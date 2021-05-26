In this article we will take a look at the 10 biggest healthy food brands in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the food industry’s outlook for 2021 and go directly to the 5 Biggest Healthy Food Brands in the World.

Over the past few years, consumers have been getting more concerned about the healthiness of their food. Unlike in the past, when all eating was about was food that tastes good and fills the stomach, consumers now want healthy food, produced utilizing ethical means and that is sustainable for the environment.

A 2018 survey of about 1600 consumers done by L.E.K., a management consultant company, disclosed that consumers today are more supportive of nearly a dozen health and wellness claims. The increasing awareness about global warming, obesity, heart issues and the importance of fitness is also adding to the trend of healthy foods. Since 2016, the healthy food industry has grown from about $700 billion in to a whopping $811 billion today.

The world is also seeing a rise in healthy food brands that offer plant-based fast food and healthy products that they claim are sourced from organic methods, without any harm to animals. Companies like Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and Impossible Foods are seeing a lot of popularity for their plant-based products.

On the other hand, grocery companies like Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) 's Whole Foods are increasing their healthy food offerings to attract health-conscious customers.

You will notice products in your local grocery store or pharmacy being marketed with claims such as 100% organic, non-GMO, and many other claims that general readers are mostly unaware of. This has made it very confusing for a beginner to find the right products according to their needs and wants and even more for investors who want to invest and support these companies. But, worry not, for we are here to clear up your confusions and help you make an informed decision.

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

With this context and industry outlook in mind, let’s start our list of the 10 biggest healthy food brands in the world.

Biggest Healthy Food Brands in the World

10. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)

Based out of Providence, Rhode Island, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has been a leading company in the healthy foods industry since its inception in 1996. UNFI employs over 19,000 employees with their early sales reaching around $25 million as of the fiscal year 2020.

With a selection of over 10,000 SKUs, UNFI boasts a wide range of high-quality products from specialty cheese to deli, frozen foods to bakery items.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ranks 10th in the list of the biggest healthy food brands in the world.

9. Whole Foods Market (Owned by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN))

Established by two friends John Mackey and Reene Lawson in 1980 in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market is another big name in the list of leading food brands that offer healthy items.

Whole Foods Market has been a game-changer in the food industry with their aim to provide the healthiest foods to their customers. They first pioneered the ban on partially hydrogenated oils in 2003, much earlier than the FDA ban in 2018, and have since banned over 100 foods, colors, and preservatives commonly found in foods.

Whole Foods Market employs a massive workforce of over 91, 000 employees over 500 locations in different areas of the US, Canada, London, and the United Kingdom.

In 2017, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would acquire Whole Foods for roughly $13.7 billion. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s Whole Foods ranks 9th in the list of the biggest healthy food brands in the world.

Founded 12 years ago, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a new name in the market, with a different mission, and has been growing rapidly since its establishment.

Beyond Meat is committed to fighting the four growing global issues: human health, climate change, decreasing natural resources, and animal welfare. Beyond Meat is fighting these issues by using innovative technology – by making plant-based meat that is significantly less heavy on the environment yet provides almost the same or even more amount of proteins while tasting almost the same.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) went public last year. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock is up 15% over the last five days.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) currently has 7 different items in their product line, which is going to expand much more in the future. These items include Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausages, Beyond Breakfast Sausages, Beyond Meatballs, Cookout Classic, Beyond Beef, and Beyond Beef Crumbles. All of these products use plant-based meat.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) ranks 8th in the list of the biggest healthy food brands in the world.

7. Annie’s, Owned by General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)

Founded by Annie Whitney in 1989 and then acquired by General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) in 2014, this organic food company ranks 7th in the list of the biggest healthy food brands in the world.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)'s Annie’s aims to help the world by using ingredients, manufacturing partners, and packaging materials that have a positive impact on farmers, communities, animals, the environment, and their customers. They seek to promote environmentally productive and healthy agriculture by using regenerative agriculture practices. Moreover, they are focused on minimizing the carbon footprint due to their packaging while partnering with manufacturers that share similar goals.

Annie’s was included in Forbes' small giants list in 2013. As of 2014, Annie’s had over 120 employees. In 2017, the company was able to generate sales of up to $400 million, which is a massive improvement from the $200 million that the company made in 2014, before the General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) deal.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) was founded in 1986 by Michael Smolyansky, who discovered the fermented drink called “kefir” at a food show and decided to start producing and selling it commercially. Since the death of Michael Smolyansky, the company has been under his daughter, Julie Smolyansky.

Nearly all of products of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) are hormone- and GMO-free and on top of that, they are also focused on environmental sustainability and manage that by using recyclable plastic packaging and renewable energy.

Since its inception in 1986, Lifeway has grown to be a leading name in the food industry. Today, it employs around 370 employees, with its annual revenue of $102 million as of the trailing 12 months. Like Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) 's Whole Foods, Lifeway is one of the biggest healthy food brands in the world.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY)'s main product is their kefir, which is available in different varieties, including organic, grass-fed, low fat, nonfat, bio-kefir, and much more. In addition to kefirs, they also sell farmer cheese.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) ranks 6th in the list of the biggest healthy food brands in the world.

