The 10 Best Travel Apps for Exploring the World

There are a few essential travel apps you may already have on your phone: Google Maps, Kayak, a VPN app for secure browsing on shared WiFi, and your airline's app for mobile boarding passes and travel alerts. But beyond that, there are hundreds of apps that promise to make travel seamless and stress-free. How do you pick?

Here are 10 of the best, for everything from transit to translation. All are free for the basic version, and most are available for Android and iOS.