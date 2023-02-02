10 Best Used Cars for the Money
With car prices so high, you want to make sure you are going to get the best bang for your buck, especially when buying used.
Learn: How To Stay Safe When Using Mobile Banking Apps
Discover: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
iSeeCars.com determined the best used cars for the money by finding five-year-old models priced between $18,000 and $27,000 with an average remaining lifespan of more than 130,000 miles. Here's a look at the 10 best five-year-old used cars for the money.
1. Honda Fit
Price per 1,000 miles: $119
Average price: $18,486
Remaining lifespan (miles): 154,826
Remaining lifespan (%): 74.7%
Take Our Poll: Do You Have a Second Job or Backup Plan in Case You Are Laid Off?
2. Honda Civic Coupe
3. Toyota Prius
Price per 1,000 miles: $131
Average price: $24,208
Remaining lifespan (miles): 185,049
Remaining lifespan (%): 73.8%
4. Toyota Camry
Price per 1,000 miles: $133
Average price: $20,482
Remaining lifespan (miles): 153,517
Remaining lifespan (%): 68.8%
5. Chevrolet Impala
6. Toyota Corolla
7. Toyota Avalon
8. Honda Accord
9. Toyota Camry Hybrid
10. Ford Fusion
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Used Cars for the Money