% on a year-over-year basis. For the second quarter, the company expects its revenue to come in at $3.72 billion, compared the consensus of $3.7 billion. EPS in the period is expected to total $2.81, versus the consensus of $2.70.

Fisher Asset Management is one of the 114 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey having stakes in Adobe Inc. at the end of the fourth quarter. The fund owns over 5.8 million shares of the company. Based on our calculations, Adobe Inc. ranks 16th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds.

Polen Focus Growth, in their Q4 investor letter, said that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) was one of the top contributors for the fund during the fourth quarter of 2020. Here is what Polen Focus Growth has to say about Adobe Inc. in their investor letter:

"For the full year 2020, one of the top performers was Adobe, which we have owned for many years, continues to benefit from being the gold standards of software in its respective areas, and the current environment has only served to accelerate customer demand and need for their products and services.”

7. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Value: $483,958,000 Percent of Ken Griffin's 13F Portfolio: 0.13% No. of Hedge Fund Holders: 146

Apple is one of the best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. Apple’s aggressive diversification of its revenue stream amid declining iPhone sales a few years back is now paying off. The stock has gained over 90% in the last 12 months. UBS recently recommended investors to take a “bite” of Apple and upped its rating to Buy from Neutral, also increasing its price target to $142 from $115. The firm’s analyst David Vogt sees a stable long-term outlook for iPhones and also likes Apple’s foray into the automobiles market. Vogt thinks Apple Car is not reflected in the current stock price of Apple. Vogt also increased his 2021 iPhone shipment estimate by 5 million to 220 million on the back of rising 5G phones demand in China.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway currently owns 887.1 million shares of Apple Inc., worth $117.7 billion. AAPL occupies 43.6% of Berkshire Hathaway’s overall equity. Based on our calculations, Apple Inc. ranks 10th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds.

In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Sextant Growth Fund mentioned Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here is what Sextant Growth Fund has to say about Apple Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Technology claimed six of the 10 Largest Contributors for 2020, demonstrating the effect of the pandemic, remote work, and the acceleration of various Technology and Consumer trends. Apple followed closely behind. More than once we have read Apple obituaries, but we believe the company’s combination of hardware and services will continue to drive the business for years to come, and we look forward to improved availability for the iPhone 12 Pro.”

6. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)

Value: $494,605,000 Percent of Ken Griffin's 13F Portfolio: 0.13% No. of Hedge Fund Holders: 58

Ranking 6th in the list of the best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin of Citadel is Analog Devices. It’s a semiconductor company that makes analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits (ICs) used in electrical equipment. BofA recently named the stock in its list of companies that are set to gain from President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The firm likes Analog Devices because of its dominance in the 5G equipment market.

The company is also getting the attention of the smart money, as 58 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the company at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 52 funds a quarter earlier.

Weitz Investment Management, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI). Here is what Weitz Investment Management has to say about Analog Devices, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Analog Devices benefited from several global, long-wave trends such as automation, electric vehicles and the 5G network build-out. The company’s quarterly sales into the auto, industrial and communications sectors exceeded expectations, giving the stock a lift.”

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin flirts with all time highs as it heads back over $60,000

    The cryptocurrency, which has been up and down over the last few weeks, jumped to more than $61,000 before retreating slightly.

  • Small-cap ETFs have big potential, BofA says

    There are plenty of reasons for investors to consider exchange-traded funds made up of smaller companies, according to some recent research from BofA, which also makes some recommendations on which funds to consider. Among other things, the BofA analyst team, led by Jared Woodard, is mindful that U.S. economic growth is likely to surge over the next two years — its economists forecast 7% GDP growth in 2021 — which benefits small-cap profits and performance more than larger companies, in part thanks to their greater exposure to “pent-up services spending demand,” they write. Smaller companies are also bigger beneficiaries of the Blue Wave of fiscal stimulus by Washington, and have historically performed better than large caps during the middle of the business cycle, which is where the BofA analysts reckon we are now.

  • SQ Stock, PINS Stock Among Fastest-Growing Stocks Expecting Up To 4,700% Growth In Q1

    SQ stock, PINS stock and Etsy lead this list of 25 fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 100% to 4,700% EPS gains in the first quarter.

