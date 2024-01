11 of the biggest blizzards to ever hit the US

Blizzards can be deadly. Curtis Compton/AP

The Great Blizzard of 1888 remains one of the most devastating storms in US history.

During the bomb cyclone in March 2019, 25 states were affected.

While some parts of the US receive snow much of the year, other states are about to enter their frostiest season.

Over the past 150 years, the country has been pummeled with record-breaking blizzards.

Here are some of the biggest winter storms that have brought parts of the US to a standstill.

The Great Blizzard of 1888 remains one of the most devastating storms in US history, with a death toll of over 400.

The awning of a grocery store damaged from the weight of the snow during the Great Blizzard of 1888 in New York City. AP

In March 1888, the Great Blizzard of 1888 hit the Atlantic coast. New York was pummeled by 22 inches of snow, closing down the Brooklyn Bridge, while other areas received 40 to 50 inches. Over 400 people died, including 100 seafarers, and the damage totaled $20 million, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The Knickerbocker Storm of 1922 caused the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, DC, to collapse, killing 98 and injuring 133.

Cars buried in snow during the Knickerbocker Storm in Washington, DC, in January 1922. Herbert A. French/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Washington, DC, was buried beneath 28 inches of snow in the Knickerbocker Storm of 1922. After the collapse of the theater's roof, the city's building codes were updated to require steel I-beams and better supports, The Washington Post reported.

The Great Appalachian Storm of 1950 snarled Thanksgiving weekend travel.

The Ohio National Guard shovels snow in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1950. AP

Between 52 and 67 inches of snow covered the central Appalachians over Thanksgiving weekend in 1950. The Category 5 storm caused at least 160 deaths, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Chicago Blizzard of 1967 covered the city in 23 inches of snow, its highest snowfall on record.

A Chicago Transit Authority bus in January 1967. Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images

The Chicago Blizzard of 1967 shut down O'Hare Airport and stranded 20,000 cars and 1,100 CTA buses, according to the National Weather Service. The damage cost businesses $150 million, and 60 people died.

A huge blizzard that slammed the East Coast in 1993 became known as "the Storm of the Century."

A pedestrian walks through snow in Atlanta, Georgia, in March 1993. Curtis Compton/AP

The Storm of the Century caused $5.5 billion in damages with massive snowfalls from Maine all the way down to Florida (parts of which received 6 inches). The Category 5 storm also created tornadoes and widespread flooding, affecting 120 million people, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Blizzard of 1996 resulted in 150 deaths and around $3 billion in damages across the Northeast.

John F. Kennedy Airport in New York at a standstill on January 9, 1996. Mark Lennihan/AP

In the Blizzard of 1996, 20 feet of snow and 50 mile-per-hour winds wreaked havoc on the Northeast. All three major airports in the New York metropolitan area were closed, and New York City became a ghost town. The blizzard and subsequent flooding resulted in 150 deaths and around $3 billion in damages, Accuweather reported.

The Great Blizzard of 2003 brought East Coast cities to a standstill.

People helped push a car stuck on Seventh Avenue during a snow storm in February 2003 in New York City. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

From February 14 to 19, the Great Blizzard of 2003 covered the East Coast in several feet of snow. Parts of New York received 2 feet, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, reported 37 inches, and Garrett County, Maryland, was buried in 40 inches.

Around 2,000 flights were canceled, and 20 people died, CNN reported.

There were three major snowstorms in 20 days in February 2010, including "Snowmageddon" in Washington, DC.

The White House is blanketed in snow in Washington, DC, in 2010. Alex Brandon/AP

The snowstorm in Washington, DC, on February 5 and 6 was dubbed "Snowmageddon," with 17.8 inches of snow. Over 200,000 homes and businesses lost power, The Washington Post reported. Snowmageddon was sandwiched between two other blizzards at the beginning and end of February 2010, prolonging the cleanup process.

"Snowzilla," also known as Winter Storm Jonas, pounded the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with up to 3 feet of snow in 2016.

A woman takes a picture of the Washington monument in January 2016. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Baltimore and Washington, DC, received between 15 and 30 inches of snow. There were 19 deaths reported due to the blizzard, several of them from heart attacks while shoveling snow, The Washington Post reported. In total, around 85 million people were affected by the snowstorm.

The governor of Colorado declared a state of emergency due to a bomb cyclone in March 2019 that affected 25 states.

Denver covered in snow in March 2019. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Bomb cyclone" is a meteorological term that describes a hurricane-like storm that develops when a cyclone undergoes "bombogenesis." Bombogenesis happens when a storm system's pressure drops very fast, causing it to intensify.

In Colorado, the 2019 bomb cyclone grounded more than 1,300 flights, left more than 84,000 Colorado residents without power, and killed at least one person, The Denver Post reported. A total of 25 states were affected, from flooding in parts of Nebraska and Iowa to tornadoes in New Mexico to intense winds in Texas.

In December 2020, parts of New York received 2 to 3 feet of snow during a Category 3 storm.

Residents clear snow on December 17, 2020 in Old Bethpage, New York. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A Nor'easter blanketed the East Coast from Pennsylvania all the way up to Maine on December 16 and 17, breaking several records with snowfalls of 4 to 6 inches per hour.

Albany International Airport was covered in 22.9 inches of snow, while Binghamton, New York, received a total of 40 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

