The 10 biggest wildfires in US history

Hundred of blazes across Canada have charred more than 9 million acres, about 1.5 times the size of Massachusetts, with an estimated 150 burning in Quebec and nearly that many in British Columbia and Alberta.

Because wildfires come in various forms and are measured in different ways, Chris Lange, an analyst at 24/7 Wall St., used data to rank the largest wildfires in U.S. history, based on total acreage affected.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center, more wildfires occur in the East, which includes central states, but the wildfires in the West are larger and burn more acreage.

As ongoing wildfires in Canada continue worsening the United States' air quality, here's a ranking of the worst wildfires throughout U.S. history.

10. 2017 Montana Wildfires

Total acreage estimated: 1.3 to 1.4 million acres

Area affected: Montana

Date: June to September 2017

9. Peshtigo Fire of 1871

Total acreage estimated: 1.2 to 1.5 million acres

Area affected: Northeastern Wisconsin

Date: October 1871

8. The Great Fire

Total acreage estimated: 1.5 million

Area affected: Oregon

Date: November 1845

7. 2008 California Wildfires

Total acreage estimated: 1.6 million acres

Area affected: Northern and Southern California

Date: April to November 2008

6. The Great Fire of 1898

Total acreage estimated: 2.5 million

Area affected: South Carolina, North Carolina

Date: February 1898

5. The Great Michigan Fire of 1871

Total acreage estimated: 2.5 million acres

Area affected: Southeastern Michigan

Date: October 1871

4. The Great Fire of 1910

Total acreage estimated: 3 million acres or more

Area affected: Idaho, Montana, Washington, and British Columbia

Date: August 1910

3. Miramichi Fire of 1825

Total acreage estimated: 3 million acres or more

Area affected: New Brunswick and Maine

Date: October 1825

2. 2011 Texas Wildfire

Total acreage estimated: 4 million acres or more

Area affected: Central and Southern Texas

Date: April to September 2011

1. 2020 California Wildfires

Total acreage estimated: 4.4 million acres

Area affected: California and Southern Oregon

Date: February to December 2020