  • Aramco Selling $12.4 Billion Stake in Pipeline Rights Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors led by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC agreed to acquire a roughly $12.4 billion stake in a Saudi Aramco oil-pipeline rights company.The group will acquire a 49% equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co., a newly formed entity with rights to 25 years of rate payments for oil shipped through the Saudi oil giant’s network of conduits, EIG said in a statement. The deal implies a total equity value of about $25 billion for Aramco Oil Pipelines.The deal is part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to open up to foreign investment and use the money to diversify its economy. Asset disposals also go some way to helping the energy giant maintain payouts to shareholders, as well as investments in oil fields and refinery projects. The company paid a $75 billion dividend last year, the highest of any listed company, almost all of which went to the state.Aramco has become the world’s third-largest company by market value, trailing only Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., after an initial public offering in 2019 in which the oil giant raised $25.6 billion for less than 2% of its shares.“This landmark transaction defines the way forward for our portfolio optimization program,” Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in the statement. “Aramco’s strong capital structure will be further enhanced with this deal, which in turn will help maximize returns for our shareholders.”The deal was described as a lease-and-lease-back agreement. The state-controlled company will lease the usage rights in its pipelines to Aramco Oil Pipelines. The new entity will grant back to Aramco the exclusive right to operate and maintain the network for 25 years and collect rates from the parent company in return. Aramco will continue to retain ownership of the pipelines.“This transaction aligns perfectly with EIG’s philosophy of investing in high-quality assets with contracted cash flows in critical infrastructure,” Robert Blair Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of EIG, said in the statement. The Washington-based firm owns about $22 billion in energy-related assets globally.(Updates with deal details in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 43% to 70% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the end of the Great Recession, growth stocks have been the best place to put your money to work in the market. Based on Wall Street's one-year consensus price targets as of April 5, the following five growth stocks all offer upside ranging between 43% and 70%. Let's begin with telehealth provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).

  • Cloud Software Stocks Should Prosper, Says BofA. Here Are Its 6 Favorite Picks.

    Analyst Brad Sills launched coverage on a slew of companies in the group, laying out a bull case for many of them.

  • Is Bill.com the Cathie Wood Stock for You?

    When Cathie Wood adds a stock or increases her positions in one of her portfolios, people pay attention. Wood is the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, a company that runs some of the top-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs). At the end of March, Wood increased her investment in a company called Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) in one of her portfolios, ARK Fintech Innovation.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Partnership With Amazon Seen As Growth Driver

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike expects its partnership with cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services to be a growth driver for annual recurring revenue.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming earnings

    Wall Street is kicking off a crucial reporting season as U.S. companies provide quarterly results a year after the coronavirus pandemic crippled the economy and as investors look for reasons to support a stock market at record highs. Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to have jumped 25% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. That would be the biggest quarterly gain since 2018, when tax cuts under former President Donald Trump drove a surge in profit growth.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Perked Back Up Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped nearly 5% in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market Thursday, and is still holding onto more than half those gains as the trading day winds down -- up 2.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. You can thank the U.S. government for that. This morning, Plug Power announced that the U.S. Department of Energy has "invited" it to submit a Part II Application for a loan guarantee under DOE's Title XVII Loan Guarantee Program.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Amid a semiconductor chip shortage, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has experienced one of its best runs in many years. Given its history, investors should question whether Micron is in the midst of a long-term boom, or if the run is merely a reaction to the chip shortage. Micron is one of a select group of stocks that have been helped by the pandemic.

  • China hit Alibaba with a record fine. Here's why the company may be relieved.

    China's antitrust regulator doled out a record 18.2 billion yuan fine to e-commerce giant Alibaba on Saturday for abusing its market dominance. The figure is equivalent to $2.8 billion and 4 percent of the company's domestic annual sales. Additionally, Alibaba will have to revamp its operations and submit a "self-examination compliance report" within three years, per The Wall Street Journal. Considering the penalty far surpasses Qualcomm's previous record $975 million fine in terms of raw money (relatively that was a bigger hit) it seems like a real blow to Alibaba, especially since its founder Jack Ma remains under heavy government scrutiny after criticizing Beijing's regulatory restrictions. But it may actually be a weight off the company's shoulders, at least for now. "China's record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory uncertainty that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December," Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey Sern-Ling and Tiffany Tam said. They described the fine as a small price to pay for some clarity. The fine alone shouldn't be too much to worry about for Alibaba, suggested Jeffrey Towson, a former professor at Peking University's Guanghua School of Management. "That is serious money, but it's not going to hinder their development," he told the Journal. In a statement, Alibaba said it "accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination." That said, Bloomberg called the Alibaba investigation "one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China's internet leaders and their billionaire founders" like Ma, so there may be more to come. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyAmerica's bipolar summerManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • What Amazon Can Learn from a Bruising Victory in Bessemer, Alabama

