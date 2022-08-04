The 10 best things Reviewed editors recommend taking to college

Ranging from useful basics for small dorms to fun must-have items for your desk, our editors personally swear by these picks.

August means it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping, and for college students, the struggle is real: Whether you’re headed to the dorms or living at home, chances are you’ll need one of several things to help make college life easier.

Luckily, our editors here at Reviewed are well-versed in recommending their favorite products and go-to staples they can’t live without—today, they’ve come together to tell you the best thing they took to college (or wish they took) that they’d recommend to college students. Ranging from useful basics for small dorms to fun must-have items for your desk, our editors personally swear by these 10 picks so add them to your back-to-school shopping list before you forget.

1. Bed risers and space-saving furniture

A space-saving bookshelf will come in handy for your textbooks.

“Bed risers!" says Senior Editor of Electronics, Joanna Nelius. "Dorm rooms are small to begin with, and sharing one with another person means little space for yourself. But if you can create more storage space under your bed, it helps tremendously!”

That’s not the only thing she recommends though. “The College Cube Desk Bookshelf was another thing that saved my butt across four years of dorm life. Every dorm I lived in had no shelves, so I needed a place for my books, printer, etc. I needed something that I could stand on top of my desk. This isn't the one I had, but it's exactly the same concept—except this one is better because it has more space than the one I had!”

3. Something to ward off distractions

White noise machines are an underrated pick that most people don’t think of but one that can be a godsend for college students.

“A noise machine!” says Rachel Moskowitz, Deputy Head, Audience Development. “I still use it to this day. I even got a travel-sized one that I think is intended for babies.”

Moskowitz is on to something: White noise machines are useful for everything from sleeping and studying to blocking out unwanted noise from parties and thin walls. It’s an underrated pick that most people don’t think of but one that can be a godsend for college students.

The Reviewed team is particularly partial to the Marpac Dohm model: “I bought two of the same Marpacs for my kids when they were babies and now I'm the only one who still uses it,” laughs Jeaneen Russell, Gift Guide Editor. Parenting Editor Anna Lane chimes in: “I am OBSESSED with the Marpac and we all use it and I have three travel ones!”

4. A way to work from bed

This pillow includes bonus storage pockets.

“A pillow chair so I could work from my bed!” says Celebrations Editor Brittany Romano. It’s not all fun and games either: using a pillow chair that conforms to your body for proper back alignment like this one does can help with the back pain that comes from staying hunched over your notes for hours. “I also have scoliosis and this worked wonders,” adds Romano.

This pillow includes bonus storage pockets for items like your glasses, tablet or TV remote.

5. Items to prioritize your safety

The Protect Life 100-Piece First Aid Kit Reviewed’s first choice for the best first aid kit, due to its lightweight build and how it holds all the basic essentials.

“One of the most useful things I brought to college with me is the boring first aid kit,” Leigh Harrington, Managing Editor of Home, explains. “Keep in mind, you're on your own, so when you fall flat on your face outside the bar on your way to happy hour—yep, that happened—Mom's not there to clean up your bloody skinned knee and slap on a Band-Aid. I like the 100-piece Protect Life First Aid Kit, which contains everything from bandages to an emergency blanket, even a tourniquet, for those just-in-case moments. Only thing not included is painkillers, so make sure you bring a bottle of Advil, too.”

The Protect Life 100-Piece First Aid Kit is also Reviewed’s top choice for the best first aid kit, due to its compact and lightweight build and how it holds all the basic essentials.

Harrington also recommends a personal alarm. “When I left for my freshman year at Syracuse, my dad got me a personal alarm, which he called a rape whistle, but it was super useful. Circa the mid '90s, it was just a square keychain with a pin that, when pulled, made the loudest sound known to man. Personal alarms have come a long way in the last 25 years, and these days, you can simply use your smartphone's emergency calling and location sharing features. If you want a new-school take on the old-school siren and strobe-light effect, try She's Birdie—it's compact, pretty, and literally as loud as a jet engine."

6. A tabletop mirror

A tabletop mirror is good to have when you need to take a quick gander at yourself before running out.

Madison Durham, Senior Staff Writer, Partner Content, says that ahead of school, her mother cajoled her into getting a little desktop mirror from Target. “I said a million times I wouldn't need it but it ended up being extremely useful, especially if you're in a situation where you have communal bathrooms and everyone's getting ready at the same time!”

A tabletop mirror is also good to have when you’ve been at your desk a while and need to take a quick look at yourself before running out. Plus, if you’re working with a small space, it’s easy to add some character to your table with just a mirror—go for one with a fancier, antique frame.

$20 at Target

7. Something for your favorite hot drinks

We love the Cuisinart PerfecTemp CPK-17, which earned our top spot for the best electric kettle.

Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Managing Editor of Commerce, recommends having an electric kettle. “Useful for tea, ramen, hot cocoa and did I mention ramen?”

We love the Cuisinart PerfecTemp CPK-17, which earned our top spot for the best electric kettle. Easy to use and fast-boiling, this pick also has pre-set temperature controls for brewing tea, making it perfect for tea-drinkers.

8. Lighting that gives your space personality

Fun lighting can also give some character to your room without taking up too much space.

Rebecca Viser, Audience Development Director, loved having fun lighting. “My dorms had very harsh overhead lights, and I despised having them on. Plus the twinkle lights and fiber optic lamp just made for a fun and cozy atmosphere! This is like the one I got, but a little smaller, and I still have it!”

Fun lighting can also give some character to your room without taking up too much space. This one has thousands of long fiber strands that give off a pretty glow on a chrome base. If you keep it around for about three days, it’ll expand like a flower!

9. A multi-use kitchen appliance

The best toaster oven we tested was the Breville Smart Oven Pro. We love its even toasting and slow cooking abilities.

“A fake ID,” jokes Gift Guide Editor Jeaneen Russell (Her real recommendation is a toaster oven). “Pretty sure my college roommate and I survived on bagels and frozen pizza.”

Rebecca Viser adds a reminder: “One thing to note on toaster ovens is that a lot of dorms may ban them (ours did, and we had an illegal pop-up toaster). I still shout out toaster ovens as one of the best things to buy for a place.”

If you’re dorming, check that your dorm allows toaster ovens—if they do, at the very least, it’ll come of use for quick meals and for keeping you fed as you go about your classes. The best toaster oven we tested was the Breville Smart Oven Pro, which can not only reheat frozen leftovers for those lazy days but can also roast chicken and broil salmon for a heartier dinner. We love its even toasting and slow cooking abilities as well as its sleek LCD screen.

10. A reliable way to keep yourself hydrated

A colorful, reliable water bottle is the way to go.

Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Staff Writer, believes hydration is key, especially when you’re running amok, juggling school and a social life while trying to take care of yourself. “As you walk across campus all day, I am begging you to stay hydrated. A colorful, reliable water bottle will keep you supplied with water at all times—plus, you can cover it with stickers. Everything’s better with stickers.”

11. A membership to stay on top of essentials

A warehouse club membership lets you buy home and food essentials in bulk, which means more savings.

Executive Editor of Commerce Tercius Bufete suggests buying a warehouse club membership before heading off to college. You’ll find yourself wanting for nothing; a warehouse club membership lets you buy home and food essentials in bulk, which means more savings and less last-minute trips to the store.

Right now, you can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for a $45 annual fee and get $45 off your first purchase. With a Sam’s Club membership, you can get deals on plenty of back-to-school and dorm essentials, including household supplies, furniture, tech and of course, groceries.

