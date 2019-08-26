The 10 Biggest SRI Stocks

The 1980s kicked off an era in which greed was good. Since the Great Recession, we've turned over a new leaf in the narrative: You can do well (financially) by doing good (for the world). The sentiment is so pervasive that it has given rise to socially responsible investing -- or SRI.

3d rendering of green line chart with blurred background. More

SRI stocks -- short for "socially responsible investing" -- aim to make you money while making the world a better place. Image source: Getty Images.

What is an SRI stock?

SRI stocks represent companies that create social good. In general, they make the world better.

MSCI, a global investment research company, is a major source of SRI information. The company has exact specifications for what characteristics a company needs to be considered a socially responsible investment.

Step one: Eliminating industries based on values

The easiest place to start is by talking about what industries are automatically eliminated from being included in a list of socially responsible companies. MSCI refers to these industries as "values-based exclusions." Essentially, these are areas of the economy that have the potential to create more suffering than good. This list includes:

Controversial weapons

Civilian firearms

Nuclear weapons

Tobacco

Alcohol

Adult entertainment

Conventional weapons

Gambling

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

Nuclear power

Thermal coal

While this drastically reduces the number of companies that can be designated SRI stocks, there are still many others to choose from.

Step two: ESG -- or environmental, social, and governance -- scores

The next step in the process is to evaluate and grade each company on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings. Specifically, MSCI looks for how well companies are mitigating risks regarding their environmental, social, and governance policies. Such designations are so popular that we've devoted an entire section at The Motley Fool to ESG stocks.

In this light, MSCI isn't simply looking for "do-gooders." It's following the mantra that companies can "do well by doing good." In fact, it might be more telling to say that companies that don't do well in these arenas are open to risks that might not be captured by traditional financial metrics. Consider:

Environment: Companies that have weak environmental policies can waste money on unnecessary resources. Depending on their industry, they can open themselves up to huge losses -- as BP did with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Companies that have weak environmental policies can waste money on unnecessary resources. Depending on their industry, they can open themselves up to huge losses -- as did with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. Social: Those that don't focus on their social responsibilities risk permanent damage to their brand. That can have dire consequences for businesses. One of the most salient recent examples came from Uber . The company endured months of bad press after allegations of sexual harassment from executives came to light. Not surprisingly, competitor Lyft made large market-share gains immediately following these revelations.

Those that don't focus on their social responsibilities risk permanent damage to their brand. That can have dire consequences for businesses. One of the most salient recent examples came from . The company endured months of bad press after allegations of sexual harassment from executives came to light. Not surprisingly, competitor made large market-share gains immediately following these revelations. Governance: One of the most blatant examples of poor governance comes from Wells Fargo. For years, the company pushed performance metrics and incentives that forced employees to create fake accounts for customers that had far-reaching -- and negative -- effects.

After consulting a wide range of resources, MSCI then gives each company a grade. "Laggards" are those that get a CCC or B; "Average" scores are BB, BBB, and A; and "Leaders" are those that get AA or AAA scores. To be considered for inclusion in the SRI index, companies need to have an ESG score of A or above.

Step three: ESG controversy scores

Next, there's an ongoing evaluation on each company based on "ESG controversies." These controversies are divided into five broad categories, including:

Environment: Problems with emissions, water use, and the supply chain

Problems with emissions, water use, and the supply chain Customers: Using anticompetitive practices, poor product safety, and questionable marketing techniques

Using anticompetitive practices, poor product safety, and questionable marketing techniques Human rights: Adverse impacts on local communities or violations of human rights or civil liberties

Adverse impacts on local communities or violations of human rights or civil liberties Labor rights: Allegations or proof of discrimination, child labor, or health and safety issues

Allegations or proof of discrimination, child labor, or health and safety issues Governance: Includes problematic governance structures, allegations or proof of bribery or corruption, and controversial investments

MSCI's team will investigate all of these areas and assign each company an ESG controversies score of 0 (the worst score) to 10 (the best score). To be included in the index, companies need a score of 4 or above.

Step four: Ranking stocks

Finally, once all of these steps have been taken, MSCI ranks the companies that are left according to their scores. MSCI comes up with model indices with several different flavors. For instance, there is an SRI index for the entire world, for Europe, for emerging markets, and so on.

How have SRI portfolios performed?

Since its inception in September 2007 through July 2019, the World SRI index has outperformed its benchmark index, the MSCI World Index -- but not by much. If you invested $100 in the broader global market in 2007, it would have been worth $183.03 by July 2019. The same investment in the MSCI SRI World Index would be worth $196.20.