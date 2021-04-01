The 10 best things you should buy in April

Courtney Campbell, Reviewed
·5 min read
Get these things before they sell out.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The rumors are true. April showers bring May flowers, but the month also brings a slew of discounts on certain items that are worth checking out. With most of the country finally putting winter behind us and looking forward to springtime, you'll find price drops on both winter items and things to spruce up your home.

Plus, with certain holidays like Easter and Earth Day happening this month, there's bound to be some sales surrounding them. Using our shopping experts' knowledge of both discounts and shopping trends, we determined the 10 best things you should buy in April from gardening tools to rain gear.

1. Snow removal equipment

The Greenworks Corded Snow Shovel is our pick for the best electric snow shovel.
Since there (hopefully) won't be another major snowfall in the near future, it means you can get a nice discount on snow removal equipment that is taking up inventory. This electric snow shovel from Greenworx is our favorite and will take most of the work out of shoveling for you. It usually retails around $90, but you can expect it to dip down closer to $60 as it did in April last year, according to our price tracking tools.

Get the Greenworks 8 Amp 12 inch Electric Snow Shovel at Amazon for $150.98

2. Sustainable products

Think sustainably this month.
Think sustainably this month.

In case you didn't know, Earth Day is April 22. That means you can expect to see a variety of sustainable items on sale like reusable bags, water bottles, Energy Star appliances, and LED lighting. If you're looking to add more eco-friendly products into your rotation, the FinalStraw is our favorite reusable straw and Lunchskins makes the best reusable sandwich bag we've ever tested.

3. Cookware sets

You can&#39;t really go wrong with this Cuisinart cookware set.
You can't really go wrong with this Cuisinart cookware set.

During the spring, select retailers will offer discounts on pots, pans, and cooking tools in time for big spring events like bridal showers, weddings, and college graduations. This makes it a great time to purchase some for yourself or as a gift (Mother's Day is just around the corner). Cuisinart makes our favorite cookware set, and we recommend it as a gift whether or not you find it on sale—though right now you can nab it for $75 off with a coupon on Amazon.

Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set at Amazon for $224.99 (Save $74.01)

4. Home improvement supplies

A new drill for all those DIY projects.
A new drill for all those DIY projects.

Alongside spring cleaning comes a wave of home improvement. There's nothing like nice weather that really makes you notice the chipped paint on your house or more aware of your leaky faucet. That means home improvement items will be in high demand in April, with select retailers offering some deals on these items too. Reviewed has tested out a number of home improvement items that you might want to grab before they become harder to obtain. Makita makes our favorite cordless drill and the Stanley 65-Piece Homeowner's Tool Kit is the best starter toolkit we've ever tested.

5. Auto parts and accessories

A sign to get what you need for your car.
A sign to get what you need for your car.

Fun fact: April is National Car Care Month, which means auto parts stores and brands will be running promotions throughout the month. Even if you don't need any major work done on your vehicle, you can always take better care of it. It's a good idea to grab some accessories like jumper cables and a flat tire kit.

6. Vacuums

Upgrade your cleaning routine with a cordless vacuum.
Upgrade your cleaning routine with a cordless vacuum.

Spring cleaning often means discovering that your old vacuum's suction just isn't cutting it anymore. It might be time to upgrade to a new one, and throughout April you can find vacuum deals at retailers like Dyson and Amazon. The Dyson V11 Torque Drive is the best cordless vacuum cleaner we've ever tested (and is discounted on Amazon), but if you don't like vacuuming yourself, you can find deals on robot vacuums, like the iRobot Roomba i6+, as well.

7. Rain gear

Stay protected from the elements.
Stay protected from the elements.

April showers are very much a thing, but the good news is you'll find various sales on rain gear during this month. Also, it's a good idea to make sure you have a sturdy umbrella and waterproof boots in the case of a downpour. The Davek Solo Umbrella is the best umbrella we've ever tested and we're big fans of Hunter boots for their waterproofing and comfort.

8. Dehumidifiers

Remove excess moisture from your home.
Remove excess moisture from your home.

As the weather heats up, it also means things will start getting hot and humid—and no one wants to enter a home that feels like that. That's where a dehumidifier comes in, which is already a breakout search term, according to Google Trends. So if you want one, you might need to get it sooner than later before shipping takes too long and it's blistering outside. The LG Puricare is the best dehumidifier we've ever tested and reduced the humidity in our test lab by about 45% in 90 minutes, which is very impressive. We highly recommend it.

Get the LG PuriCare Dehumidifier at Amazon for $258.98

9. Garden tools

These gloves are perfect for all your tasks.
These gloves are perfect for all your tasks.

Spring has us thinking about our curb appeal and all the gardening we'll have to do. It's a quarantine hobby we saw explode last year that will likely pick up again. So it's best to get the equipment you need before it's hard to find, as people are already searching for various gardening tools per Google Trends. The Showa Atlas 370 are the best gardening gloves we've ever tested, and you also might want to get a trowel to get to digging.

10. Easter decor

Decorate your door for Easter with this festive wreath.
Decorate your door for Easter with this festive wreath.

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 4. That also means on Monday, April 5, you'll be seeing a ton of discounts on Easter decor (and Easter-themed candy) you can use next year. So head to your local craft and decor stores the day after to nab those sales. You can also spot Easter discounts at retailers like QVC if you prefer to do your shopping online.

Shop Easter Deals at QVC

