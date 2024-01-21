What are the 10 biggest manufacturing businesses in Kentucky? Take a look

When thinking of Kentucky, bourbon, horses and bluegrass are sure to come to mind, but the commonwealth is also a major player in the manufacturing sector across the country.

"Manufacturing is a vital part of our state’s record economic success, and the industry is a significant part of our plans for continued growth statewide," said Jeff Noel, secretary for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

Across the state, some 259,000 workers are employed in the manufacturing sector at some 6,000 facilities including at global brands like Ford Motor Co., GE Appliances, and Tyson Foods Inc. This means roughly 13% of workers in the state are employed in the manufacturing sector, besting the national count by more than 4%.

The greater Louisville area alone "is home to 2,400 manufacturing companies employing more than 82,500 in the areas of automotive, food and beverage, plastics, appliances, and electrical components," according to Greater Louisville Inc., the metro chamber of commerce's website.

On top of providing lots of jobs for Kentuckians, the manufacturing industry helped contribute more than $45 billion to the state's gross domestic product, the monetary measure of all goods and services produced in this sector, according to Noel. Kentucky-made products can be found around the world, with $34.4 billion in products having been exported outside the U.S. in 2022. Workers in manufacturing also stand to make an average of $71,000 annually, according to data from JobsEQ that Noel shared.

Since 2020, the Beshear administration has emphasized supporting manufacturing, Noel said, creating $24 billion in new investments and 32,100 full-time jobs.

"A robust manufacturing sector means great jobs for Kentucky families in every corner of the state," said Noel. "Success in manufacturing means growth in numerous other areas as well. Distribution and logistics, automotive, metals, food & beverage, and so on. All of these industries are directly connected to – or thriving thanks to – our incredible manufacturing growth."

One advantage lending to Kentucky being an ideal place for manufacturing-related businesses is its central geographic location, putting each company within 600 miles of roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population. Kentucky is also home to two major shipping and logistics facilities, UPS Worldport in Louisville and DHL Express in Northern Kentucky, allowing companies ease in getting products from assembly lines to customers.

"Kentucky is perfectly located and has the distribution presence needed to serve the supply chain of numerous key industries in the Eastern United States," Noel said. "And we have leadership in Gov. Andy Beshear and the legislature that understand the importance of manufacturing to our state and want to see it become an even greater strength in the years ahead."

So, what are some of the largest manufacturing businesses in Kentucky and what do they make? Here's what we found.

1. Ford Motor Company

Employees: 13,120

Ford Super Duty trucks rolled off the assembly line at the Ford Truck Plant on Chamberlain Ln. in Louisville, Ky. May 24, 2023

Products: Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks (F-250 to F-450), Ford Expedition, Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Navigator

2. Toyota Motor Corp.

Employees: 11,977

A Toyota car is driven through the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Inc. ahead of a visit by Ivanka Trump, presidential advisor, in Georgetown, Ky. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Products: Toyota Camry, Toyota Camry Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus ES 350 and this plant also produces vehicle parts including four-cylinder and V-6 engines, axels, steering components, and more

3. Haier US Appliances Solutions Inc. (GE Appliances)

Employees: 6,910

GE Appliances have completed their state-of-the-art dishwasher line and are giving a tour of the plant for the unveiling of the new line. Sept. 27, 2023

Products: Washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators

4. Grupo Proeza SA de CV (Metalsa)

Employees: 2,762

Products: Automotive components such as chassis structures for light and commercial vehicles

5. Magna International Inc.

Employees: 2,455

Products: Automotive components such as body structures, seating, powertrain and more

6. Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Employees: 2,418

Products: A member of the Toyota Group that produces auto parts for Toyota brand vehicles as well as other metals, machinery, chemicals, agribusiness tools, electronics and energy products

7. Tyson Foods Inc.

Employees: 2,417

A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported a loss of $417 million in its fiscal third quarter. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Products: Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, BallPark, Wright, Aidell's and State Fair brands food items

8. JBS Foods

Employees: 2,280

JBS Foods is a global, diversified protein company creating products in Butchertown in Louisville. July 26, 2023

Products: Pork products for the company, which includes brands such as Swift, Primo, Adaptable Meats and others

9. Suntory

Employees: 2,002

Bourbon tasting in the limestone cellar at the Maker's Mark distillery in Loretto, Ky. on Aug. 10, 2023.

Products: Makers Mark, Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, Baker's Bourbon, Booker's Bourbon, Legent

10. Nucor Corporation

Employees: 1,871

Products: Steel and related products

Note: All data on companies was provided by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

