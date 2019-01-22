Getty Images





Utility stocks had a great 2018 ... for the most part. Yes, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) broadly finished the year with a marginal gain. But mounting U.S. and global worries helped push the sector to a spectacular 20% run between the February lows and the mid-December highs.

Heading into 2019, it looks as though utility stocks could be among the better performers this year, too, according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

"For equity investors, risk is high and the margin of safety is low because stock valuations are elevated compared with history," Goldman Chief Equity Strategist David Kostin and team wrote in a Nov. 19 note to clients. "We forecast the S&P 500 index will generate a modest single-digit absolute return in 2019."

Although the bank believes cash is an excellent place to allocate some of your capital in the year ahead, when it comes to actual stock picks, utilities are high on its list - so much so that it raised the sector to "overweight." Why? Several analysts are predicting a slowdown in GDP growth in 2019, and historically, when that happens, utilities tend to outperform the markets as a whole, in part because the sector has traditionally had a low beta to the S&P 500.

Goldman also suggests that investors need to buy quality companies with stable earnings and revenues to prepare for the year ahead. Utilities fit that to a T, and typically deliver better-than-average dividend yield to boot. So with all that in mind, here are the 10 best utility stocks to buy for 2019.

SEE ALSO: 101 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond

NextEra Energy





Market value: $84.5 billion

Dividend yield: 2.5%

Forward P/E: 21.1

Analysts' opinion: 13 buy, 1 overweight, 4 hold, 1 underweight, 0 sell

As investors get more defensive in 2019, NextEra Energy (NEE, $176.09) becomes an obvious choice.

One only needs to look at the company's stock chart in 2018 - or the past five years, for that matter - to understand that this $85 billion utility stock is as stable an investment as they come. The 2.5% yield doesn't hurt, either.

NextEra continues its push to become one of the country's greenest power producers. The company is committed to cutting its carbon emissions by 65% for a 20-year period starting with a 2001 base rate. Currently, NEE has the seventh-lowest CO2 emission rate among the top 50 power producers in the U.S.

The company's Energy Resources division generates 20 gigawatts of energy, 80% of it from wind and solar power, with the remainder from nuclear and natural gas.

If you're a socially responsible investor, this alone should make NextEra an attractive investment in 2019. But if you're purely interested in shareholder returns, NEE delivers there, too. The stock generated a total return of 162% over the five years ended Dec. 31, 2017 - significantly higher than the 108% total return of the S&P 500.

National Grid





Market value: $35.1 billion

Dividend yield: 6.0%

Forward P/E: 14.4

Analysts' opinion: 7 buy, 0 overweight, 9 hold, 0 underweight, 0 sell

Most utilities of note are located in the U.S., but if you want a little bit of international diversification, National Grid (NGG, $52.00) is an excellent choice for this year.

The company operates utilities in upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Overseas, it runs both electricity and natural gas transmission businesses in the U.K.

In the six months ended Sept. 30, 2018, the company's U.K. businesses generated half its operating profit, while the U.S. contributed 38% and its NG Ventures business - which includes the company's real estate holdings and Europe's largest grain LNG storage facility - the remainder.

Also worth considering: National Grid announced the launch of a venture capital unit, National Grid Partners, which has committed $250 million over the next three years to invest in renewable energy innovation. NGP is the only global utility-backed venture capital company in Silicon Valley. The investments are intended to ensure National Grid stays ahead of the competition on the green-energy front.

PPL Corp.





Market value: $21.5 billion

Dividend yield: 5.4%

Forward P/E: 12.2

Analysts' opinion: 7 buy, 0 overweight, 7 hold, 1 underweight, 1 sell