The 10 biggest wildfires in US history
Hundred of blazes across Canada have charred more than 9 million acres, about 1.5 times the size of Massachusetts, with an estimated 150 burning in Quebec and nearly that many in British Columbia and Alberta.
Because wildfires come in various forms and are measured in different ways, Chris Lange, an analyst at 24/7 Wall St., used data to rank the largest wildfires in U.S. history, based on total acreage affected.
According to the National Interagency Coordination Center, more wildfires occur in the East, which includes central states, but the wildfires in the West are larger and burn more acreage.
As ongoing wildfires in Canada continue worsening the United States' air quality, here's a ranking of the worst wildfires throughout U.S. history.
10. 2017 Montana Wildfires
Total acreage estimated: 1.3 to 1.4 million acres
Area affected: Montana
Date: June to September 2017
9. Peshtigo Fire of 1871
Total acreage estimated: 1.2 to 1.5 million acres
Area affected: Northeastern Wisconsin
Date: October 1871
8. The Great Fire
Total acreage estimated: 1.5 million
Area affected: Oregon
Date: November 1845
7. 2008 California Wildfires
Total acreage estimated: 1.6 million acres
Area affected: Northern and Southern California
Date: April to November 2008
6. The Great Fire of 1898
Total acreage estimated: 2.5 million
Area affected: South Carolina, North Carolina
Date: February 1898
5. The Great Michigan Fire of 1871
Total acreage estimated: 2.5 million acres
Area affected: Southeastern Michigan
Date: October 1871
4. The Great Fire of 1910
Total acreage estimated: 3 million acres or more
Area affected: Idaho, Montana, Washington, and British Columbia
Date: August 1910
3. Miramichi Fire of 1825
Total acreage estimated: 3 million acres or more
Area affected: New Brunswick and Maine
Date: October 1825
2. 2011 Texas Wildfire
Total acreage estimated: 4 million acres or more
Area affected: Central and Southern Texas
Date: April to September 2011
1. 2020 California Wildfires
Total acreage estimated: 4.4 million acres
Area affected: California and Southern Oregon
Date: February to December 2020