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. always had the upper hand in its high-profile battle with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union over its fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama. It had the deeper pockets, of course, and with mandatory workplace “information sessions,” could slyly proselytize on the shop floor against the union and the financial burdens of membership. Beyond that, Amazon also enjoyed a stark economic calculus. Three years ago, the Bessemer region wooed Amazon with an incentive package worth an estimated $51 million, one of the largest financial enticements the company has ever received to open a warehouse. At around the same time, the nearby city of Birmingham constructed three giant faux-Amazon cardboard boxes around town, part of an unsuccessful promotional stunt to try to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to the city. Like a lot of other states, Alabama wanted Amazon and its jobs in a time of widespread economic anxiety. Employees seemed to get that voting for a union and thumbing their collective noses at Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos would have interfered with that objective. Out of more than 3,000 ballots cast by mail, 1,798 rejected the union. The RWDSU plans to appeal the vote and has alleged that Amazon coerced workers into voting ‘no’ through a variety of illegal means, such as forcing the post office to put a mailbox outside the facility to collect votes—a suspected intimidation tactic. For its part, Amazon seemed interested in putting the saga behind it and moving on. But before it comfortably retires with its victory, Amazon will likely stop to carefully consider the Bessemer saga. Though it won decisively, the battle was unusually bruising, and the public is likely to remember the entire ordeal mainly for Amazon’s ham-fisted responses to criticism from U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the accusation that the company’s drivers often have to relieve themselves in bottles while on the road. To avoid running headlong into the next battle in an escalating war with a resurgent organized labor movement that is backed by the U.S. president, Amazon probably needs to act on a few important lessons.The first is to listen more carefully to employees. Amazon, of course, would publicly vow that already it does so, religiously; but it didn’t instill much faith when it denied that its drivers were forced to use bottles along their routes, then apologized for the tweet a few days later and acknowledged it was a problem. During the union fight, Amazon employees told other harrowing stories; about being ordered into mandatory overtime without much forewarning or explanation; long walks to the breakroom or bathroom that eat into their two, half-hour breaks in a 10-hour shift; and the physical toll that comes from standing on their feet for a whole workday.Bessemer employees who voted against the union say they plan to ensure the company listens to these complaints. “We already have a seat at the table, and we are talking to senior management about things we want to change,” said Will Stokes, an Amazon worker that the company made available in a Zoom press conference on Friday after the vote counting was completed. “Give us the next 100 days and let’s see what happens.”Amazon will also have to address concerns that the fight in Bessemer indicated a larger problem in its relationship with Black workers. In the late 1990s, Amazon opened a fulfillment center in McDonough, Georgia, another predominantly Black town 30 miles (48 km) south of Atlanta, then went through several management changes and ultimately closed the warehouse a few years later, at a time when it desperately needed more fulfillment capacity. The company never offered an explanation.Other examples of labor unrest in Amazon’s network have also involved Black employees. In 2018, a large Somali immigrant workforce at a fulfillment center in Minneapolis attempted to negotiate collectively with the company; last year, Black employees in Staten Island called for unionization after highlighting what they believed were safety shortcomings during the pandemic. A recent Vox story also highlighted reports of bias and disrespect against Black workers in Amazon’s white-collar workforce. In the Zoom press conference, another employee, Lavonette Stokes, called for greater “sensitivity and unconscious bias training” for managers.Finally, Amazon might have to reconsider the transitory nature of work in its fulfillment centers. The company trumpets its $15 hourly wage, which is about the national median for “hand laborers and material movers,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—as well as the prospect of 55-cent per-hour raises every six months. But what’s not as commonly known is that these raises stop after an employee reaches three years of service, unless he or she is promoted. The ceiling is deliberate: Amazon wants employees either to matriculate into management or leave the company for opportunities elsewhere. It even pays employees thousand-dollar bonuses if they quit, calculating that if they accept the offer, they were unengaged in their work to begin with and better off elsewhere. In Bessemer, for the first time, the union highlighted this issue. “The 5,800 employees here will possibly be making a little under $17 an hour if they work 10, 20 years from now,” said Jennifer Bates, one of the warehouse’s labor organizers, in an interview with Rolling Stone, and you can be sure this issue will come up in future fights. Amazon might have its own reasons to reconsider limiting raises. Amazon employs more than a million people—it’s the country’s second largest private employer, after Walmart Inc. Amid potentially declining unemployment numbers as the pandemic ends, pushing workers out the door may no longer be viable. Ironically, the company might be in a tight spot on this issue. The union can rightfully complain about the transitory nature of work in an Amazon fulfillment center. But if Amazon changes its approach and seeks to retain workers after three years, a tenured workforce will almost certainly give organized labor a more promising target. That could mean more divisive union elections in Amazon’s future.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Semiconductor Cycle: Is This Time Different?

