The 10 Biggest Travel Rip-Offs — and How to Steer Clear

Unless you’re happy to hitchhike and sleep on people's floors, vacations generally aren't dirt cheap. Having a good time will cost you, even at the most inexpensive destinations.

But don't ever fall into the trap of paying too much. That's easy to do, because needless expenses are as much a part of travel as painful airline seating and paper-thin hotel walls.

With that in mind, I’ve put together my top 10 pet-peeve travel costs — and, more importantly, ways of getting around them.

Eds note: Graham Hughes holds the Guinness World Record for visiting every country on Earth without flying. He hosts the Travel Channel's "Lonely Planet: Odyssey with Graham Hughes" and is the author of Man of the World.

1. Roaming charges

Cellphone roaming charges can add up quickly.

Few things in life are as maddening as coming back off your vacays to discover you've been charged up to hundreds of dollars for data, a few texts and even fewer phone calls.

It's even worse when you discover that the dastardly phone company has charged you for receiving calls — even those infernal robo-calls that you didn’t even want. No. Just no.

So, unlock your phone and buy a local SIM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. It’ll cost you a few bucks and save you a small fortune. By the way, if you get a SIM card in any of the 28 European Union countries, it’ll work in all of them.

2. Foreign transaction fees

Foreign transaction fees on credit cards can be a nuisance for travelers.

As we dive headfirst into a cashless society, it’s worth remembering that some credit cards ding you with fees when you spend or withdraw money abroad.

A 2018 study from LendingTree's CompareCards found that nearly half of all credit cards have foreign transaction fees. You're typically charged an extra 3% each time you make a purchase outside the U.S., and the fees can apply to ATM withdrawals, too.

Spend $3,500 during your travels, and you'll pay more than $100 in fees. What to do? That's easy: Just shop around and find one of the many credit cards without foreign transaction charges.

3. Wi-Fi

Better hope that network doesn't want you to pay to join it.

