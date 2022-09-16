The 10 best weekend sales you can shop right now at Walmart, QVC and Stuart Weitzman

Save big on clothes, speakers and more with these weekend sales happening right now.

Another week has wrapped up and it's time to enjoy a relaxing weekend. You can get some online shopping done while you decompress and update the essentials in your living room, your closet and more. To find the best places to shop without breaking the bank, we've found some of the best sales to scour this weekend.

There are plenty of ways to save at major outlets, including Walmart and QVC, plus deals from quality brands, including Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Scroll down for more details on the sales available throughout the weekend, but be sure to shop fast as these deals won't roll into next week.

1. GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA offer frames with style and durability that are now available for up to 50% off this weekend.

Clear your vision with a new pair of frames from GlassesUSA, which is offering a pair of deals for shoppers. Right now, the site is offering a buy one, get one free deal on frames with the promo code BOGOFREE. This is on top of 50% off frames with basic prescription lenses and free shipping to your door with the promo code SUMMER50. When we tested GlassesUSA, we were impressed with the variety of designs available and how durable the frames were.

Shop GlassesUSA Buy One, Get One Free sale

2. Bombas

These Bombas socks promise arch support and well-padded material, which you can experience for 20% off this weekend.

Give your feet something cozy to slip into this fall with a new collection of Bombas socks. If it's your first time perusing the brand's stylish footwear, you can use the promo code USAT20 at checkout for 20% off your first order. That means you can get the Bombas Men's Running Ankle Socks, one of our favorite running socks, for $13.20 instead of the list price of $16.50. Returning customers can still save with the brand offering up to 15% off packs of socks for men, women and kids.

Shop Bombas socks

3. Audioengine

The Audioengine A2+ are the best PC speakers we've ever tested and you can get them in certified refurbished form for handy price cut.

Update the sound of your home tech without breaking the bank by shopping Audioengine's collection of certified refurbished devices, which are now available for up to 50% off. That means you can get the developer's A2+ wireless speaker system, typically listed for $269, for 17% off at $223. We named the A2+ system as the best computer speakers we've ever tested for the depth and accuracy to the sound output with a rich clarity from low mids through to the higher registers.

Shop Audioengine certified refurbished devices

4. QVC

Add some cozy threads to your closet by shopping QVC's clearance department this weekend.

Whether you need new style for your closet or an update to your kitchen, QVC can help you shop smart. New customers can use the promo code OFFER to get $15 off your first order. This is on top of the outlet's vast clearance section with discounts on tech, clothing and home essentials. For instance, you can relax in style with the Carole Hochman Honeycomb fleece lounger, typically listed for $48, down 30% to $33.60.

Shop QVC's clearance section

5. Walmart+

Walmart has announced that it will provide access to Paramount Plus' streaming catalog to Walmart Plus members.

Whether it's picking up food for home or filling up your gas tank, Walmart+ can make every aspect of your everyday life easier. Right now, the outlet's membership-based subscription service is letting newcomers sign up for a free 30-day trial (followed by a monthly fee of $12.95). Membership to Walmart+ offers free unlimited delivery, a scan-and-go service that offers a touch-free payment option and 5 cents off per gallon at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations. A more recent addition to the benefits includes one year of access to Paramount+, typically $49.99, totally free.

Sign up for Walmart+

6. Kate Spade

This Kate Spade backpack can be yours for less than $120 this weekend.

Stroll into fall with some stylish new accessories from Kate Spade this weekend. You can shop the brand's sale section for discounts of up to 75% off on handbags, purses and more. Even better, you can use the coupon code SAVE25 to get an additional 25% off your purchases through Sunday, September 18. For instance, the Kate Spade Day Pack medium backpack, typically listed for $298, is 60% off, ringing up at just $118.73.

Shop the Kate Spade sale section

7. Disney+

Snag the Disney+ deal and watch the new "Pinocchio" movie exclusively streaming on the platform.

If you're looking for something fun to watch this weekend, Disney+ is the place to be. Through Monday, September 19, new subscribers can join Disney's streaming site for just $1.99 for the first month followed by $7.99 per month. With Disney+, you can watch classic episodes of The Simpsons, big blockbusters like Thor: Love and Thunder and even exclusive movies like the recently-released remake of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.

Sign up for Disney+

8. Sam's Club

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.

Warehouse clubs offer home essentials in bulk so you can save more money in the long run, and Sam's Club is letting you join with an extra touch of deals. Right now, new members can get a $45 credit to use on their first purchase (though it must be made within 60 days of joining). A Sam's Club membership entitles shoppers to special discounts on everything from pantry staples and household goods to tires and prescriptions. You'll also access a $0.05 discount on gas for members at select Sam's Club fuel stations

Sign up for Sam's Club membership

9. Stuart Weitzman

The Gobi Bootie is just one of many stylish sets of footwear on sale at Stuart Weitzman's outlet this weekend.

Step into the new season with some new sets of shoes from Stuart Weitzman. Through Monday, September 19, shoppers looking to upgrade their fall footwear can shop the brand's outlet for up to 70% off boots, loafers and pumps. For instance, the Gobi Bootie, a chic update on the classic leather Chelsea boot, typically runs shoppers $595. At the outlet, shoppers can get a pair for 63% off at $220.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman outlet

10. Crutchfield

The JBL Clip 4 has excellent sound for its ultra-compact size and is extremely durable for the toughest outdoor adventures.

Take your favorite tunes on the go anytime you want by shopping Crutchfield's special sale on JBL speakers. For a limited time, you can save up to $80 on select portable Bluetooth JBL speakers. This includes one of the best we've ever tested: the JBL Clip 4. The Clip 4 has excellent sound for its ultra-compact size and is also extremely durable for the toughest outdoor adventures.

Shop the Crutchfield JBL sale