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: the semiconductor shortage, funds considering new prime brokers, Amazon workers say no to union, and a look at the capital cycle. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Chip Shortage Since late last year, a shortage in computer chips has slowed production of everything from cars to video-game consoles, as semiconductor manufacturers struggle to keep up with growing demand. The shortage is so severe that President Biden has pledged to take action to boost output. Meanwhile, chipmakers are ramping up capacity, with Intel, Applied Materials, and Taiwan Semiconductors all projecting significant increases in capital expenditures over the next few years. The shortage has led to a rally in semis stocks, driving the PHLX Semiconductor Index up 17 percent for the year, well outperforming other technology verticals. However, the history of the semiconductor industry suggests investors should be cautious before buying into the sector. Computer chips perennially see volatile cycles, whereby supply shortfalls lead to excessive capital investment and eventual oversupply. Because manufacturers must project output at least nine months in advance, supply tends to lag demand, causing major fluctuations in investment and returns. In response to the chip shortage, Intel announced plans to enter the foundry business, producing chips designed by other businesses. Applied Materials, one of the sector’s best performers, is forecasting $85 billion in spending on fabrication equipment by 2024. As elucidated in Capital Returns: Investing through the Capital Cycle, “No part of the technology world has been more prone to cyclical booms and busts than the semiconductor industry. In good times, prices pick up, companies increase capacity, and new entrants appear, generally from different parts of Asia.” We are currently in the “good times” phase of the capital cycle, but analysts should be wary of extrapolating the good times out into the future. While the PHLX Semiconductor Index has skyrocketed of late, its performance before the COVID-19 pandemic has been highly volatile and weak overall. Some argue that this time is different. A recent Goldman Sachs note points out “severe supply tightness across a wide range of device types and the sense of urgency on the part of governments to re-design/onshore supply chains will support a cycle that is ‘stronger for longer’ compared to past upturns.” On this view, government support will lengthen the semis cycle, while fundamental changes such as reshoring weaken the link between growing capital investment and diminishing returns. Yet that sense of “urgency” could just as easily contribute to excessive capital investment, driving down returns for chipmakers. An analyst at Raymond James argues government intervention “could potentially lead to structural oversupply over time, which could depress industry profitability despite subsidies.” And while reshoring may be a boon to certain manufacturers, it is unlikely to benefit the industry as a whole. The much-discussed chip shortage is just an organic outgrowth of semiconductor cycle. Around the Web Hedge funds reconsider prime brokers after Archegos blowup Executives are weighing up whether to switch lenders they use as their prime brokers — banks that offer a range of services including stock lending, leverage and trade execution. The head of one London-based hedge fund said the firm had “initiated an internal process” to evaluate its prime broking relationships in the wake of the Archegos debacle. The top concern was reputation, particularly whether their clients believed they were “associated with the bad people” in the sector, the person said. Amazon Workers in Alabama Vote Against Forming a Union Amazon.com Inc. employees in Alabama voted not to unionize, handing the tech giant a victory in its biggest battle yet against labor-organizing efforts that fueled national debate over working conditions at one of the nation’s largest employers. An estimated 71% of the Bessemer, Ala., warehouse workers who cast ballots voted against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which on Friday finished counting all the votes that weren’t challenged. The federal agency has yet to certify the results but noted that the challenged ballots aren’t enough to exceed the vote margin against unionization. Random Walk Earlier we discussed the semiconductor cycle. Capital Returns: Investing through the Capital Cycle, a compendium of reports by Marathon Asset Management, explains how capital flows can influence returns at the industry level: Typically, capital is attracted into high-return businesses and leaves when returns fall below the cost of capital. This process is not static, but cyclical – there is constant flux. The inflow of capital leads to new investment, which over time increases capacity in the sector and eventually pushes down returns. Conversely, when returns are low, capital exits and capacity is reduced; over time, then, profitability recovers. From the perspective of the wider economy, this cycle resembles Schumpeter’s process of “creative destruction” – as the function of the bust, which follows the boom, is to clear away the misallocation of capital that has occurred during the upswing. High profitability loosens capital discipline in an industry. When returns are high, companies are inclined to boost capital spending. Competitors are likely to follow – perhaps they are equally hubristic, or maybe they just don’t want to lose market share. Besides, CEO pay is often set in relation to a company’s earnings or market capitalization, thus incentivizing managers to grow their firm’s assets. When a company announces with great fanfare a large increase in capacity, its share price often rises. Growth investors like growth! Momentum investors like momentum! Investment bankers lubricate the wheels of the capital cycle, helping to grow capacity during the boom and consolidate industries in the bust. Their analysts are happiest covering fast-growing sexy sectors (higher stock turnover equals more commissions.) Bankers earn fees by arranging secondary issues and IPOs, which raise money to fund capital spending. Neither the M&A banker nor the brokerage analysts have much interest in long-term outcomes. As the investment bankers’ incentives are skewed to short-term payoffs (bonuses), it’s inevitable that their time horizon should also be myopic. It’s not just a question of incentives. Both analysts and investors are given to extrapolating current trends. In a cyclical world, they think linearly. — D.T. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance, as Beijing clamps down on its internet giants.The 18.2 billion yuan penalty is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. had to pay in 2015, and was based on 4% of Alibaba’s 2019 domestic revenue, according to China’s antitrust watchdog. The company will also have to initiate “comprehensive rectifications,” from protecting merchants and customers to strengthening internal controls, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.The fine -- about 12% of Alibaba’s fiscal 2020 net income -- helps remove some of the uncertainty that’s hung over China’s second-largest corporation. But Beijing remains intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants and is said to be scrutinizing other parts of billionaire founder Jack Ma’s empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer-lending businesses and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings.Alibaba used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage,” the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded in its investigation. The company will likely have to change a raft of practices, like merchant exclusivity, which critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation.“The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech sector that such types of exclusionary conduct will no longer be tolerated,” said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a stone that kills two birds.”Alibaba’s practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition“ in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.The government action sends a clear warning to the tech sector as the government scrutinizes the influence that companies like Alibaba and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. wield over spheres from consumer data to mergers and acquisitions.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders and their billionaire founders. The company has come under mounting pressure from authorities since Ma spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector in October. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.Alibaba said it will hold a conference call Monday morning Hong Kong time to address lingering questions around the antitrust watchdog’s decree.“China’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam said, describing the fine as a small price to pay to do away with that uncertainty.”Further ActionStill, it remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies might demand further action. Regulators are said for instance to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to sway public discourse and want the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper.The Hangzhou-based firm will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition, and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will need to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.Faced ChallengesChief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a memo to employees on Saturday that Alibaba always reflected and adapted when it faced challenges. He called for unity among staff, saying the company should “make self-adjustments and start over again.”The Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said in a commentary on Saturday that the punishment involves specific anti-monopoly measures regulatory authorities take to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.”“It doesn’t mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn’t signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country’s support to the platform economy,” the newspaper said. “Regulations are for better development, and ‘reining in’ is also a kind of love.”(Updates with company’s comment from 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can These 3 Robinhood Favorites Really Be Winning Stocks?

