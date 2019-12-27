The 10 Biggest Math Breakthroughs of 2019
From answering ancient questions to finding new innovations, these are the year’s magnificent mathematical highlights.
In 2019, math seemed to have many mainstream moments—and that’s not including the viral problems that made us want to rip our hair out. This year saw a steady stream of answers (or at least partial answers) to tough questions that had puzzled mathematicians for decades, as well as new techniques that captured our attention in a big way. Here are the numbers—and the minds behind them—that mattered most this year.
From answering ancient questions to finding new innovations, these are the year’s magnificent mathematical highlights.