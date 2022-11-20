In this article, we discuss 10 biggest discount store companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World.

The discount channel produced between $27.76 billion in sales worldwide in 2022. This figure is expected to reach $583 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% (CAGR).

Bargain merchants are capitalizing on the changing buying behaviors of the typical American consumer by offering lower prices to attract customers. Even when the overall economy was doing well and the unemployment rate was dropping to its lowest levels, consumers in the United States had started to change their spending patterns. But the rising inflation in 2022 forced even the well off demographic to flock to discount stores. Several studies show that rising inflation is now eating into the savings of millions of Americans. Retirement funds are drying up and young Americans are also facing the heat as major companies in the country begin to lay off their staff to cut costs. With the Federal Reserve showing no signs of stopping its interest rate hikes, people are increasing their trips to discount stores for clothing, grocery and household items. Because of this industry trend, discount store companies are expected to gain traction not only in the US but also in emerging markets.

Discount stores cater to a specific group of people, typically those with lower to middling incomes. This industry is in high demand due to consumer spending patterns and potential population growth in areas near bargain retailers. The total profitability of independent discount store enterprises is reliant on their ability to remain competitive in terms of pricing and improving revenue per square foot. Smaller companies tend to focus more on building niche markets for specific items or identifying new needs that haven't yet been discovered. When it comes to leasing retail space and negotiating lower supplier rates, larger enterprises enjoy an advantage in the market.

In response to these subtle shifts in the shopping practices of their customers, discount merchants like Dollar General and Aldi have been swiftly extending their operations across the United States and investing in the digital infrastructure of their businesses. Amazon has made several changes to the structure of its Prime subscription such as simplifying the pricing structure.

Discount department stores are expanding faster than other retail locations. It is anticipated that the yearly growth rate for value-based or cheap businesses that do not sell food, like Dollar General, will be 5.2% until 2024. It is also expected that there will be a growth of 4.9% in discount grocery retailers such as Lidl.

10 Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World

Our Methodology

We picked some of the most notable discount retailers based on their market cap. Some of these companies are pure discount store operators, while others frequently offer discounts and special deals at their physical stores and online platforms.

Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World

Market cap: $6B

Macy’s (NYSE:M)'s Backstage is a hybrid of a department store and an outlet. More than 160 Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) shops in 35 states host Macy's Backstage, a pop-up shopping experience.

Despite decades-high inflation, Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) posted fiscal first-quarter profits and sales above analysts' estimates on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Bloomingdale's owner department store chain confirmed its fiscal 2022 sales forecast at that time and upped its profit prediction, predicting higher credit card income for the rest of the year.

Market cap: $37B

Incorporated in Dublin, California, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 firm. With 1,648 outlets in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, it's the country's 9th-largest discount retailer for clothing and home fashions. A reason to the store’s sustainability is its discounts which range from 20% to 60% off department and specialty shop regular prices on first quality, in-season, name brand and designer clothing, accessories, footwear, and home styles for the entire family.

8. The Kroger Co. ( NYSE: KR

Market cap: $34B

One of the largest food retailers in the world is the Kroger Company (NYSE:KR), which has its headquarters in Cincinnati. The company had annual sales of $137.9 billion in the fiscal year 2021. They manage 2,750 supermarket retail shops and operate under various brand names. There is a wide variety of store models offered by the company, including supermarkets and seamless digital shopping alternatives, warehouse shops, price-impact warehouses, and multi-department stores, which are like supercenters but offer a wider variety of national brands, fashion, and general products. Some of these models can be found in the United States.

There are over 170 merchants of superb jewelry in the Kroger stores (NYSE:KR) vicinity, including Fred Meyer Jewelers and Littman Jewelers. This business is extremely profitable because of its efficient management. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is the only company in the United States that has a three-tier distribution structure that is efficient financially. Kroger owns 35 food production or manufacturing units that produce high-quality goods under the firm's private label, which are sold only to Kroger customers. It benefits both the company and its clientele. The 1,585 convenience stores and gas stations owned and operated by Kroger are part of our one-stop shopping philosophy.

7. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO:3382.T)

Market cap: $28.5B

Seven & I Holdings (TYO:3382.T) has over 79,000 locations in 19 different countries, with many of those locations being franchised. Seven & I holdings (TYO:3382.T) operates a variety of establishments in Asia, including supermarkets, department stores, and local grocery stores, amongst others.

In 2021, Seven & I Holdings reported yearly revenue of $42.477 billion, which represented a decline of 13.37% compared to the previous year's total. However, In 2022, Seven & I Holdings (TYO:3382.T) reported annual sales of $78.748 billion, representing a rise of 85.39% compared to the previous year's figures.

Market cap: $36B

Dollar Tree shops Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) owns the Dollar Tree series of discount stores. Their claim is that products at their store are sold for $1 or less.

The first quarter of 2022 gross profit of Dollar Tree shops Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rose by 19.2% to $2.34 billion from $1.96 billion the year before. Their gross margin increased by 33.9% in 2022, compared to the previous year's quarter of 30.3%. The company’s revenue grew 43.2% to $536.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, the company had 112 new locations. In addition, the company added 790 Dollar Tree locations to its multi-price Plus network and renovated 118 Family Dollar locations.