    Robinhood is one of the most popular stock brokerage apps because it makes investing in stocks dead simple. Below are the investing app's top five stocks, which we'll pair up against the opinions of investors at Motley Fool CAPS to see if using the wisdom of crowds to find winning investments is a better bet. CAPS aggregates the opinions of tens of thousands of players to assign ratings to each stock's likelihood of outperforming the market, from one to five stars, with five being tops.

  • Is Apple Ready to Join the Bull Party?

    Other FAANG stocks are hitting new highs. Is Apple about to as well? Shares are moving over last month's high, a good sign for buyers.

  • Exclusive: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data security conditions - sources

    China's antitrust regulator is ready to clear tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd's plan to take the country's no.3 search engine Sogou private, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move that signals the watchdog is willing to wave some deals through even as it ratchets up sector scrutiny. The regulator, State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR), has no objection to the $3.5 billion deal for the 60% of U.S.-listed Sogou that Tencent doesn't already own, the people said, as long as Tencent is willing to set up a special mechanism to ensure data security - a first for SAMR deal approvals. Shares of Sogou were up 5.8% in premarket trading on Friday.

  • I'm a 17-year-old Fortnite gamer who's won over $646,000 in two years since going pro. I average about 10 hours of gaming daily.

    Diego Palma, aka Arkhram, is 17 and says he got into gaming while recovering from a knee injury. He later signed with a pro-gaming league at age 14.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.