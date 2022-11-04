The 10 best weekend sales you can shop right now at Sam's Club, Adidas and Amazon

Shop the best weekend sales at Samsung, Nordstrom Rack and Amazon.

The weekend is here and the deals are hot. Whether you're after new home appliances or winter fashion staples, you can treat yourself to a weekend shopping spree ahead of Black Friday with these epic sales. Stay on budget with markdowns at Amazon, Macy's and so much more.

If you want to stretch your dollar, you came to the right place. The savings are endless at major outlets, including Adidas and Solo Stove. Keep scrolling for insider info on all the best sales available this weekend—just shop fast, deals this good never last long.

1. Amazon Beauty Haul

Amazon's Beauty Haul sale has the best early Black Friday deals on Olaplex, Revlon, PMD and more.

Right now, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event has some of the best deals on cult-favorite brands like Olaplex, Revlon, PMD and Elemis with Black Friday-level savings. Try Reviewed-approved and influencer-recommended products for less during the beauty extravaganza—just shop fast, some of the hottest items are selling fast and the deals only last through Sunday, November 6.

Shop the Amazon Beauty Haul

2. Adidas

Sweaters, shoes and so much more are up to 60% off at Adidas.

Need to find the perfect gift for the sneaker head in your life? Head to Adidas and save up to 60% on hundreds of shoes from now until Wednesday, November 16. Clothes, accessories and other Adidas items are also included in this mega sale, so make the most of it ahead of the Black Friday shopping rush.

Shop at Adidas

3. Lowe's

Save on appliances, tools and more ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these competing Way Day deals.

Lowe's has all your appliance and tool needs covered with incredible early Black Friday deals available now. For a limited time only, you can score massive savings on dryers, fans, drills, fridges and so much more before the big shopping holiday. Shop Craftsman, LG and Kobalt deals today at Lowe's.

Shop at Lowe's

4. Sam's Club

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership right now while it's 50% off.

A membership at Sam's Club can net you discounted fuel, free tire repair, markdowns on home goods and so much more—and you can sign up for half-off right now. Normally, a membership would set you back $50 per year, but Sam's Club is offering it for just $25. As a member, you can sign up for Sam's Cash, the club's reward program that's totally free to join and earns you cash back with purchases outside of the Sam's Club selection. In addition, a Sam's Club membership lets you save big on gas, pantry essentials, groceries, bulk purchases and more.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

5. Function of Beauty

Upgrade your hair care regimen with customizable shampoo and conditioner from Function of Beauty.

Function of Beauty creates personalized hair products with one-of-a-kind formulas and vegan ingredients based on your preferences, hair type and needs. Right now, you can save 20% on your first Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner order. During testing, our beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian, said her personal results speak for themselves. "If your Function of Beauty results are like mine—but catered to you, of course—I think you'll be thrilled," she said. Kasparian added that the personalized products left her hair feeling soft and strong and didn't strip or alter her blonde locks.

Shop at Function of Beauty

6. Little Passports

Save 15% sitewide at Little Passports today.

If you're trying to get your little one excited to learn, Little Passports has the perfect deal for you. With their subscription boxes full of interactive activities, you can help your child learn about the jungle, space and so much more from the comfort of your own home. Right now, when you use code ADVENTURE15 you'll get 15% off sitewide at Little Passports, which means you'll pay less each month in subscription fees. The boxes ship for free and can be cancelled at anytime, so take advantage of the sitewide sale now to enrich your child's education.

Shop at Little Passports

7. Bombas

Shop the Bombas sale for big savings on chic and cozy socks.

Give your feet something cozy to slip into this fall with a new collection of Bombas socks. If it's your first time perusing the brand's stylish footwear, you can use the promo code USAT20 at checkout for 20% off your first order. That means you can get the Bombas men's running ankle socks, one of our favorite running socks, for $13.20 instead of the list price of $16.50. Returning customers can still save with the brand offering up to 15% off packs of socks for men, women and kids.

Shop at Bombas

8. Solo Stove

Pre-order Solo Stove's new patio heater for a huge 40% discount today.

If you're a fan of Solo Stove and its cult-favorite line of outdoor smokeless fire pits (like us), the new tower patio heater is worth a look. Designed to provide a 10-foot radius of head-to-toe heating, the stainless steel tower is fueled by standard wood pellets and promises a virtually smoke-free burn. Currently marked down from $999.99 to just $599.99—a hot $400 price cut—you can order the heater today for an estimated ship date of Monday, December 19 (meaning it should arrive in time for an at-home New Year's Eve party).

Shop at Solo Stove

9. Macy's

Get incredible Black Friday deals now at Macy's.

Black Friday is right around the corner, and Macy's is getting ready with fashionable deals on some of the biggest brands like Calvin Klein, Adidas and more. Save right now with Macy's early Black Friday deals and get ready for their savings next week that should see items up to 70% off.

Shop at Macy's

10. HelloFresh

Get 70% off your first box at HelloFresh now.

Don't have time to hit the grocery store during the busy holiday season? Sign up for HelloFresh right now and get 70% off your first box of delivered groceries. After that, you can score 20% off your second, third, fourth and fifth meal kits! Skip the time at grocery store and save on your food today with HelloFresh.

Sign up for HelloFresh

Other noteworthy sales

